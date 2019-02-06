TCR2 IPO: Many Institutional Investors, But At An Early Stage Of Development

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company designing new T cell therapies for the patients suffering from cancer.

The company expects to commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for TC-210 in early 2019. First clinical data for TC-210 should be ready in the second half of 2019.

Most investors may not appreciate that the company’s research and development activities are still at an early stage. TCR2 will take many years until the first revenues are released.

The total amount of cash in hand increased by 443%, and total assets increased by 510%. It means that a few shareholders got really interested in the research executed by TCR2 Therapeutics.

According to the prospectus, after the IPO, TCR2 Therapeutics expects to have sufficient cash to operate until 2022.