Enterprise Vs. Magellan: Battle Of The High-Yield Blue-Chips

Which is the better buy today will depend on your preferences. Magellan is the faster payout growth investment, but Enterprise might match it in terms of total returns due to greater multiple expansion potential.

But both MLPs are trading at a discount to fair value and are likely to deliver market-beating double-digit total returns in the coming years.

Enterprise is slightly superior to Magellan in several key respects, including a lower risk profile due to a more diversified business model, higher retained cash flow, and more growth opportunities.

Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP

The high focus on quality and dividend safety is why the portfolio is chock full of blue-chips and sleep well at night or SWAN stocks, including income investor darlings Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP).

Both of these Grade A MLPs have proven themselves capable of excellent long-term market-beating returns thanks to their low-risk business models, strong balance sheets, steady cash flows, and clockwork-like payout growth. That's even during numerous oil crashes, recessions, and the Financial Crisis.

I've gotten several requests recently to compare these two, to help conservative income investors decide which is the better buy today. When comparing two blue-chips of this caliber, picking the better place for new money today isn't necessarily easy.

So let's take a look at seven important factors long-term income investors should consider to see how these world-class high-yield stocks compare to each other. As importantly, find out why Magellan might be slightly better choice for income growth investors but why both are great investments that are likely to deliver solid double-digit total returns in the coming years.

Payout Track Records: Tie

The investment thesis behind MLPs is built on two key principles, generous and safe yields, and steady income growth over time, no matter what commodity prices or the economy are doing. So how do these high-yield blue-chips compare when it comes to their payout growth records?

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise is one of the oldest MLPs in America and thus has the best long-term payout growth record, a sensational 20 straight years. That includes 58 consecutive quarterly raises, showing that EPD's low-risk, recession-resistant business model is one that income investors can rely on.

However, while EPD's payout growth record may be second to none, the growth rate itself hasn't been that impressive especially of late (2.3% YOY in 2019 per guidance). Management's initial 2019 guidance is to continue token distribution increases and prioritize the use of retained distributable cash flow (MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the payout) towards growth projects and potentially up to $2 billion in buybacks.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan's payout growth track record is slightly shorter than EPD's but purely due to the timing of its IPO. The MLP has delivered 67 consecutive quarters of distribution growth including 8% for 2018. Growth guidance for 2019 is 5% which is superior to Enterprise's likely growth rate though management has withdrawn its earlier guidance of 5% to 8% distribution growth for 2020 (more on this in the risk section). However, both I and Morningstar expect Magellan will likely be able to safely deliver 5% to 8% distribution growth through 2020.

So when it comes to their distribution growth record, I consider Magellan's faster growth rate to offset Enterprise's longer growth streak and thus both are equally good choices for those seeking steadily growing income.

What about distribution safety? After all, EPD and MMP are the bluest of MLP blue-chips and a key reason conservative income investors own them is for a generous and safe distribution that can be relied on to pay the bills no matter what commodity prices, the economy, or the stock market is doing.

Payout Safety: Winner Enterprise

When it comes to payout safety, there are two major factors to consider, the payout ratio (in the case of MLPs the distribution coverage ratio), and the balance sheet. During the 2014-2016 oil crash, it was dangerously high debt levels that caused so many MLPs (and midstream c-Corps) to cut their payouts.

MLP Yield 2018 Distribution Coverage Ratio Simply Safe Dividend Score (Out Of 100) Debt/ EBITDA Ratio Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Enterprise Products Partners 6.1% 1.50 81 (Very Safe) 3.7 6.6 BBB+ 4.7% Magellan Midstream Partners 6.6% 1.26 61 (Safe) 3.1 7.1 BBB+ 4.7% Industry Average 8.5% NA NA 4.4 4.5 NA NA

Both EPD and MMP have safe distributions, both due to highly stable cash flow with minimal commodity sensitivity (7% or less). Enterprise has the higher coverage ratio thanks to management's decision to slow distribution growth to target a coverage ratio of 1.5 and switch to a fully self-funded business model.

Self-funding means that an MLP will finance all of its organic growth projects with retained DCF (DCF minus distributions) and modest amounts of low cost debt. No equity issuances (other than DRIP) are needed so no matter how low the unit price falls (or for how long) the MLP's growth potential won't be affected.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

EPD was hoping to achieve that 1.5 coverage ratio by the end of 2019 but has hit that target a year early continuing a long track record of underpromising and overdelivering from management.

But while EPD's higher coverage ratio is one of the reasons for its slightly better payout safety, don't let Magellan's 1.26 2018 figure fool you. Magellan was actually the first MLP in the country to adopt a self-funding business model back in 2010.

(Source: Magellan investor presentation)

That was when the MLP last issued equity as part of a stock based buyout of its incentive distribution rights or IDRs. That IDR elimination lowered its cost of capital, allowed for more profitable growth, and is a key reason it's been able to deliver such fast payout growth despite an average coverage ratio of just 1.2 over the past eight years. 1.2 is the coverage ratio Magellan plans to target going forward as well.

And when it comes to the second half of the safe payout equation, debt, both MLPs are among the best in the industry with fortress-like balance sheets.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Enterprise might have the slightly higher leverage ratio (3.7) but due to the highly predictable nature of MLP cash flow 5.0 or less is considered a safe level by credit rating agencies and bond investors. The industry average is 4.4 and EPD plans to target a long-term leverage ratio of around 3.5 which is why it's able to borrow at such low costs despite steadily refinancing its debt (nearly all fixed-rate) with very long maturities.

Magellan Leverage Ratio Over Time

(Source: Magellan Investor Presentation)

Magellan too has been highly conservative with its use of debt, with a stated policy of never exceeding a leverage ratio of 4.0. Today the leverage ratio is 3.1 among the lowest its ever been and management plans to keep it well below its self-imposed 4.0 cap.

That kind of conservatism is why Magellan has access to plenty of low cost capital including an untapped $1 billion revolving credit facility that all on its own could fund any single year's growth capex.

But ultimately while both Magellan and Enterprise have safe distributions that even retirees can depend on, Enterprise's is slightly more secure because of its more diversified business model and superior contract profile (see risk section).

Quality: Winner Enterprise

One of the most important factors in any investment decision is the quality of the company and its management team. Here both Enterprise and Magellan shine thanks to arguably the best leadership teams in the business (Morningstar rates both "Exemplary").

Magellan is led by CEO Michael Mears, has been with Magellan for 34 years, long before it IPOd. From 2008 to 2011 he served as COO and has been in the top job for over eight years now. Under his leadership, Magellan was one of the first MLPs to buyout its IDRs and he's led the charge in diversifying the business model away from the MLP's core wide-moat and high margin business focused on refined product pipelines.

(Source: Magellan investor presentation)

Magellan's refined product pipeline network is the largest in the country and connects to 50% of US refining capacity. It's focused mostly on the Midwest and in half of its operating states, 40% of all gasoline, diesel and jet fuel runs through its pipelines.

Due to the flat growth rates of refined product volumes there isn't much competition to recreate Magellan's network which is why its such a high margin business where the MLP can safely raise rates by 2% to 3% (tied to inflation, 4.4% in 2018 and 2019) without fear of losing market share.

However, the lack of demand growth means that for Magellan to grow its cash flow and distribution it needs to focus on other areas including oil storage and export terminals as well as crude pipelines that serve America's fastest growing shale formations.

Magellan has spent the last eight years, guided by Mears, investing over $5.5 billion into diversifying its business which is why refined products now account for just over 50% of cash flow.

(Source: Magellan investor presentation)

Enterprise is led by CEO Jim Teague who has over 40 years of industry experience and by board chairwoman Randa Duncan Williams, the daughter of the MLP's founder. The Duncans own EPCO the MLP's general partner, and through that own 32% of the MLP's units. The Duncans have proven to be some of the most farsighted and shareholder-friendly midstream managers in the industry.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

That's why Enterprise followed Magellan's lead in 2011 by completely eliminating its IDRs which has allowed it to consistently achieve double-digit returns on investment over time, even during recessions and oil crashes.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

While Magellan's management is great, I have to side with Morningstar's Stephen Ellis that EPD's is slightly better.

While many other midstream operators are playing checkers, Enterprise Products Partners is a chess master." - Stephan Ellis

That's because, given Enterprise's current announced backlog Morningstar estimates it will achieve about 14% returns on investment over the next five years, which would be an all-time high for the MLP and nearly three times its cost of debt. In contrast, Magellan is expected to generate about 12% ROIC which is also excellent by industry standards.

Growth Potential: Winner Enterprise

As for growth potential, both MLPs have clear runways to continue growing their cash flow and distributions.

Magellan spent $640 million in growth capex in 2018 and plans another $1.3 billion for 2019 and $400 million in 2020. But that's just to complete its current development backlog and it still has "well in excess of $500 million with future projects under consideration in each of our business lines" according to its CEO.

That shadow backlog includes:

another pipeline between Cushing, Oklahoma, and Houston

a pipeline from Houston to Corpus Christi

expanded oil export terminal in Corpus Cristi (capable of handling very large crude carriers with 2 million bpd of capacity per ship)

(Source: Magellan investor presentation)

While a $2.2+ billion total growth backlog doesn't sound like much it is when you consider how disciplined Magellan is with its investments. In the MLP industry, 10% to 12% EBITDA yields are what most operators are happy to get but Magellan's historical 12% returns on investment are courtesy of being more selective and only investing in projects it expects to generate 12.5% to 16.7% EBITDA yields on.

You'll notice that most of Magellan's' investing capital is focused on its diversification efforts, especially in crude pipelines and oil storage and export capacity.

That's because according to the EIA's latest long-term forecast US oil production is expected to rise strongly through at least 2025 but potentially far longer. NGL production, which EPD is more focused on, is similarly expected to see decades of strong and stable growth.

The EIA forecast has a wide range of estimates based on different oil price and technology scenarios but I'm optimistic that US shale will continue to surprise to the upside. And that's not just based on hope, but because OPEC, hardly a fan of US Shale, expects that fracking 3.0 technology when combined with the massive reserves the US has in the Permian and other key formations, could double to 16 million bpd by 2029. For context in 2005, before the fracking revolution really got underway, the US was producing just 5 million bpd of oil from all sources.

With the right tech and strong enough oil prices, the EIA thinks US production could rise as high as 20 million bpd, which is about double what Russia and Saudi Arabia are producing today.

(Source: Rystad Energy, Rattler Midstream S-1)

That's not necessarily outlandish given that US recoverable reserve estimates keep rising over time, including as high as 250 billion barrels of recoverable crude from the Permian alone. That would potentially make the Permian basin on par with Saudi Arabia's Ghawar mega-field, the largest ever discovered. What's more much of those reserves can be profitably produced at $40 crude or less.

That massive oil production spike is going to fuel huge US export growth. In late 2018 the US became a net energy exporter for the first time since 1953.

(Source: EIA)

That's thanks mostly to booming oil exports, which made 2018 the first time in 75 years that the US became a net exporter of oil. And according to the EIA, the US potential for oil exports is as high as 10 million bpd given sufficiently advanced technology, oil prices above $50 and expanded midstream infrastructure.

(Source: Interstate Natural Gas Association Of America)

Specifically, about $800 billion of new infrastructure will be needed by 2035, with over $100 billion of that by 2021. This is why MLPs are so eager to adopt self-funding business models so they can tap into this incredible growth opportunity. One that could ultimately total over $1 trillion in size over the coming decades.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Enterprise has a much larger backlog of growth projects that's actually $6.7 billion in size after adding additional investments to its list in recent months.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

That much larger backlog is not just due to Enterprise's bigger size but its more diversified business model which has its finger in every part of US oil & gas supply chain (other than LNG).

But as you can see most of EPD's cash flow (which is nearly entirely under long-term, fixed-rate and commodity insensitive contracts) is from natural gas liquids or NGLs.

The reason for that is the US natural gas is now among the cheapest in the world thanks to several mega shale formations (like the Marcellus and Utica). What's more oil formations also produce prolific amounts of gas.

(Source: EIA)

That abundance of low-cost gas, with sufficient infrastructure, means US petrochemical companies can produce high margin chemicals like ethylene and propylene at lower prices than overseas rivals.

(Source: EIA)

NGLs (like butane, propane, and ethane) are naturally produced along with gas. So as gas production soars so too does NGL production. The US petrochemical industry has plans to invest over $200 billion in new chemical capacity, mostly on the Gulf Coast (for export potential) and Enterprise is hearing from clients that that investment rate could accelerate in the coming years.

(Source: Enterprise Investor Presentation)

That's thanks to emerging markets demand for petrochemicals driving growth rates that are up to three times that of oil demand.

Enterprise has managed to put into service $6.4 billion in new growth projects in 2017 and 2018 ($600 million in Q4 2018) which is what drove its 33% increase in DCF last year and its coverage ratio to a record high of 1.7 in Q4 2018. Last year Enterprise was able to retain $2.2 billion in DCF to invest in growth, up 155% from 2017's figure. Adjusted for asset sales (non-recurring) EPD retained $2 billion in DCF in 2018.

That figure is only going to increase this year as new projects come online and the MLP continues growing the distribution much slower than cash flow. Add to that $6.3 billion in liquidity from its revolving credit facilities and you can see why I consider EPD the MLP with superior growth potential.

Don't get me wrong, Magellan has a strong growth backlog for its size, but EPD's ability to tap into more growth markets and a fast-growing river of retained DCF means that it's likely to continue to deliver impressive cash flow growth for its size.

That's why Magellan, which offers faster distribution growth, has only a small advantage over EPD when it comes to long-term total return potential.

Total Return Potential: Magellan But Not By Much

There are three things income investors care about, yield, safety, and long-term growth potential. Combine these with valuation and that's what typically drives total returns over time.

MLP Yield Expected Long-Term DCF Growth Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Enterprise Products Partners 6.1% 6% to 8% 12.1% to 14.1% 12.4% to 18.8% Magellan Midstream Partners 6.6% 5% to 8% 13.6% to 14.6% 17.2% to 18.2% S&P 500 2.0% 6.4% 8.4% 3% to 8.4%

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Multipl, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Both EPD and MMP offer mouthwatering yields, especially compared to the S&P 500. But MMP has the slightly better distribution right now, making it the top pick for those seeking maximum safe income today.

Magellan also has the edge when it comes to payout growth since it's targeting a lower coverage ratio while EPD remains laser-focused on pouring ever more retained cash flow into growth projects.

But the good news for EPD investors is that intrinsic value isn't based on the payout growth rate but on the cash flow growth rate. Analysts currently expect both MLPs to grow DCF/share at about the same speed. Magellan has the benefit of smaller size but Enterprise's prodigious and accelerating growth spending essentially neutralizes that advantage.

Eventually, Enterprise should accelerate distribution growth but given the new buyback authorization, it appears it might not be until 2020 or even longer. It all depends on what investment opportunities EPD sees for that $2+ billion in retained DCF as well as what price the stock is trading at in the future.

If the MLP bear market continues to drag on EPD might crank up buybacks to help accelerate DCF/share growth even more, rather than prioritize faster payouts that haven't been rewarded by Wall Street in recent years.

Magellan's management hasn't yet given any indication that it might slow distribution growth which has remained a priority since its IPO. Obviously, that may change if its unit price also continues to struggle for long enough.

But no matter what capital allocation strategy either MLP decides on in the future, both MMP and EPD should be capable of strong double-digit total returns, with about half that derived from safe and steadily rising distributions.

For context, the S&P 500's historical total return is 9.1% CAGR and most analysts expect 3% to 8.5% from the market over the coming five years when factoring in valuations and the potential timing of a future recession.

When we adjust for valuation then EPD and MMP look even more attractive, though Magellan's mid-range return potential is above Enterprise's indicating it might be the better investment today.

However, unlike with most of my comparison articles, the ultimate TRP of these two isn't actually that cut and dry.

Valuation: Tie

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, EPD has crushed the market while MMP has been crushed by the market. That explains Magellan's higher yield but doesn't necessarily mean EPD is overvalued.

MLP Forward P/DCF 5 Year Historical Forward P/DCF Growth Baked In Likely Growth Enterprise Products Partners 10.6 13.2 1.6% 6% to 8% Magellan Midstream Partners 12.0 16.8 2.4% 5% to 8% Industry Average 8.3 NA 0.3% NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham, Morningstar, Fast Graphs)

Thanks to EPD's enormous backlog of projects expected to come into service this year its forward P/DCF (MLP equivalent of a PE ratio) is actually lower than Magellan's. Mind you Magellan's multiple, while high for MLPs, also indicates it might be undervalued, especially if you compare it to its historical norm.

The one caveat with historical valuation comparison's is that investors have to make sure that the growth rate of an MLP is roughly stable over time. MMP's growth rate will be slowing a lot compared to the last 17 years which means it's cash multiple may not rise to that five-year average. However, the fact that MLPs have been in a bear market since mid-2014 also means the historical norm may still represent a good approximation of fair value.

Ultimately both MLPs appear to be priced for far slower growth than they are capable of and likely to deliver, and thus likely to see good multiple expansion.

To estimate how much I use two methods. The first is dividend yield theory or DYT. This is my favorite dividend stock valuation method because since 1966 asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using it exclusively. Over the decades IQT has managed to deliver about 10% market outperformance with 10% lower volatility. For context, less than 7% of mutual fund managers can even match the S&P 500 over 15 years, much less beat it by 10% over 30.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT compares a stock's yield to its historical yield because unless a thesis breaks, yields tend to revert to their mean levels over time and thus approximate fair value.

MLP Yield 5 Year Average Yield Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Enterprise Products Partners 6.1% 5.9% 3% 3% 0.3% Magellan Midstream Partners 6.6% 4.6% 30% 43% 3.6%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Enterprise's yield has now fallen close to its five-year average and since its payout growth rate is much closer to its historical rate I consider that a good estimate of fair value. But that means that DYT estimates that EPD is pretty much at fair value now, so a "buy" but not nearly as strong as Magellan which is trading at an apparent 30% margin of safety.

However, we can't forget that MMP's payout growth rate has spent most of the MLP's life in the double-digits and those glory growth days are likely gone for good.

Which is why I also check how each MLP's valuation looks using Morningstar's long-term three-stage discounted cash flow model.

MLP Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5 Year Valuation Boost Enterprise Products Partners $35.5 19% 24% 4.4% Magellan Midstream Partners $72 16% 19% 3.5%

(Sources: Morningstar, Moneychimp)

As you can see Morningstar thinks that EPD's stronger growth potential (at least in terms of investment opportunities) actually means it's the more undervalued stock. So over the next five years, a return to fair value means that EPD might actually enjoy a stronger valuation boost than Magellan.

Given DYT's strong track record, I continue to use it as the basis of my valuation-adjusted total return model (which has a 10-year time horizon and a 20% margin of error).

Thus I'm willing to still give MMP the slight edge in terms of return potential, though when it comes to valuation I consider both stocks to be equally attractive (thanks to EPD's lower cash multiple). So I'm happy to recommend them both (and add them to DVDGP at current prices) but anyone considering an investment in either needs to be comfortable with their risk profiles.

Risk Profile: Winner Enterprise

When I talk about risk, I'm primarily focused on payout risk, since my goal is to recommend stocks that can safely grow their payouts across the entire economic cycles.

While both EPD and MMP have safe distributions the reason that Enterprise has a lower risk profile is due to the nature of its business model. Specifically, that would be the vertically integrated nature of its assets, which span the entire country. In addition, its more diversified assets mean it has the superior contract profile.

By that, I mean that Magellan's core business, the high-margin refined products pipeline system, has shorter contracts that typically last three years and it only has 40% of that under contract. This is due to its near monopoly like position in its key markets for that side of the business.

That's compared to Enterprise which has longer contracts on more of its pipelines ranging for 10 to 20 years (15 to 20 when new) and 15 years for new NGL assets (for 100% of capacity). About 80% of EPD's cash flow is under contracts that are at least 10+ years in duration.

Magellan's marine storage contracts are take or pay but usually for just three years in duration, also exposing Magellan to more market rate risk when they need to be renegotiated.

But it should be noted that shorter refined product contracts are not themselves riskier. That's because the lack of growth in refined volumes minimizes competition and thus gives Magellan a wide moat in that business that ensures customers extend contracts despite the MLP's steady increase in pipeline rates (4.4% expected in 2019). Because these are FERC regulated contracts rate hikes are built in and based on inflation and thus its customers know that they are always getting a fair price.

Magellan's diversification into crude pipelines has given it more exposure to longer-term contracts, however, that has proven to be a mixed blessing. Crude pipelines have market-based pricing and in Q3 Magellan renegotiated 50% of its Permian Longhorn pipeline capacity bringing total contracted capacity to 100%. However, that was at a rate of $1.75 per barrel compared to $2.25 on its remaining 50% capacity (eight-year average contract duration remaining). This means that this key pipeline now has an average remaining contract of five years at a lower market rate of $2 per barrel.

This highlights the risk all midstream face when market-based contracts expire and have to be renegotiated (Permian spot rates have fallen by 50% in recent years as new pipeline capacity has come online reducing supply constraints). While EPD also faces such expiration cliffs, its more diversified business model means that it can spread out any negative effects over a larger cash flow base that results in more predictable DCF growth.

I also need to point out that Magellan's management has chosen to only use long-term contracts when it needs to ensure it can recoup its investments and for older ones tends to avoid contracts entirely to maximize spot rate differential benefits. Thus just 54% of its crude pipelines are contracted, with a weighted average duration of one to two years. So from a contract perspective, Magellan has chosen a riskier strategy, though one that the world-class management team has shown itself highly adept at balancing over time.

Magellan, being smaller, has more concentrated cash flow that is also 7% sensitive to commodity prices. This is one of the reasons that Magellan's 2019 DCF guidance came in lower than analysts expected.

But speaking of that "weak guidance" which is actually for DCF/unit growth of 5% (the lower end of previous guidance), there is a good reason for that. As Magellan explained in the last conference call management likes to be conservative and so is assuming below 100% capacity on its pipelines in 2019 to allow for extra spot (not contracted for) volumes should producers demand it and create high pipeline differentials. If demand is high enough (it likely will be given how fast US shale production is growing) and differentials hold up (less certain) then MMP would see 8% DCF growth this year, the high end of previous guidance.

Another thing to know is that in mid-2018, Magellan sold 20% of the BridgeTex Permian pipeline to a Canadian pension fund which will result in reduced cash flow this year. Due to its smaller size, any asset sales will impact cash flow more severely (bigger growth headwind) than for Enterprise due to its much larger scale.

Basically, MMP management is low balling the guidance because new pipeline capacity has been coming online reducing spot differentials which analysts now expect to fall from historically high levels of $15 to $20 per barrel to merely above average in the second half of 2019.

But there is another reason that Magellan's risk profile is slightly inferior to EPD's (though still low). That would again be due to its smaller size.

In an effort to be more capital efficient, we are no longer pursuing our Delaware Basin crude oil pipeline from Wink to Crane on a standalone basis and are actively evaluating a lower cost solution that will meet the needs of our shippers." - Mike Mears, CEO

One of the reasons that Magellan is pulling its 2020 guidance (in addition to increased pipeline differential uncertainty) is that it's canceling a growth project for the Permian Basin. While it plans to pursue other options (most likely joint ventures with other midstreams) to service that demand due to its smaller size every project in its backlog is more important in terms of marginal cash flow growth.

It should also be noted that the Wink to Crane pipeline was a bit unusual for Magellan because it proceeded with the pipeline without first obtaining contracts for most of its capacity. That's not how Magellan usually operates and in this case management, while excellent, proved fallible because it wasn't able to ultimately secure enough contracts to warrant completion of the project.

In contrast, Enterprise is a behemoth whose $6.7 billion (and steadily growing) backlog is capable of absorbing the rare project cancellation with a smaller effect on its DCF growth rate. In other words, in the midstream industry size = safety, and Enterprise's industry-leading scale and diversified business model makes it one of the safest choices income investors can make.

That's not to say that Enterprise doesn't face its own potential challenges. Its growth strategy is very concentrated on NGLs (over 85% of growth capex plans), which means that it's betting that strong economic growth in emerging markets like China and India will drive strong demand for NGLs and petrochemicals in the future.

However, thanks in part to the trade war (as well as long-standing secular headwinds) China's economy grew at 6.6% in 2018, the second slowest rate since the government began reporting that figure in 1990. And as you can see the IMF expects China's growth to keep slowing going forward.

That's both due to the law of large numbers, but also because most of China's impressive growth over the past 20 years has been driven by a debt-funded infrastructure binge that the country is trying to shift away from.

(Source: Bloomberg)

That's why the government has stated it wants China's economy to become more consumer spending oriented rather than driven by exports

That's likely due to the fact that in addition to massive growth in company debt the government's debt has also exploded in recent years meaning that China's total debt/GDP ratio is now over 300%. This limits the government's ability to respond to any potential challenges (like a financial crisis).

(Source: OECD)

And as the OECD points out, a major slowdown in China's economic growth rate would also slow global growth rates, but especially those of Asian countries (including India), which are closely tied to trade with that country.

Slowing global growth could have a big impact on not just NGL prices and those of petrochemicals, but all commodities including oil & gas.

This brings me to the final risk, not just for MMP and EPD, but all midstream stocks. The long-term thesis for the entire industry is that strong demand growth from emerging markets is going to keep commodity prices strong enough to justify massive US production growth in oil, gas, NGLs, and LNG.

That is what will theoretically drive the strong demand for new midstream infrastructure that creates the great cash flow (and payout) growth runway for EPD, MMP, and other midstream stocks.

But commodity prices are set at the margins and so slower than expected long-term demand growth might reduce the ultimate growth potential for MLPs and is something all investors need to keep in mind when sizing their positions.

Bottom Line: Both Are Worth Buying Today But Magellan Is Probably The Slightly Better Investment For Income Growth Investors

Don't misunderstand me, both Enterprise and Magellan are world class MLPs and long-term high-yield income investors will likely do very well buying either right now.

Both are led by excellent management teams, with decades of experience in smart capital allocation, disciplined use of debt, and sensational track records of delivering generous, safe and growing income in any economic, industry or interest rate environment.

As far as which is the better buy right now that's a tough call. Magellan should theoretically have an easier time growing off a smaller asset/cash flow base and is indeed likely to grow the distribution faster than Enterprise in the coming years.

However, Enterprise's massively integrated business model, when combined with its higher retained cash flow, means it can target more growth areas than Magellan. And since the market is likely to reward cash flow growth as much as distribution growth, there is a good chance that Enterprise might be able to match Magellan in terms of long-term total returns.

What's more, Enterprise has the slightly better risk profile due to the fact that its more diversified cash flows have a stronger contract profile and less commodity sensitivity (though MMP's 7% commodity sensitivity is far from dangerous). Shell shocked MLP investors might very well deliver EPD greater multiple expansion than MMP for this reason in the coming years.

Ultimately when deciding between these two Grade A-Blue Chips it comes down to personal preference. Enterprise is more focused on retaining cash flow to reinvest in its self-funding business model and might not accelerate payout growth for several more years.

Magellan offers a slightly higher yield and stronger distribution growth, also courtesy of a safe self-funding business model, but with potentially more limited growth potential due to its more concentrated asset focus.

At today's valuations, I'm happy to recommend both MLPs, and plan to continue adding both each month to DVDGP as long as their yields are above our target yield (generating 13+% total return potential).

