Ultra Petroleum: Long Term Restructuring Risk Remains Significant Due To Natural Gas Prices

Recovery of make-whole payments would noticeably help Ultra's leverage but would not fix the natural gas pricing issues though.

The natural gas strip for 2020 and 2021 is around $0.25 below what Ultra needs to reach breakeven cash flow while maintaining production levels though.

Ultra may be able to hold production flat with neutral cash flow in 2019 at current natural gas prices.

Its leverage may still end up at around 4.4x by the end of 2019 due to the effect of declining production throughout 2018 and lower oil prices though.

I had previously reported on Ultra Petroleum (UPL) prior to its bankruptcy filing, noting that it was likely to restructure in 2016. Although Ultra Petroleum rebounded well for a while post-restructuring, it faces significant challenges again due to its large remaining debt load and relatively mediocre Opal gas prices.

At a realised price of $2.50 per Mcf for natural gas, Ultra Petroleum may be able to maintain its production at Q4 2018 levels without incurring additional debt, but could still be stuck with a fairly high 4.4x leverage level despite the debt reduction from its recent note exchanges.

Debt Situation

Ultra Petroleum has been active in attempting to address its debt issues, having recently conducted exchanges of approximately $804 million in unsecured debt for approximately $560 million in second-lien debt. It also retains the ability to exchange up to another $31 million of its unsecured 2022 notes for second-lien notes by late 2019.

The note exchanges combined with the sale of its Utah assets have helped reduce Ultra's long-term debt to $1.931 billion (as of Q3 2018 and pro-forma for the note exchanges).

Type $ Million Term Loan, secured due 2024 $975 6.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022 $171 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 $225 9.00% Cash/2.00% PIK Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2024 $560 Total Long-Term Debt $1,931

Ultra Petroleum's cash interest expense is around $140 million per year now, with an additional $13 million paid-in-kind.

Declining Production During 2018

Ultra's Q4 2018 average daily production may end up around 12% lower than its Q1 2018 average daily production. Some of that decline is due to the sale of its Utah assets, but even after excluding Utah volumes, Ultra's production may be down 10% from Q1 2018 to Q4 2018. This comes despite spending $400 million on capital expenditures during the year.

Q4 2018's average daily production may come in at around 710 MMcfe per day (at guidance midpoint). At that production level, Ultra would be able to generate approximately $440 million EBITDA per year with realised prices of $50 per barrel of oil and $2.50 per Mcf of natural gas (excluding the impact of hedges). That leads to debt equal to 4.4x EBITDA, with its current net debt of $1.918 billion ($1.931 billion in debt less $13 million in cash). Ultra mentioned that its pro forma consolidated net leverage ratio had decreased to 3.5x after the note exchanges, but that is a measure that looks backwards over the previous four quarters. Due to the decline in Ultra's production levels and lower oil prices, Ultra's EBITDA going forward is likely to be noticeably lower.

This could leave Ultra in danger of needing to get its leverage covenant relaxed by late 2019. The net leverage covenant uses EBITDAX instead of EBITDA, but it doesn't appear that Ultra has been incurring exploration expense recently.

Source: Law Insider

Attempting To Maintain Production Going Forward

Ultra's poor capital efficiency during 2018 was largely the result of underperformance with Pinedale's horizontal wells, which led to the temporary suspension of its horizontal drilling program. Ultra believes that it can maintain 710 MMcfe per day in production with a $300 million capital expenditure budget going forward. This assumes vertical wells only and its current cost of $3.1 million per vertical well.

With $440 million EBITDA at a realised natural gas price of $2.50 per Mcf and $140 million in cash interest (and $153 million in total interest) costs, Ultra would be at approximately neutral cash flow with a $300 million capital expenditure budget.

With the Opal basis at around negative $0.40 to negative $0.45 per Mcf over the next twelve months, it seems that a $2.50 realised price for natural gas is a fairly reasonable expectation for Ultra for the near-term.

Source: NGI

However, Henry Hub prices are expected to drift lower after 2019 due to the high level of natural gas production. If the Opal basis remains at similar levels past 2019, Ultra may realise closer to $2.25 per Mcf for its natural gas. A $0.25 per Mcf change in natural gas prices affects Ultra's EBITDA by approximately $56 million.

Potential Recovery Of Payments

Ultra did receive a favorable ruling in January related to make-whole claims by OpCo creditors. This ruling is of course being disputed by the creditors. If the Fifth Circuit denies the petition for rehearing en banc (or upholds the panel's ruling with a rehearing), then Ultra could receive up to $260 million back that it previously paid out. This also depends on the outcome in bankruptcy court after the remand of its earlier decision.

A $260 million recovery could reduce Ultra's leverage to 3.8x (based on $440 million EBITDA), which would keep it in compliance with its covenants. The recovery of payments would not fix Ultra's structural issue of needing around $2.90 to $2.95 Henry Hub natural gas (based on current Opal differentials) to breakeven though.

Conclusion

Ultra Petroleum appears to be largely in a state of limbo at the moment. Based on strip prices for natural gas, Ultra Petroleum may be unable to grow production without increasing its debt. In 2019, natural gas strip prices allow for roughly neutral cash flow while maintaining production levels. Beyond 2019, Ultra may have moderately negative cash flow if it attempts to maintain production levels.

Ultra doesn't have any debt maturities until 2022, so its situation may not be critical yet (assuming that it can get its net leverage covenant relaxed). However, natural gas prices are noticeably below what Ultra needs to generate meaningful positive cash flow and/or grow production without increasing debt. It could use a realised price of $2.75 to $3.00 per Mcf for its natural gas.

If it receives up to $260 million back from OpCo creditors, that would be beneficial for its leverage and could buy it some additional survival time. That would not solve Ultra's problem of needing higher realised natural gas prices though. Ultra's second-lien notes are trading at around 69 cents on the dollar, indicating Ultra's precarious long-term outlook.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.