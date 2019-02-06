Mortgage REITs: Strong Start Of The Year And More To Come
About: iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM), Includes: MORL, MORT
by: The Belgian Dentist
Summary
A nice scenario prevails for mortgage REITs: the US economy is doing fine and the interest spread between short-term rates and mortgage rates is healthy.
As long as recession risk remains low, we expect this benign environment to remain in place.
Valuation is reasonable and points to high single-digit expected returns.
A healthy economy with a stable and strongly upward sloping yield curve is the perfect environment for mortgage REITs. The interest spread between short-term rates and mortgage rates has decreased somewhat, but as long as