Tableau Software (DATA) CEO Adam Selipsky on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Derek Wong - Investor Relations

Adam Selipsky - President & Chief Executive Officer

Damon Fletcher - Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Lowe - UBS

Karl Keirstead - Deutsche Bank

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Tyler Radke - Citi

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Phil Winslow - Wells Fargo

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Brent Bracelin - Keybanc

Zane Chrane - Bernstein Research

Steve Koenig - Wedbush Securities

Michael Turits - Raymond James

Tom Roderick - Stifel

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Tableau's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Derek Wong

Thanks, Cheryl. Good afternoon, and thank you everyone for joining Tableau's fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me on the call today are Adam Selipsky, Tableau's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Damon Fletcher, Tableau's Chief Financial Officer.

Our press release was issued earlier today and is posted on our website. This call is being broadcast live via webcast. Following the call, an audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Adam and Damon will begin with prepared remarks, and then we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year 2019, as well as certain long-term financial targets.

We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, and that the actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, in particular, our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. These documents contain and identify important risk factors and other information that may cause our actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made during this call are being made as of today.

If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in future.

During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release. The financial outlook that we have provided today excludes stock-based compensation expense, which cannot be determined at this time, and are therefore not reconciled in today's press release.

I'd also like to remind everyone that starting with the first quarter of 2018 we adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, otherwise referred to as ASC 606, on a modified retrospective basis. This means that results for reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018, are presented under the new revenue recognition standard, while prior period amounts before January 1, 2018, are not adjusted.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Adam.

Adam Selipsky

Thanks, Derek, and thanks, everyone for joining us today. Before I jump into our quarterly performance, it's worth taking a moment to highlight some of the progress we've made in this company over the past year.

2018 was a transformative year for Tableau. We added more than 15,700 new customer accounts, accelerated the pace of innovation by delivering more than 140 new features to our end-to-end analytics platform, and welcome more than 17,000 Tableau enthusiasts at our annual customer conference in October.

We made major strides in our subscription transition as well at nearly 80% ratable licensing in Q4 compared to about 50% just one year ago. On an ASC 606 basis, our 2018 revenue crossed the $1 billion milestone at $1.16 billion with license revenue of $556 million. Our ASC 605 revenue grew 12% in 2018 to reach $983 million with license revenue at $498 million, up 16% compared to a decline of 11% last year due to subscription transition.

The enterprise opportunity has also been a big area of focus over the past year. We've significantly expanded the breadth and depth of our analytics platform with new capabilities like Tableau Server on Linux, Hyper Data Engine technology, and Tableau Prep, all while continuing to strengthen our security, governance, and compliance capabilities.

As a result in 2018, we saw dramatic increase each quarter in year-over-year growth of customer accounts purchasing greater than $1 million. This is a testament to end users and IT within large enterprises collaborating to deploy Tableau analytics at scale.

As we look to the coming year, our guiding principles are the same as they were when I started at Tableau, a relentless customer focus, innovating rapidly, and acting with urgency. As always, we have plenty of work left to do, but the opportunities to delight our customers are large and growing by the day.

For today's call, we'll cover five topics; first, a review of our Q4 results; second, the strong subscription uptick we continue to see from customers; third, the growing demand we've seen from large enterprises; fourth, the unparalleled product innovation we're delivering as we expand our analytics platform; and lastly, a look ahead to the coming year and our strategic areas of focus.

Let's start with our Q4 performance. On an ASC 606 basis, our fourth quarter revenue was $336 million. Under ASC 605, fourth quarter revenue was $276 million, up 11% year-over-year and at the high end of our guided range.

On an ASC 606 basis, our fourth quarter license revenue was $171 million. Our fourth quarter license revenue on a 605 basis was $152 million, up 17% year-over-year compared to a 15% decline a year ago when we were earlier in our subscription transition.

We added over 3,900 customer accounts in Q4, bringing the total customer accounts to over 86,000. Our ratable license booking mix this quarter was 79% compared to 51% in Q4 of last year, and we expect it to continue tracking upward.

Let's turn now to subscription. Subscription has always been about making it easier for customers to scale and grow their analytic footprint with reduced risk and upfront -- lower upfront cost.

The introduction of our role-based offerings last year has made this even easier by allowing more customers to tailor Tableau to their specific data roles and needs and we continue to see strong uptake in the fourth quarter of our Creator, Explorer, and Viewer offerings.

For example, this quarter at Woolworth, Australia's leading retailer chose our role-based offerings to help scale Tableau to tens of thousands of users in their organization in order to analyze massive data volumes for fast, real-time decision-making.

Our speed, ease-of-use, and ability to serve multiple business functions were all important in Woolworths' decision to select Tableau. We're delighted to partner with Australia's leading retailer cultivate an enterprise-wide data culture and fuel their innovation agenda with the power of Tableau.

Customers are also deploying Tableau to suit their specific organizational needs. For example, one of the leading professional services firms in the world went big with Tableau in Q4. They licensed thousands of creators for their frontline consultants to engage with large companies and government agencies globally. This firm has come to embrace analytics and look at data-driven insights as a core differentiator, especially as more and more of their own clients are defined by how they leverage data.

Transitioning the licensing model of a software company is no easy task, so it's been incredible to see such strong resonance from our customers and to see them embrace subscription licensing so rapidly. In fact, in just two years, we've gone from 20% ratable mix to just under 80% at the end of this quarter. As we head into 2019, we look forward to progressing with our transition as quickly as possible.

To do so, we'll be focused on building our capabilities to ensure that customers are successful in deploying, adopting, and managing Tableau, as well as continuing to refine our role-based offerings, so customers can tailor Tableau to each and every user in their organization.

Let's turn now to the enterprise opportunity. Q4 is seasonally our biggest quarter, especially in the enterprise. And this quarter was no different as we saw 36 customer accounts purchase more than $1 million, up over 30% from last year. We continue to see strong demand for Tableau from some of the largest organizations around the world with expansions commonly ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of employees.

Not only are customers rapidly scaling their analytic footprint, we're also seeing more organizations consolidate their analytics vendors from many, down to a small handful, and in some cases to just one main vendor of choice. And when customers do choose to standardize on Tableau, they're doing so with buy-in from their IT departments, given our steadfast commitment to security, governance, and compliance.

For example, this quarter Verizon expanded its Tableau footprint within the organization. We're incredibly excited to work with Verizon to bring data-driven insights to enable more people and businesses to communicate with each other.

Let's turn now to our recent product announcements, where we continue to innovate rapidly for our customers. Expanding the breadth and depth of our Tableau platform continues to be tough priority, including critical areas like data preparation, data management, and smart analytics.

Since we launched Tableau Prep in April of last year, we've rolled out nine releases and added 49 new features, including using machine learning algorithms to help users fix common data quality issues faster. Tableau Prep has made data preparation easier by democratizing a needlessly complex task into a simple and visual process.

Tableau Prep Conductor, our soon-to-be-released add-on to Tableau Server and Tableau Online that automatically schedules and manage prep flows, will take us a step further. Prep Conductor will bring expended data management capabilities to our platform and we look forward to fueling further innovation in data management areas like governance and discoverability, as our customers curate more data than ever before.

We've also been receiving very positive feedback from customers using Ask Data in our public beta. Ask Data leverages the power of natural language processing, so that people could ask questions of their data in plain simple language and instantly get an interactive visual response right in Tableau. Ask Data will be a part of our upcoming 2019.1 release, which has many other capabilities and will be available shortly.

In conclusion, 2018 was all about growing the breadth and depth of our analytics platform and helping more and more customers drive data-driven insights in their organization. As we head into 2019, we're laser-focused on six strategic areas. First, continuing our subscription momentum, as we make it even easier for organizations to dramatically scale analytics with our role-based subscription offerings.

Second, refining and evolving our enterprise go-to-market strategy, including building on our outreach and communications with IT and other senior level management personnel as well as continuing to invest in our customer success teams to ensure that our customers reap the full benefits of their Tableau investments.

Third, making it easier for our customers to see and understand data, including infusing more natural language processing across our platform with Ask Data as well as giving our customers the ability to explain the why behind their data with smart and simple Automated Insights.

Fourth, making it easier for IT departments to deliver trusted, secure and governed data at scale. And for data consumers that just need to report or dashboard will sensibly add reporting features, as customer’s transition from legacy BI systems.

Fifth, continuing to invest in our partner ecosystem across our regional and global systems integrators, our technology partners that help make up our 65-plus data connectors and public cloud implementations possible and our VAR and reseller channel partners, which all serve as a critical amplifier for our business.

And lastly, continuing to build out our international footprint in areas of high growth, including investing in our global sales teams, partners and offices.

In closing, we're now entering the era of data ubiquity, where data storage are growing everywhere and where analytics can empower everyone. As the trusted leader in this space with unparalleled end-to-end analytics platform, we are well-positioned to help organizations around the world and empower their entire workforces with data-driven insights for faster and better decisions to create impact.

It's more important than ever that we deliver on these imperatives as our customers, their data and their use cases all grow in size and complexity by the day. There's so much opportunity ahead of us, you can see why it still feels like we're just getting started here at Tableau.

I'll now turn the call over to Damon, who will walk through this quarter's results and share our outlook.

Damon Fletcher

Thanks, Adam. And thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. For today's call, I'm going to cover the following topics in my prepared remarks: First, I'll discuss our Q4 financial results; following, I'll discuss our fiscal year 2019 and Q1 2019 outlook; and finally, I will offer some additional thoughts on our long-term operating framework.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, total revenue under the new standard ASC 606 was $336 million. Under the ASC 605 revenue standard, total revenue was $275.7 million, up 11% year-over-year and at the high end of our guided range of $266 million to $276 million.

Fourth quarter license revenues under ASC 606 was $170.8 million. On a 605 basis, fourth quarter license revenue was $151.8 million, up 17% year-over-year. Under ASC 605 first quarter ratable license bookings as a percentage of total license bookings were 79%, up from the 51% in Q4 last year.

Consistent with our commentary last quarter, we continue to expect that our ratable license bookings mix will approach 90% by the end of 2019, if we were to continue to report on a 605 basis.

Fourth quarter maintenance and services revenues under ASC 606 were $165.5 million, on a 605 basis fourth quarter maintenance and services revenue were $124.0 million, up 3% year-over-year. By the end of Q4 2018 total ARR was $840.9 million, up 41% year-over-year. Subscription ARR at the end of Q4 was $443.2 million, up 127% year-over-year.

Our overall combined renewal rate has continued to exceed 90% which includes both our maintenance on our perpetual licenses, as well as subscription renewals. Our international revenues under ASC 606 were $110.4 million and represent a 33% of total revenue.

In particular we saw strength in our APAC region this quarter. Over the last few months we have continued to grow our international footprint including expansion into Sweden, The Netherlands and Hong Kong.

We have 36 customers purchase more than $1 million in Q4 compared to 27 customers in Q4 last year. We signed 634 deals in Q4 greater than $100,000 compared to 590 deals in Q4 of last year.

Please note that starting in Q1, 2019 we will no longer be reporting our deals greater than $100,000 metric given the size of our company and how frequently these transactions occur. We plan to continue to disclose our customer accounts that purchase greater than $1 million in the quarter.

Now let's discuss operating margins and expenses. As a reminder, our operating margins and expenses are discussed on a non-GAAP basis. Please see our earnings press release tables located in our Investor Relations website for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.

Fourth quarter total gross margin was 89% under ASC 606. On an ASC 605 basis, gross margin was 87%. Our Q4 operating income was $60 million under ASC 606. On a 605 basis, our Q4 operating loss was $8.3 million.

As a reminder, under the new accounting standard, certain sales commissions are now expensed over time versus being recognized upfront previously. Sales and marketing expenses under ASC 606 for the quarter were $146.5 million. On a 605 basis, sales and marketing expenses were $154.5 million, up 17% year-over-year. We ended Q4 with sales and marketing headcount of 1,842 employees.

We invested $67.4 million in research and development in Q4, up 19% year-over-year. We ended Q4 with R&D headcount of 1,125 employees. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $26.3 million. At the end of Q4, our total headcount was 4,181. This compares to 4,101 employees at the end of last quarter. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate was 20% for the quarter. This brings our non-GAAP net income under ASC 606 for the fourth quarter to $52.2 million. Our Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share under ASC 606 was $0.59. Given our reported non-GAAP net income under ASC 606, our weighted average diluted share count used to calculate our ASC 606 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was approximately 88 million shares.

On an ASC 605 basis, our non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $2.7 million and our non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.03. Given our reported non-GAAP net loss under ASC 605, our weighted average diluted share count used to calculate ASC 605 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was approximately 84 million shares.

On the balance sheet cash and investments at the end of Q4 were $1.05 billion. Accounts receivable net were $236.1 million and our DSOs were less than 65 days. Our off balance sheet remaining performance obligations or RPO at the end of the year was $240.1 million, up 141% this year.

During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 259,000 shares of our Class A common stock for $30 million bringing our cumulative shares repurchased to date to roughly 2.9 million shares. As a reminder, our repurchase authorization does not have a fixed expiration. To date, we have deployed approximately $220 million of our $500 million total stock repurchase authorization.

I will now turn to our financial guidance for fiscal year 2019 and Q1 2019. Please note that all forward-looking guidance other than revenue is discussed on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, our guidance is now being issued on ASC 606 basis as we will no longer be reporting 605 results going forward.

As always, our outlook takes into consideration a number of factors including, but not limited to, our current view on the market environment and our customer demand we are seeing our pipeline; and our customer buying behavior as our customers consider and decide on the licensing and deployments that work best for their needs, which include licensing versus via subscription or perpetual; multi-year versus single year subscription contracts; for deploying Tableau on-premises or in the public cloud versus Tableau Online.

Before I dive into Q1 2019 guidance, I like to first cover our full year 2019 guidance. For the full-year, we are maintaining our total revenue range of $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion consistent with a preliminary outlook we issued on the Q3 earnings call. I'd like to spend a minute on ARR before moving on to operating margins. We continue to believe that total ARR offers the best proxy for tracking and measuring the overall health of our business. And because, total ARR is unaffected by the 605 to 606 accounting changes, we believe that ARR will help investors bridge and track our growth as we move to the 606 reporting.

As a reminder, ARR or annual recurring revenue is calculated as the annualized contract value of all active contracts at the end of the quarter. An ACB-based methodology normalizes for duration and we believe offers a more helpful way of understanding the longer-term recurring license momentum of the business. As such, we are initiating total ARR guidance for 2019 year end. At the end of 2019, we are currently expecting total ARR of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion representing year-over-year growth of 35% when using the midpoint of the range. We do not planned issuing quarterly ARR guidance and we'll update our full year guidance as necessary throughout the year. We continue to anticipate that our maintenance ARR related to perpetual licenses will decline year-over-year, particularly now that a high concentration of our sales are subscription.

Let's now turn to the operating margin outlook for 2019. We expect fiscal year 2019 operating margins of 12% to 14% of total revenue. We view the modern analytics market as dynamic and growing with large underserved opportunities to help customers deploy analytics at scale. Because of the clear growth opportunity in front of us, we are continuing to invest in several key areas in 2019 including fueling our international growth, investing in our product innovation and building out our operational infrastructure to lay the foundation to scale our business over the long term.

We estimate our non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2019 will be 20%. We expect fiscal year 2019 capital expenditures to be between $55 million and $65 million, up from $22 million in fiscal year 2018. Note that, our Q4 2018 CapEx came-in lighter than expected due to shifts and project timing moving into 2019. We expect heavier capital expenditures this year, due to build-out of several facilities which offer is favorable long-term economics both to incur capital expenditures in the near term.

For the full year, we expect to generate non-GAAP income per share of $1.54 to $1.85, this assumes $17 million of other income primarily related to interest income from our cash and investments. We anticipate the full year diluted share count to be approximately 89.5 million shares.

Now that, we've laid our full year 2019 guidance I'd like to spend a moment walking through the impact of the subscription transition on our quarterly financials under 606. Let's start by revisiting our hypothetical perpetual versus subscription example we detailed on the earnings call at the launch of our transition. We can now use this example to help illustrate the differences and the unit economics of a similar year subscription sale versus perpetual under ASC 606.

For an individual deploying Tableau Server on premises or in the public cloud as an explorer, our subscription price is $35 per user per month annually. We would therefore invoice the customer $420 compared to the $1000 for a comparable perpetual license. For a perpetual license, we will recognize the entire amount in year one as both license and maintenance revenues. And this perpetual example $800 would be recognized in license revenue immediately during the quarter of sale and $200 we recognize in maintenance revenue over the course of the year.

With a description sale under 606 we would recognize a little more than half of the $420 upfront as license revenue during the quarter of sale and the remaining amount over the annual subscription period on the maintenance and services line on the income statement. As you can see in this unit, example for a single year of subscription contracts even with the upfront recognition of a license component under ASC 606 the amount of subscription revenue in a given quarter is still less than the comparable perpetual sale.

Before I move on, I'd like to quickly cover our multi-year subscription contracts. For multi-year subscription sales the total revenue recognized under 606 is similar between the perpetual and subscription sale as entire licensed component of a multi-year contract is generally recognized upfront as license revenue.

Similar to our single year contracts, we generally invoice multi-year contracts on an annual basis which means that under 606 revenue includes revenue recognized, but not yet billed. This creates a contract asset under 606 similar to an unbilled receivable.

As a result, when considering our billings, it is important to recognize all the change in quarter-to-quarter contract assets in addition to the changes in deferred revenue. We are now providing our quarter end contract asset figure in our trended metrics table at the end of our press release. And lastly, as a reminder, our ARR is not impacted by the split between single year and multi-year subscription contracts as it normalized where contract duration.

Let's turn now to our Q1 2019 guidance. Our ongoing subscription transition will have some degree of impact on our top line growth rate primarily in the first half of 2019 due to the single year subscription dynamic just discussed. This dynamic is more pronounced in the first half of 2019 because the percentage of our bookings that were perpetual was higher during the first half of 2018.

For context, recall that our ratable license booking mix on a 605 basis was 59% in Q1 2018 and 67% in Q2 2018. And we anticipate that it would be above 80% in the first half of 2019 if we were to continue to report on a 605 basis. We expect first quarter 2019 total revenue to be between $278 million and $292 million representing year-over-year growth of 16% when using the midpoint of the range.

Let's turn now to operating margin outlook for Q1. For Q1, we expect a non-GAAP operating loss of 1% to 5% of revenue. We expect our non-GAAP effective tax rate for Q1 will be 20%. We expect Q1 capital expenditures to be between $15 million to $18 million. For the first quarter, we expect non-GAAP net income per share to be between negative $0.09 and positive $0.01. This assumes a basic share count of 85 million shares under our net loss scenario and a diluted share count of 89 million shares under our net income scenario. This assumes -- this also assumes $4 million in other income primarily related to interest income on our cash and investments.

Before I conclude, I'd like to briefly revisit our long-term operating framework that we first issued in our 2017 Analyst Day. As you may recall, our long-term operating framework assumes 20%-plus top line growth and 20%-plus non-GAAP operating margins over a multi-year period. We remain committed to this long-term framework. Given where we are in the subscription transition, we also believe it is appropriate at this point to initiate a long-term free cash flow target.

Free cash flow offers investors a way to understand and measure the cash generation potential of our recurring revenue business model and as such we are currently targeting a 25%-plus long-term free cash flow margin. Our long-term revenue margin and free cash flow targets are based off our expectation that our subscription renewal base and contractual backlog will continue to grow and build upon itself over time which will not only help drive sustained top line growth but also add margin in free cash flow expansion.

Lastly, please remember that on a quarter-to-quarter basis cash flows can fluctuate due to the seasonality and other factors. For example as you've seen from previously years, Q2 is our lowest cash flow quarter due to seasonal booking trends in Q1.

In closing, I would like to think team Tableau for their significant contributions over the last 12 months and helping us deliver on our mission of delighting customers all of your hard work and effort is not lost on our customers.

I'll now turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. Thank you. There's a lot in there, so maybe just to start going back to some of Adam's comments. Adam, you talked a little bit about refining the role-based model this year, and I just wanted to clarify is that sort of with the SKUs you already have or are you signaling that there might be more SKUs and more price points introduced in the year to come?

Adam Selipsky

Two thoughts. Thanks for the question, Jennifer. One, I think we'll just continue to add functionality to all of our offerings. So, if you look at Creator, clearly we've continued to iterate on Tableau Prep, which now has a lot more functionality than it did when we first released it, and we're going to be adding into all of those offerings in various capabilities such as natural language processing through Ask Data. In addition to that, I think we will continue to add more features we talked about Tableau Prep Conductor. We said that will be sub-licensed separately as an add-on essentially. And each time we release a major piece of functionality, we'll continue to evaluate whether its part of the existing SKUs that we have or priced separately, so that was really the intent of those comments.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. And then just a quick one for Damon. Looking at the fiscal 2019 guidance and the reaffirmation of the revenue guidance, it looked like the operating margin guidance moved up by about 100 basis points. Can you just talk a little bit about the dynamics there? Because I think the message clearly seems to be that you're firmly investing into these growth opportunities. I'm just trying to square, what seems to be implied slightly less OpEx planned for this year? Thanks.

Damon Fletcher

Thanks a lot, Jennifer. Really, we just finalized our plans for 2019 as we work through it over the last couple of months. We're hoping to drive some efficiencies in our business. Obviously, with our performance over the last 12 months in building a recurring revenue base, that's going to bolster kind of our operating margins as we look forward into most of the year. So, I think it's just a reflection of kind of what we've seen from growth in our recurring revenue base and some of the efficiencies we plan on driving in the new year.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. Thank you.

Karl Keirstead

Thanks, Damon. It sounds like you're trying to focus us on ARR as the best proxy for business momentum, so I just wanted to hone in on your end of 2019 ARR guidance for growth of 35%. Given that you just did growth of 41%, the fact that the growth rate is hanging in there fairly well at a similar rate sounds pretty good, I'm just wondering if you could outline for us what are the couple of key variables driving that ARR growth? What's embedded in that ARR guidance? What key assumptions would you flag for us?

Adam Selipsky

Sure. So thanks a lot Karl. First of all, I'd say we continue to drive strong ARR across the board in our business. I think this quarter, we generated a little less than $80 million in total ARR. As we -- you look at the year going forward, I think there's a couple of different factors. One is customer expansion. So having our customers to expand their usage with Tableau and we've seen that a number of larger deals over the last few quarters and talked about that. And then also just the new customer acquisition, obviously we've been employed two customer accounts around that 4,000 mark for quite some time now. So, I think that's the two biggest drivers, customer acquisition and then expansion within our existing customer base.

Karl Keirstead

Okay good. That's helpful. And then maybe that's a nice segue for a question for Adam. Adam you mentioned in your remarks about -- I think you mentioned Verizon standardizing on Tableau, so that might be an example of our customer expansion. Are you at liberty to offer any additional details perhaps what they're standardizing off? Anything else just given that’s a pretty marquee client?

Adam Selipsky

I think what we said is that we're really excited to be partnering with them on their expansion -- their expanded use of Tableau, and it really goes across a lot of different organizations within Verizon, a lot of different use cases, a lot of different roles, but I don't think they have more details on that to announce right now, but it is representative of the types of expansions that we're seeing across different industries, but very major expansions like Woolworths that we've discussed which can go up to the many tens of thousands of employee expansions.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you both.

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, thanks for taking my questions. Adam can you talk to strengthen the launch deals you saw in the quarter? Obviously, you had some nervousness around international, and you called out APAC, but what's -- what drove that 40% year-over-year growth, it obviously was very good.

And then Damon, a question for you on maintenance. You obviously kind of lose -- or like you mentioned maintenance [indiscernible] perpetual is coming down, but then you're adding maintenance from the 606 on the new stuff. Can you talk a little bit about the dynamics we need to be aware of when we start modeling this? Thank you.

Adam Selipsky

Hey Raimo, Adam here. I'll start with the first question. So, I think there's a few things driving that 30% year-over-year seven-figure deal growth. One is just the overall trend all of our customers have more and more data and what they need to do with that data becomes more and more complex.

So, I think it's just an overall trend towards analytics is becoming more and more mission-critical in the lives of the enterprise and that's just pushing out deeper and deeper. And we're just trying to enter that I think that time of where analytics becomes ubiquitous across organizations going from millions to tens of millions and even greater there than that number of people really using analytics as a core part of what they do every day.

And more specifically I think another significant piece is the expanding breadth and expanding depth of the platform capabilities that we've been building. So, more governance, more data management capabilities enable IT department, the security department to endorse and promote Tableau going across the organization.

I think the expansion of our SKUs, of our packages last year, particularly, of the creation of the viewer offering which is obviously meant for more casual user, has been really important in having the right offering for the infrequent or the casual user who might be the 20,000th or the 50,000th user in the organization but I think all of the things coming together is driving those expansions.

Damon Fletcher

And Raimo, this is Damon. Talking about the second part of the question which is where our maintenance ARR. As a reminder, our maintenance ARR that's in the key metrics is actually just a perpetual maintenance ARR. Within the subscription ARR, we'll be recognizing part of the subscription contracts in the license revenue and part of the subscription contracts in maintenance and services revenue.

And we're giving you a representative example of what that split looks like to help you model out that transition. So, we said a little bit more than half of the single year transaction we recognize as license upfront and a little less than half therefore would be recognized as maintenance services over the year. So that's the best direction you could give you. We thought that would be helpful in providing a little bit more color this quarter Raimo.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect. Very helpful. Thanks.

Tyler Radke

Hey. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just to start off on -- I appreciate, first of all, the guidance for ARR for 2019. I think that's helpful. Maybe just talk about what you saw in Q4 of 2018? Obviously, you did grow about 40%, but that growth rate was lower than what you saw in Q1 to Q3 and it looked like relative to where The Street was that 8.41% was a little bit lower, just anything to help us think about that number?

Damon Fletcher

Sure. Thanks a lot, Taylor. This is Damon. So what I said earlier, we generated around $80 million in total ARR this quarter. I mean, if you look at the trends, ARR is growing dramatically over the last year with -- I think, it's a little bit of that kind of lot of large numbers as we're lapping bigger and bigger numbers in the prior year.

I think Q4 total ARR for us was in line with our expectations. Over the long run we expect total ARR to converge with revenue as you look at over a multi-year horizon. So we feel pretty good about the total ARR generated in the quarter and I think we're looking at about 35% at the midpoint next year.

Tyler Radke

Okay, great. And then, if I can ask a follow-up about how you're thinking about operating margins -- sorry, operating cash flow for 2019? Obviously, we saw cash flow down this year, but how should we be thinking about that next year?

Damon Fletcher

Thanks, Tyler. We're not providing any annual fee cash or operating cash flow targets. What I will say is, we did kind of talked about the seasonality of cash flows in our prepared remarks with Q2 always being a lower quarter. And then, making sure you're aware that this year is going to be a little heavier on the CapEx front as we build out a couple of facilities. But we're not initiating any annual free cash flow or operating cash flow targets.

Tyler Radke

Thank you.

Brad Sills

Great. Thank you. Thanks, guys. Just a question, please, on -- as you've seen progress here in the enterprise, obviously, bigger deals, bigger expansion deals. How important is the global SI channel? And could you remind us where you are and kind of development of that channel, please?

Adam Selipsky

Sure. Thanks, Brad. Adam here. So I talked briefly just about the overall strategic importance of our partner ecosystem and how we think about the three legs of that stool. So VARs and resellers based on the channel, two, technology partners, be there for data connectors or public cloud providers. And then three, SI and consultants.

And within the SIs, just kind of breaking these two buckets, you've got the regional SIs and we've got some very strong partners there in many different countries around the world. And then there are the global SIs, which I understand is the part of your question.

So we continue to expand the global SI partnerships. I mean, there're a lot of examples of that, to lighten their tax - politic solution with just one. We've been partners for a while now with other global SIs, including Accenture for example. And we continue to have regular initiatives with each of those to deepen what offerings, what solutions we can bring to customers together.

So I do think they will continue to be important. I would argue increasingly important to our particularly to our enterprise customers worldwide and many of whom choose to buy or to integrate through the Global SI. So I think it'll be an important and increasing part of our focus going forward.

Brad Sills

Great. And then one more if I may. Just on the margin on performance for the year, Damon on the guidance. Are there any change in philosophy in terms of an investment in sales and marketing versus gaining productivity out of the existing salespeople that you have this year now that you're getting into these bigger expansion deals versus say years past?

Damon Fletcher

Thanks Brad. I think from a margin expansion in the current year, I think that's a little bit to do with actual over-performance on the revenue side. As a -- how we think about getting efficiencies, I think you're absolutely right.

We've been working really since Dan Miller joined at the beginning of 2017 on how do we optimize and better to account planning and drive more efficiencies within the sales team, really pleased with the progress we were making over the last two years.

Brad Sills

Great. Thanks so much.

Phil Winslow

Thanks guys for taking my question. Obviously there's been a lot of innovation on Tableau and certainly on the back end on the data prep side and you mentioned the machine learning capabilities that's been added in to help with data blending side.

When you think about the front-end though, you’re offering predictive analytics, you're making this more successful to end-users. How do we think about sort of -- or how should we think about sort of what do you guys are working on the back end and sort of how far you want to go and call up on the front-end beyond visualization and the predictive side and kind of where that fits in the road map?

Adam Selipsky

Hey, thanks for the question. It's Adam here. One of my favorite words is and, I think given where customers need us to go in the front of time that is not a choice between that back end and the front-end. So it's not a choice between data preparation, data management and ease-of-use and predictive analytics and automated insights.

The most useful platform that customers will adopt, we'll have to do all of that. And that's not easy that requires multi-treaded circuit which is precisely why we continue to invest strong in business, while we continue to hire the best.

And specifically on the front-end, I think we've talked a bit about the upcoming Ask Data, natural language processing capability which will be in our impending 2019 dot one release which we're really excited about because customers are excited about it.

And then you remember we also -- last year bought Empirical systems which is really focused on automatic insights and helping to explain more of the whys of your data beyond the what. And just as we have integrated other acquisitions and then before too terribly long can I come out with both capabilities native inside of Tableau, other than to say over the course of 2019 and beyond that would do the same with other user-facing smart analytics features like automatic insights.

So very important part of our platform not only in terms of broad ease-of-use, but in terms of enabling analysts to do things that used to be the realm of purely data scientist, but data scientist jobs are certainly safe there are enough of them in the world so it's really important that we enable analysts to do some task which are typically been data scientists oriented.

Phil Winslow

Thanks a lot guys.

Mark Murphy

Yes, thank you very much. Damon, could you possibly repeat the year end RPO or backlog number and the growth rate with that number? And I was wondering, if you think the strength in that number is a result of the health of the subscription transition? Or is there perhaps any other underlying driver of that increase?

Damon Fletcher

Sure, that's a great question. So the number was $240.1 million of our off balance sheet remaining performance obligations. The number was up 141% this year and that is primarily due to the growth in our subscription install base particularly those, which have multi-year contracts. And so this is primarily driven by the growth in the enterprise segment on the multi-year contracts.

Mark Murphy

Okay. As well, I think you had mentioned strength in APAC this quarter. I'm just curious what did you observe with respect to North America and European bookings trends? Was there anything unusual across those end markets? Or did those purchaser bit pretty well in the large deals?

Adam Selipsky

Hey Mark, it's Adam here. From time to time to be helpful on callouts specific geo, which was maybe noteworthy in the quarter I think we've talked about U.S. enterprise in the past, EMEA in the past, and this quarter we focused a little bit on APAC. But we're not really breaking out on a consistent regular basis a specific performance of each geo.

But overall, I mean, we continue to feel good about the growth of the business. We talked about the big enterprise space in the 30% growth and large scales and metrics like that. So there's focus in continuing to grow the capabilities that will lead to customer adoption. And as I said from time to time we'll call out a segment here and there.

Mark Murphy

Thank you very much.

Brent Bracelin

Thanks for taking the question. Quick one for Damon and one for Adam. Damon, ARR guidance 35%. Midpoint revenue guide of 18% year-over-year. I think, if I go back three years the last time we saw license growth above 20%. What's the license trajectories here? Obviously, the implication here is north of 20% license growth, is that the right assumption?

And then Adam, as you think about the industry and the shift to role-based pricing, what would you attribute to this 35% growth in ARR? I know, there's some tailwind around the model transition, but it definitely feels like share gains are accelerating year? Would love to hear thoughts on the rationale on why? Thanks.

Damon Fletcher

So, I'll handle the first part, which is we don't provide a license revenue guidance and outlook for the year. I will say that, obviously, the shape of the year we talked a little bit in our prepared remarks about the first half having some headwinds due to the single year mixed dynamics. As we move over the entire year, I think those will dissipate and will grow faster in the second half of the year.

I'll turn it over to Adam for the second part of your question.

Adam Selipsky

Sure. On the ARR growth question, obviously, you alluded to one big dynamic in the business has been this dramatic switch from perpetual-based licensing to the subscription licensing.

And if you looked seven quarters ago in Q1 of 2017, we are 26% ratable license bookings and it's up around close to 80% seven quarters later in Q4 of 2018. So it's been one big dynamic, which has a mass medical effect in there.

But I'd say more conceptually, what you're seeing is two things in that growth. One is as I mentioned earlier, just the overall need for analytics and us being deployed more and more as a mission-critical application that is a nice to have for something with which the organization must be empowered not just with a small handful a sensual Center of Excellence, but very broadly across through organization, as we've seen certain other applications spread over the decade. And we think that's where analytics is heading. So that's one.

And then two, I think that as Tableau has just gotten more and more noticed and become better known and known as the leader in the space, there has been -- we certainly see customers transitioning from other providers. We talked on the call a little bit about kind of legacy BI providers. Now we're seeing more and more frequently customers consolidating their BI platforms and going down from multiple providers down to a small handful in some cases just down to one or two, and we're very often a beneficiary of that as sort of the innovation leader in the space.

Brent Bracelin

Thank you.

Zane Chrane

Hi. Thanks for fitting me in. A question on the mix between Tableau Online in your on-prem subscription business. Can you give us a sense on how big the Tableau Online revenue run rate is or what portion of the subscription that comprises? I know that's going to be really important in modeling the revenue going forward under 606?

And kind of related to that, are there any other KPIs or metrics that you may start to disclose that would help us modeling the company going forward with the new accounting standard? Thank you.

Damon Fletcher

Thanks a lot, Zane. So Tableau Online which is our fully managed SaaS service is a growing part of our business. I think it's -- in the past we talked a couple of data points. I think we said, there was 11,000 customers a couple of quarters ago during our recent couple of customer conference.

I think it's -- then I will give you kind of some general sense of where it stands related to our overall business. We don't provide the actual revenue breakout of that in our SEC filings at this point, but that will give you a general sense of kind of where it stands. I'd say it's going very rapidly. It's a key part of our kind of long-term strategy.

Zane Chrane

Got it. That's helpful. Just a quick follow-up, as far as the Tableau Prep Conductor offering, is there any update you can give us on the maybe intended pricing for that or how we should think about the potential for the cross-sell opportunity maybe in terms of how many people are currently using Tableau Prep or how many enterprise maybe interested in adopting that? Thank you.

Damon Fletcher

Thanks a lot. This is Adam. I'm not going to comment -- this is Damon. Sorry. I'm not going to comment specially on the price points, we'll have more to announce with that at the launch of 2019-dot-one. I will say that obviously customers who have Tableau Prep, the desktop version are the customers that we'll be targeting with Prep Conductor for them to be able to schedule their close with the new offering. And so -- but more to come as we launch 2019-dot-one.

Zane Chrane

Great. Thanks very much.

Steve Koenig

Hi. Thanks gentlemen for getting me on the call. I would like to ask you guys about as you look towards the long-term and you've gain visibility and confidence in achieving your 20% objective and in fact you see Tableau gaining share in the market. If you see an opportunity to grow faster, what's your philosophy on trading off growth for margin? How do you think about that?

Damon Fletcher

Thanks. This is Damon. Obviously, there are opportunity for us to invest in our business that will allow us to grow faster I think will make those investments. We want to get the right place of investment in order to grow the business. We talked about sustained 20%-plus growth which is going to be driven in large part by kind of expanding rapidly expanding recurring revenue base. And so we've been going that now 41% year-over-year with our annual recurring revenue and that will be a big part of our strategy. So I'd say customer expansion and a growing recurring revenue base will help us get to our long-term kind of targets.

Steve Koenig

Okay. Thanks a lot, Damon.

Michael Turits

Two questions for Damon. Maybe I'll just drill down on the questions – just ask any thoughts on why at this point on a 606 basis that margins will be flat at 13% last year to this year? And then as far as the revenue guide at 18% nicely they kept the dollar amount for next year but is there anything 606 now where you're benefiting from an increase either amount of term or a duration of term in terms on how growth rate is on a 606 basis?

Damon Fletcher

Sure. I'll try to answer both of those questions. So, on the margin outlook for the year we're going to continue to invest in our business. One of the things we're really trying to do is as I just spoke about earlier was sustained at 20%-plus kind of growth rate. And so we're making a number of investments both infrastructure and kind of global expansion and increasing the size of our team that handles renewables as an example and works with the customers and our customer's success programs. Those are kind of critical areas of investments that we have to be able to sustain that long-term growth model. As far as the – what is the driver of the kind of growth rate on the revenue side and does contract duration impact that. I think it would impact that. Now when we look forward in our outlook for next year, we're assuming kind of similar contract duration.

Michael Turits

Okay. Just a follow-up is it not only is duration in the same but is your percentage of term which is obviously gets that upfront recognition on 606 basis, is that the same or is there any benefit of the mix shift there?

Damon Fletcher

There – a mix shift will actually be a headwind. So if we move more customer from perpetual over to subscription which we are anticipating moving somewhere around from around the 80% in the second half of this year, to approaching 90% as a subscription in the end of 2019 that growth of 10% will have a headwind against our revenue growth rates. The vast majority of our sales are on a – on-premises are hosted in the public cloud so they our term licenses and so that will have a headwind not a tailwind.

We have time for one more question. The last question comes from the line of Tom Roderick from Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Q – Tom Roderick

Hey, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in for a question. So Damon just a brief question thinking about the ratable license mix this quarter in terms of bookings. Not a big deal given that it was down a couple of percent sequentially there to 79% as a percentage of total bookings but it does seem to be the first quarter we've seen it down in a while since going through this transition. Anything to call out in terms of any large particular perpetual deals that are worth noting for the fourth quarter that wouldn't have necessarily showed up in the ARR number?

And then Adam perhaps a follow-on question to you, bigger question about that, it still seems like there is quite a bit of meat left on the bone relative to the installed base of perpetual customers, what's the sort of carrots at the end of the stick to convert that installed base to perpetual to move a little faster to subscription? Is at a pricing game? Is that a functionality game? Just help us understand your thinking in terms of how to move that install base on perpetual over to subscription perhaps a little faster than we've seen?

Damon Fletcher

Thanks, Tom. I'll take the first part and turn it over to Adam. If you you're looking at four quarters ago, we were at 51%, now up to 79%. I think just the move from Q3 to Q4, we were actually expecting that when we actually issued our guidance last quarter, given what were seeing in our pipeline. I think being the end of the year just being a heavy CapEx number for many companies, I think there were just a couple of customers who opted for perpetual. I wouldn’t say anything outsize that drove that results but just a couple deals that were probably not greater than million in our category that kind of impacted that mix. I'll turn it over to Adam for the second part.

Adam Selipsky

Sure. This is Adam. Just to kind of quickly follow-up on this on Damon's comments, if you look at the kind of two-quarter growth rate, we went from 67% ratable license bookings in Q2 up to 79% in Q4, so that 12% increase is still pretty sizable in two quarters when you consider it’s already up to close to 80%. And obviously, as the number goes higher and higher, the absolute number percentage point that can increase has got to diminish over time, just kind of simple math there.

So we're still pretty on pace and pretty pleased with the overall subscription expansion. As Damon said, we still expect to be approaching 90% by the end of this calendar year. In terms of the drivers of that percentage expansion, the continued transition of installed base over from perpetual to subscription licensing, I think it will be a few things. I think some of it is just a lot of these big customers have just been preparing over time and they may not have been ready to make that shift on a dime but they know it's coming, they know that in general the world of software is moving more of a subscription basis, I think they're anticipating themselves, getting there over time. And so I think more of them will just be ready every quarter or at least every year.

And we will also continue to have I think more and more robust subscription offerings, more and more capabilities which make subscription really compelling. And so I think that will I think persuade a good number of perpetualizing customers that subscription is really a very positive thing for them going forward.

And then, finally, yes, of course, we will work very closely, we're super customer-centric, and we work really closely with existing customers. We know they’ve made existing commitments and of course, in each of those is a very one-on-one conversation about what the economics of that switch looks like from perpetual to subscription and we'll continue to take that sort of deep one-on-one focus with each one of them.

Tom Roderick

It’s really helpful. Thank you, both. Appreciate it. Nic job.

Adam Selipsky

Thank you.

Derek Wong

Thanks, everyone, for joining us today, and we appreciate the time taken and have a good evening. Thank you.

