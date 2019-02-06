Gold And Gold ETFs Were Shining In January; What To Expect Next?

Gold did very well in January. The price of the yellow precious metal grew by 3%, fueled by the global political uncertainty, U.S. government shutdown, and the expectations that the Fed will ease the tempo of interest rate hikes. Along with the gold price, share prices of ETFs holding physical gold also went up.

As shown in the chart below, three of the most popular gold ETFs that invest in physical gold - the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), and the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - are able to track the gold price performance quite well. All the three funds invest in physical gold. However, there have been various speculations regarding the actual volume of physical gold holdings, especially in the case of GLD. GLD and PHYS have similar expense ratios, 0.40% and 0.46% respectively, while that of IAU is only 0.25%. The main difference between the funds is in their size. While GLD has a net asset value of $34.471 billion backed by 26,280,276 toz gold, IAU has net asset value of $11.545 billion backed by 9,009,541 toz gold, and PHYS has a net asset value of slightly more than $2 billion, backed by 1,556,669 toz gold.

Data by YCharts

As the SPDR Gold Trust ETF, iShares Gold Trust ETF and Sprott Physical Gold Trust are able to track the gold price very well, the statistical analysis of historical gold price performance tendencies may indicate something about their future share price development. The gold and gold-focused ETFs experienced a positive January. Historically, the positive January return isn't a surprise. Over the past 50 years, gold price experienced an average growth of 2.04% during the first month of the year (chart below). January is by far the best month for gold, followed by July (1.51%), May (1.47%) and September (1.38%). On the other hand, gold tends to do poorly, especially in June (-0.53%) and October (-0.43%).

(Source: Author's own processing)

Although the average monthly results can indicate a lot, they can be significantly affected by some outliers. This is why the average monthly returns should be evaluated together with the chart below that shows the percentage of years in which positive return was recorded during a particular month. As can be seen, the data show that this statistic is the most positive for the month of July. During the analyzed 50-year time period, positive July return was recorded in 32 cases (64%) and negative July return was recorded in 18 cases (36%). July is followed by November (60%), January and September (56% both). On the other hand, only in 36% of cases was a positive gold price return recorded during the month of June. Also, the months of March, October and December recorded the percentage of positive return cases below 50%.

(Source: Author's own processing)

The knowledge of the long-term trend may be useful, but it is possible to argue that the things might have changed lately. The chart below shows the average monthly returns recorded over the last 10 years. Also, in this case, January was the best month for gold investors, with an average return of 3.15%. Slightly worse results were recorded in August (3.04%). On the other hand, the months of December (-1.48%), September (-1.11%) and May (-1.05%) were bad for gold over the past 10 years.

(Source: Author's own processing)

The percentage of positive years provides some interesting information as well (chart below). In 70% of cases, the gold price rose during January and August over the past 10 years. Quite the contrary, in 70% of cases it declined during March and May.

(Source: Author's own processing)

The above-mentioned data indicate what to expect during particular months. Of course, the market fundamentals are changing, and past behavior is no guarantee for future behavior. But it can provide some additional information which can be quite useful. Both the 50-year as well as the 10-year data indicate that there is a good probability that gold will record positive returns in February too.

A good question is, what does a positive January mean for gold price over the rest of the year? That is, does the "January Barometer" apply for the gold market? This question should be answered by the following charts.

Over the last 50 years, a positive January return was recorded in 27 cases. In 16 out of the 27 cases (59.26%), a positive return was recorded also during the remainder of the year. Taking into account all the 27 cases, the average cumulative return recorded over the remaining 11 months was 13.89%. However, the average positive return was 29.86%, while the average negative return was only -9.34%.

(Source: Author's own processing)

Given the overall gold price performance over the recent years, it is probably no surprise that the analysis of the last 10 years presents a different picture. A positive January was followed by a positive remainder of the year only in 42.86% of cases. Also, the average cumulative returns over the 11-month periods were negative, -0.27%. The average positive returns were 9.57%, while the average negative returns were only -7.65%. However, it is important to note that a gold bear market spanned over the majority of the 10-year period, significantly impacting the results.

(Source: Author's own processing)

Conclusion

Gold price increased in January, which had a positive impact on ETFs investing in physical gold, such as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF, iShares Gold Trust ETF or Sprott Physical Gold Trust. A simple analysis of gold price behavior over the last 50 years indicates that there is a good probability also for positive February returns. After this, several weaker months should be expected. The long-term analysis shows that there is a good probability that gold will record positive returns also during the remainder of this year.

There are several fundamental factors that support the bullish thesis as well. The Fed has announced that it will be more patient on any further interest rate hikes and more flexible in reducing its balance sheet. As the Fed kept raising the interest rates, the USD was strengthening, which had a negative impact on USD-denominated gold prices. If it starts to apply a less restrictive monetary policy, the USD should start to weaken, with a positive impact on USD-denominated gold prices. Moreover, the global political environment is pretty unstable, given the situation around Syria, Venezuela or Iran and the continuing tensions between Russia and the USA and some of its allies. And there are still the trade wars between the USA and China. If any of the conflicts start to get out of control, gold's function of a safe haven may send its market price notably higher - and share prices of the gold-backed ETFs with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.