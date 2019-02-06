Dividend Income Update January 2019

Grand total for the month of January dividends: $520.15, an increase of 20.9% from January 2018.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $68.36 up from $45.40 from this time last year, an increase of 50.6%.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $146.83 up from $139.11, an increase of 5.5% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $304.96 up from $245.72, an increase of 24.1% from January of last year.

One month down, eleven more to go. Not that I'm looking to rush 2019 but time has a way of slipping by without us really noticing and before you know it, the holidays and a New Year are upon us once again. Why not stay invested in the market and continue to make contributions throughout the year and take advantage of all that time whizzing by. Stay in the game no matter what the headlines read.

With February already underway, it is time for all dividend income investors to look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. With that being said, let's take a look back at my January 2019 totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $304.96 up from $245.72, an increase of 24.1% from January of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $146.83 up from $139.11, an increase of 5.5% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $68.36 up from $45.40 from this time last year, an increase of 50.6%

Grand total for the month of January dividends: $520.15, an increase of 20.9% from January 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $304.96

Date Description Amount $ 01/03/19 KIMBERLY CLARK CORP. (NYSE:KMB) CASH DIV ON 64 SHS REC 12/07/18 PAY 01/0... 64.00 01/07/19 PEPSICO INC. (NYSE:PEP) COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 35 SHS REC 12/07/18 PAY... 32.46 01/10/19 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. (NYSE:ITW) CASH DIV ON 58 SHS REC 12/31/18 PAY ... 58.00 01/10/19 ALTRIA GROUP INC. (NYSE:MO) CASH DIV ON 34 SHS REC 12/26/18 PAY 01/10/1... 27.20 01/11/19 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (NYSE:PM) CASH DIV ON 40 SHS REC 12/20... 45.60 01/14/19 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) COM CASH DIV ON 32 SHS REC 12/31/... 8.32 01/14/19 JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC (NYSE:JCI) ORDINARY SHARES CASH D... 30.68 01/14/19 CHUBB LTD. (NYSE:CB) COM CASH DIV ON 9 SHS REC 12/21/18 PAY 01/11/19 6.57 01/15/19 CARDINAL HEALTH INC. (NYSE:CAH) CASH DIV ON 61 SHS REC 01/02/19 PAY 01/1... 29.05 01/25/19 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (NYSE:GE) COM CASH DIV ON 308 SHS REC 12/20/1... 3.08 Total: $304.96

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $146.83

Date Description Amount $ 01/03/19 KIMBERLY CLARK CORP. CASH DIV ON 7 SHS REC 12/07/18 PAY 01/03... 7.00 01/07/19 PEPSICO INC. COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 20 SHS REC 12/07/18 PAY... 18.55 01/11/19 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. CASH DIV ON 7 SHS REC 12/20/... 7.98 01/14/19 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC. COM CASH DIV ON 44 SHS REC 12/31/... 11.44 01/30/19 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (NYSE:BNS) CASH DIV ON 159 SHS REC 01/03/19 PAY ... 101.86 Total: $146.83

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $68.36

Date Description Amount $ 01/14/19 VENTAS INC. (NASDAQ:VTC) CASH DIV ON 79 SHS REC 01/02/19 PAY 01/14/19 NON-... 62.61 01/31/19 LTC PROPERTIES INC. (NYSE:LTC) CASH DIV ON 30.26146 SHS REC 01/23/19 PAY... 5.75 Total: $68.36

What's not to like about these real world results? Even with a nasty GE cut in 2018 my dividend income still continued to grow because of fresh capital being added, automatic reinvestment and those dividend raises which come by way more often than those ugly cuts. This is the beauty of building up a diversified dividend income portfolio.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your January dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.