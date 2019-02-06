Marathon Petroleum Before Earnings

Refining giant Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is getting ready to report Q4 2018 earnings before the market opens on February 7, which will be followed up by its quarterly conference call with analysts. In light of its recent merger with Andeavor, investors should pay close attention to management’s plan in regards to Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s retail branding strategy and the operational synergies it hopes to unlock. Let’s dig in.

Retail strategy

One of the big questions facing Marathon Petroleum concerns its very lucrative retail unit and the related branding and marketing strategy. Convenience stores generate consistent and stable income streams as standalone entities and offer great synergistic benefits for downstream players. Having the ability to market large volumes of refined petroleum products directly to end users, instead of selling those volumes at wholesale prices, ultimately improves Marathon Petroleum’s bottom line. Knowing that there is an entire chain of stores out there that primarily depend on selling petroleum products refined by the parent company makes it easier to sport higher utilization rates at its refining division as well.

In 2014, Marathon Petroleum purchased Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) retail and transportation unit for $2.87 billion. That deal included almost 1,300 retail locations situated in 16 states primarily along the East Coast, vastly expanding its distribution network at the time. While some analysts questioned the premium Marathon Petroleum paid Hess for those assets, the bust of late-2014 clearly showed why this was a clever idea. Retail operations within the oil & gas industry tend to earn a nice low double-digit rate of return regardless of where oil and refined petroleum product prices go. Marathon Petroleum made sure to convert those retail locations over to its Speedway brand as quickly as possible once that deal closed.

Some additional information is needed to understand the position Marathon Petroleum is now in. Tesoro Corporation and Tesoro Logistics LP rebranded themselves as Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) back in 2017. A few years earlier in 2013, Tesoro Corporation purchased BP plc’s (NYSE:BP) Carson Refinery in California along with various midstream assets and retail networks. Those retail networks included rights to the ARCO brand, which Tesoro leased back to BP plc specifically for markets in Washington, Oregon, and Northern California. As Marathon Petroleum completed its merger with Andeavor in late 2018, management is still contemplating the best way to move forward.

After the Andeavor merger, Marathon Petroleum is likely contemplating whether it should stick with its strategy after the purchase of Hess’ retail locations (where the company quickly converted those locations over to its Speedway brand) or whether it should accept BP’s reasoning and acknowledge that many consumers see ARCO as a low-cost yet reliable option for motor fuels. The general idea is that while having lower retail prices for motor fuels modestly reduces net refining margins, that is more than made up for via higher product sales, increased convenience store sales, and higher inventory turnaround rates.

Marathon Petroleum gained 3,200 retail locations in Western America as part of this merger that operate under eight different brands, effectively doubling its company-wide retail footprint. It is possible some of those brands will be retired and replaced with Speedway and/or ARCO branding. Marathon Petroleum’s management team has shown a preference for keeping the ARCO brand as part of its core marketing strategy. It’s worth noting that the combined GDP of Washington, Oregon, and California is around $3.5 trillion. Add in Mexico’s economy and we are taking about a $5 trillion opportunity.

When Marathon Petroleum reports its Q4 2018 earnings, look out for any commentary on its retail strategy going forward. Another interesting topic within this realm is how Marathon Petroleum plans to proceed in Mexico considering ARCO’s existing presence in the country and how over the past few years, America has increasingly become a key petroleum product exporter to its southern neighbor (specifically for gasoline).

Synergies on tap

Marathon Petroleum is guiding for $300 million in annual retail synergies by the end of 2021 due to its Andeavor merger and other optimization strategies, up sharply from its previous expectations. Below is a slide from one of its IR presentations that covers where those synergies are coming from. I will caution that naturally, cost saving and income raising expectations post-merger tend to be quite optimistic.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

When including upside relating to its refining and marketing unit, management expects Marathon Petroleum will generate an additional $665 million in annual synergies by the end of 2021. Note that this guidance likely rests on management assuming Marathon Petroleum will fetch modestly higher petroleum product prices for its output on a relative basis, which is potentially reflected in the $100 million “Marketing” gain and/or the $140 million “Supply and Trading” gain as you can see in the graph below.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Almost $1 billion in annual synergies seems like a great deal, but whether or not Marathon Petroleum gets anywhere near to realizing that level of upside will depend on management’s ability to effectively scale an ever-growing integrated downstream giant. So far that has been the case with its past mergers and with its aggressive midstream built-out being spearheaded by its master limited partnership MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). At least management is communicating to the market what the firm’s long-term goals are once these transactions close.

Final thoughts

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is quickly becoming North America’s premier refining and midstream giant, and keep in mind things are only just getting started. Its latest earnings report will provide greater clarity on how the integration process is proceeding and whether or not Marathon Petroleum Corporation has been able to effectively manage a significantly larger asset base with operations in new markets. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.