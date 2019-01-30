Stocks

Strong results at ABC TV and the company's reliable theme parks business lifted Walt Disney (DIS) to top consensus in its first-quarter earnings, its first under a new reporting structure made to shift focus toward its direct-to-consumer future bets. TV operations saw broad gains and parks reflected higher occupancy and higher spending; studio revenues were down 27% but are typically highly variable, and faced tough comps without a Star Wars release in the quarter. On its call, the company said streaming ESPN Plus had signed up 2M paying subscribers and operating income would take a $150M licensing hit as Disney shifted content to its own platforms.

The deep freeze in the U.S. last week exposed some of the limitations of electric vehicles. Owners of Tesla (TSLA), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Jaguar (TTM) EVs reported a loss of range of as much as 30% amid the recording-setting low temperatures associated with the Polar Vortex. The problem is that lithium-ion batteries, in general, are most efficient at about 70 degrees. Still, there is optimism that the next generation of EV batteries will dramatically improve performance, although "solid state" batteries aren't expected to be mass produced until 2022 at the earliest.

There is a change in the C-suite at Apple (AAPL) with retail chief Angela Ahrendts due to leave in April after about five years on the job. Ahrendts came to Apple from Burberry and redesigned the tech giant's retail spaces to have open floor plans with a more casual environment for the customer service representatives. Outside of Apple, she has been included in lists of potential successors to CEO Tim Cook. VP of People Deirdre O'Brien will step into the high-profile retail role at Apple following the departure of Ahrendts. Wall Street analysts seem relatively unconcerned about the development. "A major focus of Apple with O'Brien now running the show will be catalyzing demand in China with the store experience a major factor in this region as well as other regions with consumers getting the 'Apple experience' when they look to test drive new technology in the store, a key ingredient in Cupertino's recipe for success," stated Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Heavy cuts to guidance pushed shares of Electronic Arts (EA) down 17.5% by the end of an after-hours session Tuesday that saw volume higher than the stock's full-day averages. The company swung to a gain but fell short on bookings and adjusted profit in its Q3 report (a "difficult quarter," its CEO said) amid hot competition from the usual suspects as well as Epic Games phenomenon Fortnite. It slashed Q4 bookings guidance to $1.17B (vs. consensus $1.75B). Also moving lower late Tuesday were big-publisher rivals Activision Blizzard (ATVI, down 3% postmarket) and Take-Two (TTWO, fell as much as 2.9% postmarket but rallied back to end flat).

The expectation in Macau is that the Chinese New Year will see visitor arrivals increase 8% to 9% this year. The opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is seen as a major factor in the traffic boost to the gambling mecca. Hotel operators in the region hope to at least match last year's occupancy rate of 95% across all properties and 96% for five-star resorts. After seeing some bumps in 2018, casino owners Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) hope the holiday boosts EBITDA tallies.

General Motors is due to report earnings this morning, with analysts expecting the automaker to report revenue of $36B and EPS of $1.24. The earnings release arrives with sentiment turning a bit more positive on the Detroit automaker. "We continue to believe that GM's core business is well managed, while the company continues to take decisive action on addressing underperforming segments (GME sale, the potential future exit of Korea), which is encouraging," previews a Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst. Listen for updates during GM's conference call on the progress of the Cruise Automation autonomous driving program. Shares of GM are up 17% YTD.