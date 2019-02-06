Dividend Ideas | Basic Materials

WD-40 Company: A Reliable Wealth Engine - But Not At This Price

|
About: WD-40 Company (WDFC)
by: Wealth Insights
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Wealth Insights
Dividend growth investing, long-term horizon, dividend investing, portfolio strategy
Summary

WD-40 Company is a chemical products company that has turned an iconic formula from the 1950s into a corporation.

The company produces strong cash flow, and has achieved steady earnings growth over time.

Despite being a high-quality business, the stock is extremely overvalued. Investors at these levels are bound to see painful P/E compression in the years ahead.

Occasionally one of my favorite shows "Shark Tank" will have a situation where an inventor will pitch a product to the sharks. The sharks will like the product, but inform them that "you have a