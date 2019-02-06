Anadarko Petroleum Still Has A Debt Issue

Management is attempting to further reduce the firm's upstream-level liabilities, but that is hard to do when free cash flow remains elusive.

The storied oil & gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) just posted its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2018. What I want to draw your attention towards is Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s spending forecast for this year, and how that will interact with its ongoing debt problem. Let’s dig in.

Commentary on spending and cash flow

During 2018, Anadarko Petroleum generated $5.9 billion in net operating cash flow on a consolidated basis, up sharply from $4.0 billion in 2017. Note Anadarko Petroleum consolidates its financial results with its midstream spin-offs Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE:WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP). On a more detailed note, Western Gas Equity Partners consolidates its financial performance with Western Gas Partners, and Anadarko Petroleum consolidates its performance with Western Gas Equity Partners.

Last year, Anadarko and its midstream family spent $6.2 billion on capital expenditures. Even before including payouts to investors and share buybacks, it is clear that as a consolidated entity, Anadarko Petroleum was not free cash flow positive in 2018. It won’t be until Anadarko publishes its annual report within its 10-K SEC filing for 2018 that the market will get a very detailed look at its cash flow position last year.

Anadarko Petroleum expects to spend $4.3-4.7 billion on capital expenditures in 2019, on top of $0.6 billion in expected dividend payments (calculated by multiplying 492.5 million shares outstanding in 2019E and its quarterly payout of $0.30 per share). Its midstream spin-off expects to spend $1.5 billion on capital expenditures this year (growth and maintenance capex), on top of hefty distribution payments which are harder to estimate due to the ongoing consolidation process and other factors.

On a consolidated basis, the firm's capital expenditures are expected to move lower year over year in 2019. That will make room for rising investor payouts (both the upstream and midstream side of this company are on track to boost their payouts in 2019 versus 2018 levels), but note that makes free cash flow harder to obtain if oil prices don’t move materially higher (even when considering rising midstream cash flow).

Commentary on debt and midstream consolidation

Anadarko Petroleum ended 2018 with $16.4 billion in outstanding debt, with $11.6 billion of that directly attributed to Anadarko while the remainder is carried on Western Gas' balance sheet. In November 2018, Anadarko announced that it was selling substantially all of its remaining midstream assets to Western Gas for $4 billion, roughly 50-50 split between cash and equity.

This transaction will also see Western Gas Equity Partners LP and Western Gas Partners LP consolidate in a move that is expected to be completed this quarter. Anadarko Petroleum’s pro forma ownership of Western Gas Equity is expected to come in at ~56%. While Western Gas Partners will continue to exist, with Western Gas Equity retaining a 98% stake in that entity and Anadarko Petroleum owning the remainder, it will no longer be a publicly traded entity.

Due to Anadarko’s large economic stake in Western Gas, the debt of its midstream subsidiary needs to be taken into account when analyzing the firm. True, MLP-level midstream debt is non-recourse to the parent company, but that still means if Western Gas isn’t able to make good on its liabilities and the related interest expenses, the value of Anadarko’s equity in that entity will plummet. That will not only negatively impact its financial performance and stock price, but its upstream operations would also likely be negatively impacted as its midstream assets support those operations.

It is unlikely Western Gas or Anadarko will go bankrupt, that’s not my point here. Anadarko Petroleum expects to receive $0.6 billion in cash distributions from its stake in Western Gas this year, and to include that cash flow in your discounted cash flow model while writing off non-recourse debt will result in an inflated intrinsic value built on erroneous assumptions. This is a subject that has come up in the past on Seeking Alpha (not including non-recourse debt or writing that off as immaterial during the investment thesis building process), which is why I wanted to address the subject in this piece.

Onerous interest expenses

With that preamble aside, one of the biggest things holding Anadarko Petroleum back is its enormous debt load. The company spent $0.9 billion on interest expenses last year on a consolidated basis, up modestly from its interest expense in 2017. That dwarfed its $0.6 billion in net income attributable to shareholders in 2018, keeping in mind the firm’s bottom line jumped from a loss of $0.5 billion in 2017.

Specifically for Anadarko Petroleum, its debt load dropped by $0.6 billion from the end of 2017 to the end of last year, but rising debt at Western Gas resulted in a $0.7 billion increase in the company's consolidated debt load.

Going forward, Anadarko would be wise to seriously commit to cutting down that burden further. The firm exited 2018 with a consolidated cash balance of $1.3 billion, and while the deal with Western Gas will bolster Anadarko’s cash position, the cash portion of this transaction is being funded primarily, if not entirely, with new midstream debt. The only true way to cut down on this burden is to allocate a portion of its upstream free cash flow, every year, to retiring the highest yielding debt possible as its arrangements allow.

Western Gas is more like a utility than a volatile oil & gas company, allowing it to sport a materially higher debt load relative to an upstream firm. Anadarko upsized its current debt reduction program to $2 billion from $1.5 billion previously, and that will likely be funded with cash on hand. The consolidated company had a net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio of 58% at the end of 2018, which only moves down to 55% when excluding Western Gas' balance sheet.

Final thoughts

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has an impressive asset base and plenty of avenues to unlock upside, its biggest problems today are largely financial and not operational. In the event oil prices continue moving higher due to the OPEC+ production cut deal coming into force, geopolitical tensions rising in Venezuela and Iran, output reductions out of Alberta, and apparent strong global demand for petroleum products, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation would be wise to allocate rising upstream-generated operating cash flow to debt reduction when possible. That will enable Wall Street to see the firm for what it truly is, a promising upstream-midstream oil & gas play, instead of a heavily indebted energy company ultimately beholden to its creditors. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.