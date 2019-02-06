Emerging Markets Are Harmed By Trump, Not By The U.S. Federal Reserve

The global Trump effect is the central source of EM market volatility for the foreseeable future, despite the Fed having turned dovish.

The Federal Reserve turned 'dovish' last week, somewhat surprisingly. Does that mean that emerging markets will cheer?

The US Federal Reserve turned ´dovish´last week, somewhat surprisingly. Does that mean that emerging markets (EM) will cheer? Won't we have other EM currency crashes in 2019, like in Turkey and Argentina last Summer? The last OECD Economic Outlook (November 2018) wrote recently that 'Argentina and Turkey have been experiencing severe financial turmoil. Rising tensions in these economies, in the context of US monetary policy normalisation and idiosyncratic domestic factors, led to a sudden change in market sentiment towards emerging-market economies and triggered capital outflows.'[1]

EM cyclical fortunes do depend on US monetary policy, largely via three channels: global interest rates, the dollar, and global output. China has become another cyclical global determinant for emerging-market output, but so far mainly through trade, raw materials and, until a decade ago, 'unlimited supply of labour'. However, in historical perspective, the monetary shocks emanating from the US Federal Reserve Board (the Fed) have been comparatively minor in 2018 (Figure 1). With the Fed's recent dovish shift, the hunt for yield will be back & flows to EM will be picking up sharply.

Fig.1: US Fed Funds Rate (blue) and US Dollar Index (red) 1974-2019

Source: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TWEXBPA#0

The single most important interest rate - the Fed funds rate - did com back from the zero lower bound in 2018 in recent quarters. However, in historical perspective, we are a long shot off the levels reached in the early 1980s when the disinflationary Volcker shock led to the Latin American, African and Korean debt crises. Even compared to the period thereafter, the recent rise looks almost peanuts.

Figure 2: A Tale of Two Currency Crashes 2018

- Currency index, 1/1/2018 = 100 -

Source: www.finanztreff.de

Still, the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso both crashed in 2018 (Figure 2), which immediately let to contagion in some emerging countries, notably those who run deficits on the current account and have a high dollar share in private and public debt. That EM contagion remained comparatively limited and short lived, may be attributable to market interpretation that the Turkey and Argentina crises were home-made to a large extent. Note (and discuss!) that the Turkish Lira has recovered quite well since August while the Argentine Peso has stayed knocked down in 2018.

That Argentina and Turkey have crashed was thus predictable. Both countries were expanding their current account deficits into a period of rising G-3 interest rates. They both are variants of 1st generation currency crises as they ignored external budget constraints and solid FDI funding for too long:

Argentina : In Argentina, unlike Turkey, the big foreign currency/ external borrower is the government. So the twin deficits - fiscal and external - have been widening from zero in 2010 to roughly 6% in 2018. While these number do not sound outlandish - and nor is public debt as a percentage of GDP - they rest on a very narrow export base. Since the early 2000s, exports (and services) as %/GDP have come back towards 10% of GDP, from more than 20% in the 2000s. During the 2010s, "exports of bonds" have been gradually replacing exports of goods and services [3] . Toxic.

: In Argentina, unlike Turkey, the big foreign currency/ external borrower is the government. So the twin deficits - fiscal and external - have been widening from zero in 2010 to roughly 6% in 2018. While these number do not sound outlandish - and nor is public debt as a percentage of GDP - they rest on a very narrow export base. Since the early 2000s, exports (and services) as %/GDP have come back towards 10% of GDP, from more than 20% in the 2000s. During the 2010s, "exports of bonds" have been gradually replacing exports of goods and services . Toxic. Turkey: In order to maintain his rule via a strong economy, Erdogan used pro-cyclical monetary and fiscal policies to fuel overall economic demand, after the global financial crisis in 2009 and then again after the military coup in mid-2016. In addition to generous money supply and high deficits in the state budget, public loan guarantees for private companies fueled output. Infrastructure investment was booming but increasingly debt-financed. Although private banks and companies in particular have incurred increasing foreign currency debt, they often represent state contingent liabilities[4].

Figure 3: The Global Trump Effect

Source: http://www.policyuncertainty.com/

Beyond 'US monetary policy normalisation and idiosyncratic domestic factors' listed by the last OECD Economic Outlook, we must look for another determinant that has recently caused, is currently causing and will cause EM financial volatility: global economic policy uncertainty. The Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index has reached extreme levels never measured since its creation.

While Euro fragility and the return of military tensions have certainly added to global uncertainty, the shocks to the world economy caused by US President Trump's isolationism, his obsession with containing China (the EM growth machine) and his willingness to impose sanctions all over the world have driven the index to levels displayed in Figure 3. Let's call it the global Trump effect. This is the central source of EM market volatility for the foreseeable future, despite the US Fed having turned dovish.

