Swatch Group: The Clock Is Ticking

There are no signs of a slowdown; in fact, Swatch has been stocking up on raw materials such as gold and diamonds.

The Swatch Group saw its share price drop by 40% in the past few months and has now become attractive again.

Introduction

The Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY) (OTCPK:SWGAF) (OTCPK:SWGNF) is probably known best for its Swatch-branded watches. This Swiss company (hence the name SWiss wATCH) has built a loyal following, thanks to its product offering which contains 18 different brands (including Tissot, Omega, and Harry Winston). The vertical integration of the company is interesting, as it allows the Swiss brand to cut out the middlemen, but this does come at a price as the Swatch-branded stores also absorb some capital.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Swatch Group is a Swiss company and has its most liquid listing on the Swiss Stock Exchange where it's trading with UHR and UHRN as its ticker symbols. The UHR shares are the bearer shares, while the UHRN shares are the registered shares. One bearer share has one vote but consists of the equivalent of five registered shares. There currently are 115.45M registered shares outstanding as well as 29.27M bearer shares. For simplicity's sake (and because, apart from the voting rights, both types of stock have similar economic rights), I will use the UHR bearer shares as basis in this article. On an UHR-equivalent basis, there are almost 53M bearer-equivalent shares outstanding. At a current share price of 285.5 CHF, this represents a pro forma market capitalization of 15.1B CHF (note, this includes the shares that have been repurchased but haven't been cancelled yet). The average daily volume of the UHR shares is 165,000.

From overvalued to attractively priced

I had a quick look at the Swatch Group (hereafter 'Swatch' to keep it simple) about a year ago, but I was stunned to see the company's UHR shares were trading at 500 CHF, giving the watch company a market capitalization of almost 30 Billion Swiss Franc.

And I don't think that was warranted, so I wasn't surprised to see the share price losing in excess of 40% over the past 12 months as investors are no longer willing to pay excessive multiples for luxury branded stocks.

Source: Financial Statements

We still have to wait for Swatch's annual report, but the company has already provided us with a quick overview of its 2018 performance, wherein the revenue increased by in excess of 6% to almost 8.5B CHF. Thanks to a relatively benign increase in its operating expenses, Swatch has been touting a 14% increase in its operating result to 1.15B CHF, for an operating margin of in excess of 13%. That's indeed great, but let's not get overexcited. According to the income statement, Swatch included a 632M CHF income from its inventory changes to the operating income, and if we would isolate this one-time benefit (549M CHF higher than last year) as well as exclude the 214M CHF higher 'other operating expenses', Swatch's operating income wouldn't have increased by 152M CHF but would have decreased by just over 180M CHF.

The margins are very clearly under pressure, and after seeing these results, I do understand why the market sent Swatch about 40% lower throughout the year. Unlike its more diversified competitors like Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY) which I discussed here and LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) which I discussed here, Swatch's focus on watches is currently working as a headwind. Looking further down the income statement, Swatch reported a net income of 845M CHF attributable to its own shareholders. A nice 10% increase compared to the previous financial year, but let's not forget this net income result was fueled by a bunch of non-recurring positive items. Excluding these items, the net income would very likely have been much lower, and according to my calculations (applying the same average tax rate), the net income of the Swatch Group, on a more adjusted basis, would have been approximately 600M CHF, or just 11.32 CHF per UHR share. This indicates that, on an adjusted basis, Swatch is still trading at approximately 25 times its net income, and that valuation is way too rich for me.

That being said, the inventory boost is related to the higher revenue as Swatch wants to make sure it has enough product on hand to cover the potential demand. The inventory level now represents 9.75 months of revenue, up from 9.5 months as of the end of 2017, and the uptick mainly consists of raw materials like gold and diamonds. Adding the inventory changes back to the operating income is just a mitigation of the accounting impact of producing more watches without having sold them yet. If we would leave the inventory changes untouched, the EPS per UHR share was just over 16 CHF/share, for a P/E ratio of 18.

Source: Bloomberg Website

The cash flow result paints a more interesting picture. Swatch reported an operating cash flow of 943M CHF, but this included a higher tax payment and a 412M CHF investment in its working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow would have been 1.37B CHF.

Source: Financial Statements

That's plenty of cash to pay for the 437M CHF in capex and the 44M CHF paid for intangible assets. After deducting these investments as well as the 19M CHF payment to non-controlling interests, the adjusted free cash flow result of Swatch in 2018 was approximately 872M CHF. Again, this is a great result, but I would like to see the full annual report with more details on the revenue recorded from 'changes in inventories'.

How does Swatch allocate its capital?

A large part of the operating cash flow was obviously reinvested in the company, as Swatch's total capex bill reached almost half a billion Swiss Francs. However, the Swatch Group also respects its shareholders as it paid 394M CHF in dividends, while it also repurchased almost 390M CHF worth of its own stock to further reduce the share count. I do think this will ultimately benefit the shareholders as even though the profit appears to be decreasing, the impact on a per-share basis could be mitigated thanks to these buybacks.

Source: Swatch Group Annual Report 2017

And, Swatch can spend its entire free cash flow on shareholder rewards should it want to. The balance sheet consists of 944M CHF of cash and 296M CHF in marketable securities, while gross financial debt is just 225M CHF. This means the company has approximately 1B CHF in net cash, which reduces the current enterprise value to 14.1B CHF, indicating the company's EV/EBITDA ratio is now less than 9 and will very likely drop to around 8 by the end of this year.

The free cash flow generation, as well as the strong net cash position, enables Swatch to take advantage of the current share price to accelerate its buyback program as it could easily repurchase 5% of its stock at the current levels without adding debt to its balance sheet.

Investment thesis

The adjusted free cash flow result of 872M CHF translates into an FCF/share of approximately 16.50 CHF per share. This means Swatch was indeed terribly expensive at 500 CHF/share (as it was trading at a free cash flow yield of just 3.3%), but there does seem to be value at the current share price. The 285.5 CHF closing price last Friday results in a free cash flow yield of almost 5.8% based on the market capitalization.

If we would, however, deduct the 19 CHF/share in net cash, the free cash flow yield already increases to 6.2%, which appears to be reasonable value.

Swatch has its future in its own hands. With almost 1B CHF per year in free cash flow and 1B CHF in net cash on the balance sheet, it could effectively expand its portfolio to add more watch brands to its collection or it could start to venture into other luxury brands in the non-watch segment. Or it could just invest more in Swiss real estate, like the 400M CHF building it purchased in 2014.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.