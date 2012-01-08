[Editor's note: The author corrected this article last Wednesday, February 6th, regarding confusion over Michael Prendergast's identity. Due to technical issues, the updated article was only published on February 10th. Our sincere apologies for this lag.]

The company's sixth choice for CEO looks questionable, leaving little hope in its judgment for selecting a seventh. Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) has a different CEO effective February 1, 2019.

Number Five

On January 31st, Mr. Steve Lawrence, the boutique-like retailer's fifth CEO in seven years, announced he was leaving. Of the five, Mr. Lawrence had the longest tenure at 28 months.

Date CEO President Year beginning 2012 John De Meritt Non-existent position 08/01/12 John De Meritt Neill Davis 01/01/13 Neill Davis Theresa Backes 01/27/14 Neill Davis Neill Davis 12/05/14 Michael Barnes Michael Barnes 05/17/16 Richard Kunes (interim) Richard Kunes (interim) 09/20/16 Steven Lawrence Steven Lawrence 02/01/19 Michael Prendergast (interim)

The retailer saw moderate physical growth under Mr. Lawrence, growing from 663 “boutiques” to 738. It also experienced its worst track record for comparable store sales declines on his watch.

Source: Author-created from company data

As well, total revenue actually started to decline year-over-year under his leadership despite the store count growth and improved e-commerce contribution.

Source: Author-created from company data

Based on his resignation, fourth quarter results, which include the holiday spending season, are highly questionable and will most likely disappoint.

Strategic Alternatives

Alongside Mr. Lawrence's resignation, Francesca's Board of Directors also shared it would be exploring “strategic and financial alternatives” for the retailer.

Many will point to the balance sheet with nearly $11 million in cash, $40 million in inventory and no debt and declare the company worth far more than its current market cap of approximately $30 million. At the end of the 2018 third quarter, the company owed nearly $37.5 million in short-term payables compared to an expectation of only $17 million in short-term receivables.

The value of the cash and cash equivalents is solid. The value of the inventory would be questionable. After all, even the retailer itself has admitted to merchandising misses, issues and problems for years. Customers have moved on and Francesca's has struggled to win them back due to both its problematic product offerings and its poor execution on services, also self-described.

Regardless, there's more to the story than perusing numbers and charts. The thesis boils down to whether the women's fashion industry needs Francesca's. It purported to offer a treasure hunt experience with a “broad and shallow” merchandising strategy to a specific demographic.

“While our broad assortment appeals to women of varying ages and diverse backgrounds, from value-conscious to the more affluent, our core guest is a fashion conscious woman between the ages of 18 and 35. She tends to be college educated and has moderate to high disposable income.”

But, it failed time and again. It filled no niche, offered very little unique, and often charged more than competitors for lesser quality merchandise. For there to be a treasure hunt, there must be treasure to hunt. There was no treasure. Simply put, if it went away, it most likely wouldn't even be noticed.

Many of the retailer's peers and competitors are also struggling. They are weighing their own decisions regarding shuttering locations, balancing omnichannel services and attracting traffic and spend. The odds of a peer or competitor wanting to gobble up Francesca's are eerily slim.

Likewise, the field of practical alternatives is narrow. Private equity could take the company private and try to figure out a merchandising strategy that works rather than Francesca's failed “treasure hunt” strategy. There could be a retailer from another industry interested in the geographic spread of the smaller-footprint locations (averaging 1,420 square feet). Or, the Board could hire yet another CEO to “solve” the same problems the previous five identified and tried to fix.

That is, if the Board is capable of a competent hire. To date, it has not proven itself so. Its selection of an interim CEO bodes even less confidence.

Interim CEO

In the January 31st press release, Francesca's also announced Mr. Michael Prendergast would be its interim CEO effective February 1st.

“Mr. Prendergast is a Senior Director in Alvarez & Marsal’s Private Equity Performance Improvement Retail practice. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience from the fashion and consumer products industries.”

A quick perusal of that experience could, and rightfully should, raise eyebrows about the judgment of Francesca's Board.

Mr. Prendergast's bio on the Alvarez & Marsal website emphasizes “over twenty years of leadership experience”. The vast majority of his experience is in men's fashion.

Mr. Prendergast served as the Group President for Rocawear (co-founded by rapper Jay Z) at ROC Apparel. Iconix Brand Group (ICON) bought Rocawear in 2007.

In late 2009, Mr. Prendergast was named President of Warnaco Group's Chaps business where he would be responsible for design, development, merchandising, marketing and sales. Warnaco Group was acquired by PVH Corporation (PVH) in 2012.

In the spring of 2012, after Iconix cut its full-year guidance primarily due to weakness in its men's division, he rejoined Rocawear as brand CEO to “turn it around”. This is the “$400 million annual global celebrity lifestyle brand” referred to in Mr. Prendergast's Alvarez & Marsal bio. During this experience, he also worked with Pharrel Williams as the leader of BBC (Billionaire Boys Club).

In early 2016, Iconix wrote down the value of Rocawear by $203 million. It had paid $204 million in 2007. Thus, it's probably safe to assess there was no “turn-around”.

By the middle of 2015, Mr. Prendergast had moved on again and was CEO of Maxima Apparel, the “youth-focused fast fashion multi-category company” in the Alvarez & Marsal bio. He is a named defendant in an ongoing lawsuit by an ex-employee. This particular fashion designer claims he was not fairly promoted or compensated while helping build Maxima.

During Mr. Prendergast's tenure at Maxima, singer, Chris Brown, launched the clothing line Black Pyramid. Mr. Brown's name is typically associated with assault charges against Rihanna in 2009 for which he pled guilty.

In a December 2016 article for WWD (Women's Wear Daily), Mr. Brown projects the positive tone he's adopted in his life. In that article, he lauds the responsiveness of Mr. Prendergast after Mr. Brown, once again, found himself headed to court accused of pulling a gun on a young lady at his residence in the summer of 2015.

“Brown phoned Prendergast on a Thursday to say, ‘Hey Mike, I’m going to be in court next Wednesday. I’d like to wear a T-shirt. Can you put this T-shirt together for us? And I want to sell it.’”

The t-shirt was delivered to Mr. Brown the following Tuesday. The charges were dropped.

After Maxima, Mr. Prendergast moved to Alvarez & Marsal. He has co-authored two “insights” for the consulting firm, Retail Isn’t Dead: Navigating the Overhyped Retail Armageddon (Part I) and Retail Isn’t Dead: Navigating the Overhyped Retail Armageddon (Part II). Part I details five customer-facing drivers of success – customer, brand, product, speed and omnichannel. Part II focuses on key efforts for a retailer – operations, data & analytics, execution, supply chain and leadership.

My Reaction

Mr. Barnes, the third CEO, was 63 years old when he assumed his position. At that point, I not only questioned his potential longevity because of his age, I questioned the fit as he came from the high-end jewelry industry via Signet Jewelers (SIG) and Fossil (FOSL).

“Only time will tell if a 63-year-old male even wants to learn about and fret over such details as lace.”

Mr. Prendergast's experience is primarily rooted in menswear much like the second CEO, Mr. Davis, who came to Francesca's directly from Men's Wearhouse. That experience did not ultimately prove fruitful. During his tenure, the share price was sliced by a third from a high in the $30 range to a low in the $10 range.

“The company didn't even prepare a statement addressing the resignation. The board immediately replaced him the very next day with Michael Barnes. Yes, the board had a replacement waiting in the wings.”

So, for its sixth CEO, albeit interim until the strategic and financial alternatives are fleshed out, Francesca's Board has selected another male with primarily menswear experience to serve a brand aimed at women aged 18 to 35.

It is well-documented gender is a proven key determinant in shopping behaviors.

“Men would rather buy a workable product than continue to shop, while women would rather continue to shop in the hope of finding a perfect solution.”

A humorous article from Forbes in 2012 even likened men shopping for clothes as akin to DIY brain surgery.

“...you’re in no condition to know when you've screwed up.”

Thus, a retailer would be remiss to ignore gender.

“These [gender] differences enable researchers to attract particular shoppers by aligning marketing messages, advertising, product features, store layouts and displays (including colors), and customer service with the expectations of the desired customers’ gender and shopping characteristics.”

As well, baby boomers and millennials display differences in their shopping behaviors. Source

Thus, a retailer would be remiss to ignore age.

As well, a board selecting a CEO for a specifically aged and gendered demographic would be remiss to ignore a candidate's age and/or experience.

Mr. Prendergast could well be the perfect candidate despite his narrowed experience. But, there is yet another factor to warrant concern.

That factor goes back to Chris Brown's courtroom appearance in 2016 and his request for a special shirt to wear. Remember, he called Mr. Prendergast directly and requested his assistance. In this age of the Time's Up movement, I'm sure 18-to-35 year-old women will be interested in the terminology of that message.

“... the shirt...imprinted with “This B!tch Lyin'” on the front and a Roy Lichtenstein-like crying blonde on the back.” Source

Either the judgment or lack of due diligence of Francesca's Board stands in question, in my opinion.