Toll Brothers Still Has 15-20% Upside In A Boring Housing Market
About: Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), Includes: PCH
by: Arturo Neto, CFA
Summary
Toll Brothers' share price has declined despite beating analyst estimates on a consistent basis.
The company has a diversified portfolio of properties, and a historically high backlog.
Despite no help from housing industry trends, we think Toll Brothers is a Buy at $33.
Toll Brothers' (TOL) share price declined 33% in 2018, despite beating analyst estimates consistently throughout the year. The primary reason behind this downturn is the pessimistic outlook of the housing market in