Long Ideas | Industrial 

Toll Brothers Still Has 15-20% Upside In A Boring Housing Market

|
About: Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), Includes: PCH
by: Arturo Neto, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Arturo Neto, CFA
Registered investment advisor, REITs, dividend growth investing, portfolio strategy
Neto Financial Group
Summary

Toll Brothers' share price has declined despite beating analyst estimates on a consistent basis.

The company has a diversified portfolio of properties, and a historically high backlog.

Despite no help from housing industry trends, we think Toll Brothers is a Buy at $33.

Toll Brothers' (TOL) share price declined 33% in 2018, despite beating analyst estimates consistently throughout the year. The primary reason behind this downturn is the pessimistic outlook of the housing market in