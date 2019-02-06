Upside Down CAPM: Part 8 - Deficit Spending Isn't Stimulative Or Inflationary

It is probably useful for some developed nations like the US to maintain a significant amount of public debt, but not as a cyclical governor, rather as a public service to risk-averse savers.

Spending should be done because that specific spending is useful, regardless of cyclical matters, and cyclical stimulus should come from monetary policy.

Whether it is a Keynesian or an MMT framework, the idea that funding spending with bonds versus taxes can be stimulative or inflationary seems questionable to me.

Considering this, I think it is best to think of public debt as a service the federal government is particularly capable of providing.

As I have mentioned in some previous "Upside Down CAPM" posts, I think it is best to think of safe debt as a service provided from the borrower to the lender.

Modern Monetary Theory (NYSE:MMT) - not to be confused with market monetarism (MM) - has been a popular topic lately. I have some thoughts on the matter, which I will lay out here. I ask for generosity from the reader, and for corrections in the comments if I declare something here that is demonstrably wrong. I don't have a deep understanding of MMT, and this isn't meant to be a critique of it, but the main issues that seem to form the core of MMT thought are related to some ideas that have been floating around in my head that probably aren't good for much more than embarrassing me, but I want to air them out.

As I have mentioned in some previous "Upside Down CAPM" posts, I think it is best to think of safe debt as a service provided from the borrower to the lender. The service of delayed consumption - low-risk saving. This is the primary motivation for the aggregate use of debt in developed economies.

Considering this, I think it is best to think of public debt as a service the federal government is particularly capable of providing. Since it can provide the safest form of deferred consumption, it gets to "sell" it at the highest price (bonds with the lowest yields). This is wholly separate from the question of budgets and spending. So, it is best to think of government deficits as two separate acts. First, the act of taxing and spending. Second, a debt transaction.

So, in this framework, all spending is funded by taxes. Whether it is stimulative, inflationary, etc., stems from the spending itself, funded through taxes. When that happens, capital (in both real and nominal terms) is transferred from private to public hands, affecting aggregate decisions about investment, spending, etc.

Now, if the government decides to engage in deficit financing, there is a second act. This is purely nominal. When it sells Treasuries, it simply creates offsetting accounts - an asset account in the private domain and a liability account in the public domain. The creation of these accounts is purely nominal. No real capital shifts as a result of this accounting.

In the aggregate, this is no different than imposing a tax. Within the private sector, it is a decision to delay the distribution of that tax. But, in the aggregate, the real capital was removed from the private sector when the spending was triggered. If the government taxes a different individual in the future to pay back the bondholder or just defaults on the bond, the first order effect is the same. The accounts are simply erased, and just as when the Treasury bond was issued, there is no aggregate effect on the use of real capital.

Ricardian equivalence is usually referenced here as a source of stimulus or lack thereof. The idea is that the creation of those accounts affects the private sector's notion of its own wealth. If it fully internalizes the cost of future taxes, then the issuance of the bonds isn't stimulative. If it doesn't, then the bonds are stimulative, because they trigger new spending from this perceived wealth.

But, I think Ricardian equivalence is not particularly relevant. The private sector, in the aggregate, can't spend those Treasuries. It might be able to use them as collateral for private borrowing, which then can stimulate spending. But, then the spending is coming from the growth of the money supply, which is under the control of the central bank. The central bank will be managing its own targets regardless of deficit management, so any inflationary or stimulative effects from that will be offset in the natural course of monetary policy management. Whether any spending is related to the issuance of bonds is not particularly important.

There is the issue of foreign savers. In that case, the distinction is that they are outside the domestic tax base, so the consequences of future taxation are more complicated than simply a redistribution within a stable aggregate. In that case, the first order effect of a default would benefit the domestic balance sheet. But, still, it seems to me that the margin on which the effect of the debt rests is whether the interest rate is lower than the domestic income growth rate, so that the eventual tax will be paid with fewer dollars, relative to national production.

As long as long-term income growth is higher than the rate of interest paid on the bonds, this process is beneficial because of the public ability to profit by selling deferred consumption. The benefit doesn't come from the deficit itself, but from the government's ability to provide this service better than the next best provider.

In terms of thinking of public spending on the margin, that spending is useful or not useful, regardless of whether it is funded by taxes or bonds. Practically speaking, some public spending might provide a very high return, and much public spending doesn't provide a return at all. That's not the point of some spending. Most of the growth in income isn't the result of public spending at all.

The upshot of this is that deficit spending should have little to do with cyclical considerations, except to the extent that an economy with either cyclical fluctuations or secular malaise will be correlated with a high demand for safe assets. But, it is much better for everyone if there is more demand for making risky investments, in which case, it would be more likely that income growth would be high and Treasury rates would be high, and the budget deficit would naturally be falling because of rising incomes, as it was in the late 1990s.

Whether it is a Keynesian or an MMT framework, the idea that funding spending with bonds versus taxes can be stimulative or inflationary seems questionable to me. And, the idea that spending, in general, is stimulative or inflationary seems questionable. The devil is in the details. Spending should be done because that specific spending is useful, regardless of cyclical matters, and cyclical stimulus should come from monetary policy. It is probably useful for some developed nations like the US to maintain a significant amount of public debt, but not as a cyclical governor, rather as a public service to risk-averse savers. But, at the same time, fiscal policy should aim to reduce the risk-aversion that leads to the demand for that service.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.