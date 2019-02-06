The Month In Closed-End Funds: January 2019

Photo Source: REUTERS/Leah Millis. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (2nd R) speaks across from China's Vice Premier Liu He (NYSE:L) during the opening of US-China Trade Talks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, January 30, 2019.
For the month, 98% of all CEFs posted NAV-based returns in the black, with 97% of equity CEFs and 99% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the first month in six, the Energy MLP CEFs classification (+18.25%, December’s cellar dweller) handily outperformed all the other equity classifications, followed by Natural Resources CEFs (+12.47%) and Growth CEFs (+10.58%). For the first month in four, world income CEFs jumped to the top of the leaderboard, posting a plus-side return on average (+4.25%), followed by domestic taxable fixed income CEFs (+3.23%) and municipal bond CEFs (+0.73%). The world income CEFs macro-group was propelled to the head of the class by strong performance from Emerging Markets Debt CEFs (+6.10%) and Global Income CEFs (+3.38%). For January, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 369 bps to 8.28%. In this report, we highlight January 2019 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
