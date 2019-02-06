The Month In Closed-End Funds: January 2019

Summary

For the second month in three, equity CEFs and fixed income CEFs on average witnessed a gain, rising 8.27% and 2.17%, respectively, on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for January.

Only 14% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 19% of equity CEFs and 10% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP CEFs (+18.25%) posted the strongest returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The Emerging Markets Debt CEF classification(+6.10%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.

For the third month in a row, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a plus-side return on average (+0.73%), with all classifications in the group witnessing positive returns for January.