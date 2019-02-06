Hostess Brands: Investors Can Get Sweet Deal On Cheap Warrants
Hostess warrants (TWNKW) are the most attractive way to bet on several near-term catalysts that could drive the value of Hostess shares much higher.
Hostess trades at a steep discount to its peers despite a better business model; growing market share and broadening its offerings.
Hostess is an attractive acquisition target for slower growing rivals and Chairman Dean Metropoulos has proven record of revitalizing consumer brands and selling once turnaround is complete at much higher prices.
Black Scholes model says TWNKW warrants are undervalued by 19% and should trade at $1.27 today.
Investors betting on Hostess Brands Inc. warrants (NASDAQ:TWNKW) at $1.03 are getting them far too cheap. The warrants have several near-term catalysts that could make this leveraged bet on the American sweet-tooth pay