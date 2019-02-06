Hostess Brands: Investors Can Get Sweet Deal On Cheap Warrants

Summary

Hostess warrants (TWNKW) are the most attractive way to bet on several near-term catalysts that could drive the value of Hostess shares much higher.

Hostess trades at a steep discount to its peers despite a better business model; growing market share and broadening its offerings.

Hostess is an attractive acquisition target for slower growing rivals and Chairman Dean Metropoulos has proven record of revitalizing consumer brands and selling once turnaround is complete at much higher prices.

Black Scholes model says TWNKW warrants are undervalued by 19% and should trade at $1.27 today.