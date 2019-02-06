National Oilwell Varco Earnings Preview

NOV workers. Source: National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) reports quarterly earnings February 6th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.19 billion and EPS of $0.08. The revenue estimate implies 2% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Slow Down In North America

I have been bearish on the U.S. economy for some time now. I suspected that once the Fed's money printing ends, the U.S. economy would eventually falter. However, I never expected oil prices to fall as hard as they did. Brent oil prices hover around $63; oil prices were above $80 as early as October. My impression is that the sharp decline was partly driven by another Fed rate hike in Q4 2018. Declining oil prices were particularly alarming given that they coincided with weak economic data.

Oil bulls have been spoiled over the years as OPEC has maneuvered to prop up oil prices. At some point, consumer and industrial demand could drive prices and that does not bode well for NOV and other oil services names. The fact that North America land drilling is in the doldrums is another point of contention. Schlumberger (SLB) rang the alarm on North America in December when it warned its Q4 North America revenue could fall by double-digits Q/Q due to a decline in fracking activity. Schlumberger's Q4 revenue from North America actually fell 12% sequentially.

Given Schlumberger's heft, it could be considered a bellwether for the North America land drilling market. That could portend a fall in revenue in the sector for NOV as well. The U.S. rig count for the week ending February 1, 2019, declined by 14; this is another indication that E&P is sagging.

In Q3 2018, the company's total revenue of $2.1 billion was up 2% sequentially. Revenue from Wellbore Technologies was $847 million, up 7% on increased sales of downhole tools, drill pipes, and drilling fluids. Rig Technologies revenue grew 2%, while Completions/Production Solutions revenue demonstrated flat growth.

Strong demand for coiled tubing equipment and pressure pumping unit sales could dissipate given the slow down in completion activity in West Texas. Completion/Production represented over 30% of NOV's total revenue and growth of this key revenue stream could turn negative given the downturn in the oil patch. New orders decreased during the quarter for Rig Technologies. Demand for offshore parts was the strongest it has been in years, despite the fall-off in orders. Offshore E&P showed signs of life when oil prices were above $80; such increased activity is likely spurring offshore parts orders. The question remains, "How long will it last?"

Respectable EBITDA Margins

NOV's EBITDA was $245 million, up 8% sequentially. EBITDA margin was 11.4%, an increase of 70 basis points over that of Q2. The biggest driver of the improvement was an uptick in gross margins. The company previously made deep cost cuts within Rig Technologies, which has been the worst performing segment over the past few years. The offshore market had previously been left for dead. Those cost containment efforts are paying off.

If NOV's top-line stagnates further, its ability to maintain margins will be key. That said, the company has several levers it can pull. I believe quarterly SG&A costs of $320 million is a large bucket of expenses management could take a scalpel to next. Its nearly $5 billion in working capital should buttress the company in any protracted downturn in the oil patch. NOV also has over $1 billion in cash and a respectable debt level. Net debt/EBITDA is around 1.5x; this is far less than the 3.1x ratio the company had in the second half of 2016 when I thought the rating agencies were going to sack the company.

OPEC has helped buoy oil prices over the past few years. NOV has used the added cash flow to pare debt and greatly improve its balance sheet. The company appears well-positioned for any protracted downturn in the oil patch and/or the economy.

Conclusion

The downturn in North America appears to be a foregone conclusion. If OPEC does not take further measures to prop up oil prices, then it could be a tough year for oil services stocks. NOV is down over 10% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell NOV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.