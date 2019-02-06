ManpowerGroup: Cheap, But A Poor Long-Term Investment
About: ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)
by: Oddmund Grotte
Summary
ManpowerGroup has underperformed the S&P 500 since 1994, and this will most likely continue because of very few competitive advantages.
A highly cyclical business with thin margins.
On the bright side, it has currently low valuation multiples and might bounce for the short term, and the dividend has room for growth.
Background for my analysis and conclusion:
The less investment decisions I make, the less details I look at, and the less I read about the stock market, the better I do. Hence, my investment horizon