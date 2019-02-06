Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the Federal Reserve said it will be "patient" when making decisions about future monetary policy. The markets along with the high-yield closed-end funds reacted positively on the statement. On a weekly basis, the price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) reported an increase of $0.27 and finished at $84.68 per share. Of course, it is important to notice that on 1st of February the benchmark distributed its monthly dividend of $0.3886. Ultimately, the strong performance of the high-yield CEFs continues as the appetite of investors for risky assets is back.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.02 bps. Currently, the behavior of the high-yield closed-end funds and the narrowing of the spread signal for fewer concerns from the market participants about the credit risk.

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.07 points for the last 200-day period:

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

The News

Over the past week, several funds announced their regular monthly distributions:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) $0.0699 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $ 0.0192 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) $0.0964 per share.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) $0.0658 per share

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) $0.1000 per common share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

1. Lowest Z-Score:

The first criterion that I am going to use is a statistical one. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued.

Over the past week, all of the funds increased their prices and they have narrowed the spread between their net asset value and price. Respectively, the decrease of the discount is a determining factor to see an increase in the Z-score metric. Our table above confirms that from a statistical point of view is maybe too late to talk about a great opportunity to include undervalued funds to our portfolio. I am saying it because we have only one fund which discount deviates significantly from its mean.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) is the only one closed-end fund from the sector which has Z-score equal or less than -1.00 point. Over the first quarters of 2018, we did observe a slight spread between the price and the net asset value of the fund. However, the price of the fund fell significantly alongside with its peers in the last months of 2018 due to the credit risk panic which overcame the markets. Currently, the factor which slows down the recovery of the price and keeps the Z-score relatively low is the dividend cut. The management team of DHY announced in December the decrease of the distribution rate from $0.0200 to $0.0190 per share. Despite the decrease DHY still offers one of the highest yields in the sector of 9.74%.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Conversely, if we are looking for potential "Short" candidates, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. Еxpectedly, with the increase in the prices of the funds from the sector we start to see a higher Z-scores. Here, we need to take into consideration that the prices plummeted two times over the past year and this is one of the main reasons to see funds with a discount of around 10% to have such high Z-scores.

If I have to rely on the pure statistic I can say that maybe it is time to close some of your long positions in Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) and Invesco High Income Trust II (GHY) or just can use them as a hedging reaction if some turbulence occurs in the sector. Even with these relatively high Z-scores I will not review them as potential "Short" candidates due to their discounts and just because from a fundamental point of view I think we can see an additional positive impulse in the prices of the closed-end funds from the sector.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.68 points. A week ago, the average Z-score was -0.45 points. It's been a very long time since we saw a positive average Z-score in the sector.

3. Biggest Discount:

The table above aims to shows us the closed-end funds with the highest discounts in the sector. Compared to the previous week, there is almost no change among the top ten candidates. Over the past week, the participant's spreads between prices and net asset values have narrowed. If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, you may find it reasonable to start from this table just because all of the representatives offer a discount of more than 10.00%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) is the new leader of the chart. It reported one of the lowest price increases for the past week and its discount is 13.43%. On the chart below, we see that this discount is close to its highest levels for the past decade. On top of that it seems undervalued compared to its peers and the average discount of the sector.

New America High Income Fund (HYB) was one of the good performers of the past week. On a weekly basis, its price went up by 3.62% and its net asset value reported a gain of 0.75%. Deservedly, it goes down from the leading positions of the ranking and can be found in the middle of the table.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -8.47%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -10.52%.

4. Highest Premium:

Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task, and the sample above proves it.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 4.95% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because this year we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) is one the interesting funds for me. A very good relative performance over the past years and one of the highest current yields accompanied by a discount of 11.73%.

We have already discussed that Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) is the other fund which can be reviewed as potential "Long" candidate. It has the lowest Z-score in the sector and as we see it has one of the best historical returns on its net asset value.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Only Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) offers a yield on price above 10.00%. We still do not have a participant with a yield on net asset above that border. The average yield on price for the sector is 8.32%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.60%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

We have two funds that are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.22%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

If you follow our Weekly Review on a regular basis, you probably notice that after our sector discussion, I try to choose interesting candidates for you and to analyze them in more details. This week I have decided to review Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) as a potential "Long" candidate. The closed-end fund is managed by Pioneer Investment Management Inc and has one of the highest spread between its price and net asset value. In other words, you can buy it at 13.29% discount of its NAV.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end fund designed to pursue a high level of current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund invests in a unique blend of higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans and event-linked bonds (cat bonds).

Data by YCharts

Compared to its peers the fund seems undervalued based on its discount. Talking about yields we will notice that the current yield of 8.24% is pretty close to the average return of the sector. In fact, the huge spread between the average discount of the sector and the discount of HNW is the edge that caught my attention.

The below chart compares the premium/discount of the fund to the same metric of its peers. Over the past 10 years, we did not see such a widened spread between them.

Source: CEFdata.com

We do have a yield on the price of 8.24% and yield on the net asset value of 7.15%. The current distribution is $0.0950 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

As per the latest annual report from October, the earn coverage ratio is 117.26%. I do pay attention to this metric just because sometimes it is a reasonable indicator for the probability to see a dividend cut.

The portfolio information is showing us that the main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The assets from issuers located in the United States are 64.51%, and the "Bank Loans" and "US High Yield Corp." have the biggest weights.

The effective duration of the HNW portfolio is 2.96 years and as we see is one of the lowest durations in the sector. A portfolio with a relatively low duration may be beneficial in a rising rates environment.

As you know, one of our purposes is always to be prepared for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction for our positions. As a hedge to Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT). They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, many of the funds provide us with a statistical edge to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HNW can be a potential addition to your portfolio. Also, you can include VLT or use the benchmark HYG as a hedging reaction.

