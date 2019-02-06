Demystifying Aurora's $700 Million Investment Portfolio

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) pioneered the approach of vertical integration in the cannabis space by making direct equity investments in a number of companies along the cannabis value chain. The company has accumulated an investment portfolio worth ~$700 million at the end of Q3, although the figure is likely much lower now given the recent market volatility.
(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)
$700 Million Portfolio
Aurora's portfolio consists of three types of investments:
- $346 million of marketable securities
- $139 million of derivative securities
- $200 million of investments in associates and joint ventures
As of September 30, Aurora held $346 million of investments through marketable securities across 5 different companies. The value of this portfolio has increased dramatically from 2017 mainly due to the IPO of Green Organic Dutchman that resulted in Aurora's stake in TGOD being transferred from investments in associates to marketable securities.
- TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF): Aurora held 36.7 million shares of TGOD as of Q3 but it has since been reducing its stake after deciding not to exercise its option to obtain a controlling stake in TGOD, which we discussed in "Aurora Should Dump Its Remaining Green Organic Dutchman Shares." After selling 6.3 million TGOD shares for $36 million in October, Aurora has ~29 million shares left. We have long been calling TGOD one of the most overvalued cannabis stocks and its price has decreased from $7.21 in September to $3.78 on Monday, which values Aurora's stake at $110 million. Aurora has also forgone all of its warrants that were valued at $99 million in Q3 due to its decision to not exercise them.
- Radient Technologies (OTC:RDDTF): Aurora first announced a $2 million investment through convertible debentures at a conversion price of $0.14 along with the same number of warrants exercisable at $0.33. In December 2017, Aurora made a further $12 million investment into Radient through a private placement at $1.37 per share with warrants exercisable at $1.71. With 37.6 million shares held by Aurora, the stake is worth $43 million based on Radient's current price of $1.15. We discussed Radient in "Radient Technologies: A Cannabis And Hemp Extraction Expert."
- Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF) is an early-stage Canadian retailer and Aurora increased its stake in Choom in November this year. Aurora acquired $20 million convertible debentures at a conversion price of $1.25 per share with an option to acquire up to 40% of Choom for $2.75 per share. Choom currently trades at $0.44 currently which means that Aurora's warrants are deeply out of the money and essentially worthless at the current price.
- CTT Pharma (OTCPK:CTTH) is a cannabis technology startup that Aurora holds 3.7 million shares with 20.8 million warrants exercisable at US$0.35. The stock is trading at US$0.40 so Aurora is slightly in the money.
- Australis Capital (OTCQB:AUSAF): The spin-out of Australis was created to take advantage of the burgeoning U.S. market. Aurora holds 26.8 million shares of Australis or 24% of the company which has a current market value of $33 million. However, to avoid TSX listing rules, Aurora has tendered its stake in Australis in exchange for 22.6 million warrants exercisable at $0.20 and a 10-year option to acquire 20% of Australis shares at the 5-day VWAP at the time of exercise. We have covered Australis in detail in "Aurora Shareholders Just Got A Little Richer."
Aurora also has investments in several companies with significant control:
- Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF): The Western Canadian liquor retailer is embarking on an ambitious plan to get into cannabis retail. As we discussed in "Why Aurora Cannabis Invested Into Liquor Stores," Aurora's investment of 9.2 million shares in Alcanna has lost 67% of its value based on the current price of $4.89. Aurora's stake is currently worth $45 million.
- CTT Pharma: Despite its ownership of only 8%, Aurora could exercise significant influence thus, the classification into investments into associates.
- Cann Group (OTCPK:CNGGF): An Australian public cannabis company listed on the ASX that Aurora holds a 23% ownership in. With 32 million shares and a current share price of A$2.02, the stake is valued at A$64 million, much lower than the value recorded in Q3.
Putting Everything Together
Aurora was one of the first companies in the cannabis space to invest broadly across a wide spectrum of subsectors. The company's investment portfolio was valued at close to $700 million at the end of Q3 but some of the investments have deteriorated materially during Q4 as the sector experienced a prolonged downturn. Aurora is starting to exit its investment in TGOD and its stake in Alcanna is sitting on a 67% loss. We think Aurora's early start in the cannabis space has yielded huge benefits to its shareholders but the current downturn in the sector will present continued challenges to Aurora's investment portfolio.
Other companies that are replicating Aurora's approach will face a much harder time given the current valuations and business environment. We think Aurora will likely sell down its remaining investment portfolio, similar to its decision to not increase but rather reduce its TGOD stake, in order to fund its domestic and international growth objectives. Australis will become Aurora's U.S. venture capital arm and will essentially act to accumulate assets on behalf of Aurora. Overall, we think Aurora management did a terrific job by acquiring strategic stakes in a variety of cannabis industries. Going forward, we expect the number of opportunities to decrease while valuation remains high, leaving dealmaking more difficult than ever.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.