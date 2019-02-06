Demystifying Aurora's $700 Million Investment Portfolio

We think Aurora's early start in the cannabis space has yielded huge benefits to its shareholders but the current downturn in the sector will present continued challenges to its investments.

Aurora's investment portfolio was valued at close to $700 million at the end of Q3, but most investments have suffered huge losses during Q4.

Aurora was one of the earliest cannabis companies to make frequent equity investments across the cannabis value chain.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) pioneered the approach of vertical integration in the cannabis space by making direct equity investments in a number of companies along the cannabis value chain. The company has accumulated an investment portfolio worth ~$700 million at the end of Q3, although the figure is likely much lower now given the recent market volatility.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

$700 Million Portfolio

Aurora's portfolio consists of three types of investments:

$346 million of marketable securities

$139 million of derivative securities

$200 million of investments in associates and joint ventures

(Investor Presentation)

As of September 30, Aurora held $346 million of investments through marketable securities across 5 different companies. The value of this portfolio has increased dramatically from 2017 mainly due to the IPO of Green Organic Dutchman that resulted in Aurora's stake in TGOD being transferred from investments in associates to marketable securities.

(Financial Statement)

Aurora also has investments in several companies with significant control:

Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF): The Western Canadian liquor retailer is embarking on an ambitious plan to get into cannabis retail. As we discussed in "Why Aurora Cannabis Invested Into Liquor Stores," Aurora's investment of 9.2 million shares in Alcanna has lost 67% of its value based on the current price of $4.89. Aurora's stake is currently worth $45 million.

(OTCPK:LQSIF): The Western Canadian liquor retailer is embarking on an ambitious plan to get into cannabis retail. As we discussed in "Why Aurora Cannabis Invested Into Liquor Stores," Aurora's investment of 9.2 million shares in Alcanna has lost 67% of its value based on the current price of $4.89. Aurora's stake is currently worth $45 million. CTT Pharma : Despite its ownership of only 8%, Aurora could exercise significant influence thus, the classification into investments into associates.

: Despite its ownership of only 8%, Aurora could exercise significant influence thus, the classification into investments into associates. Cann Group (OTCPK:CNGGF): An Australian public cannabis company listed on the ASX that Aurora holds a 23% ownership in. With 32 million shares and a current share price of A$2.02, the stake is valued at A$64 million, much lower than the value recorded in Q3.

(Financial Statement)

Putting Everything Together

Aurora was one of the first companies in the cannabis space to invest broadly across a wide spectrum of subsectors. The company's investment portfolio was valued at close to $700 million at the end of Q3 but some of the investments have deteriorated materially during Q4 as the sector experienced a prolonged downturn. Aurora is starting to exit its investment in TGOD and its stake in Alcanna is sitting on a 67% loss. We think Aurora's early start in the cannabis space has yielded huge benefits to its shareholders but the current downturn in the sector will present continued challenges to Aurora's investment portfolio.

Other companies that are replicating Aurora's approach will face a much harder time given the current valuations and business environment. We think Aurora will likely sell down its remaining investment portfolio, similar to its decision to not increase but rather reduce its TGOD stake, in order to fund its domestic and international growth objectives. Australis will become Aurora's U.S. venture capital arm and will essentially act to accumulate assets on behalf of Aurora. Overall, we think Aurora management did a terrific job by acquiring strategic stakes in a variety of cannabis industries. Going forward, we expect the number of opportunities to decrease while valuation remains high, leaving dealmaking more difficult than ever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.