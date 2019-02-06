AT&T: A Value Play With Upside
by: Port Wren Capital, LLC
Summary
We believe AT&T is undervalued based on our fundamental analysis.
The Street is looking only in the rear view mirror and at the debt level.
Key year-over-year indicators show better days ahead.
AT&T is still undervalued despite their new corporate strategy as a mixed media player in a growth market segment.
Our Thesis
The Communication Services sector has the lowest P/E of about 7.60 compared to all the other sectors and low compared to the S&P 500 P/E of 20.6. In particular, AT&T (NYSE:T),