BOIL Support Nears As Frigid Cold Withstands

Net speculative positioning is back, but data is still too old to be fully exploitable.

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) estimate), recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely impact BOIL's share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, US natural gas inventory dip accelerated, down 7.3% (w/w) to 2 197 Bcf on the January 18-25 period. With this second strong consecutive withdrawal, gas seasonality remains anchored in a deficit of 13.7% or 349.8 Bcf compared to the five-year average and establishes at the exact same level as last’s year, namely 2 197 Bcf. This, along with the polar vortex that hit the US, should have provided some bullish momentum, but the market seems more focused on weather guidance.

Source : EIA

During the January 24 – 30 period, aggregated U.S natural gas daily supply advanced marginally, up 0.3% (w/w) to 94 Bcf/d, following another weekly production ramp up. Indeed, marketed and dry production (w/w) rose by respectively 0.3% to 98.5 Bcf/d and 0.2% to 87.6 Bcf/d, whereas net imports from Canada contributed to this lift, up 5.3% (w/w) to 6 Bcf.

In the meantime, U.S natural gas demand posted a moderate lift, up 3.8% (w/w) to 122 Bcf/d, following lifting power generation demand, up 4.3% (w/w) to 26.4 Bcf/d and vigorous residential & commercial needs, up 8.3% (w/w) to 54.7 Bcf/d.

With a marginal supply improvement and a robust gas demand, March 2019 natural gas futures, which represent 58.83% of BOIL exposure, dipped to a new yearly low.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL dipped 14.2% to $21.6 per share, despite arctic temperatures hitting most US states.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) published last Friday by the CFTC and covering data from December 18-24 period, net speculative positioning on natural gas NYMEX contract dipped vigorously, down 39.48% (w/w) to 7 291 contracts, while BOIL shares declined 10.94% to $35.49 per share. This has been the first CFTC update since the federal government shutdown and the oldness of the data does not show a significant speculative reversal.

Source: CFTC

Indeed, net speculative positioning decrease has been mainly attributable to weakening long bets, down 2.38% (w/w) to 315 172 contracts which were slightly offset by marginal short liquidations, down 0.94% to 307 881 contracts.

Fresher data, namely open interest published by the CME group, indicate that natural gas futures bets increased on the January 25 – February 1 period, up 2.48% to 1 364 933 contracts. This has probably been triggered by short sellers, which given recent natural gas spot fall, are still ruling on the flammable market and dragged BOIL price, down 20.84% to $22.84 per share.

Short momentum persists, in spite persisting frigid weather

Since my last article, BOIL plunged 14.2% to $21.6 per share, regardless of the gas storage tightness and indications that current cold weather will persist.

Indeed, the recent polar vortex brought historic low temperatures on Northern US states. Despite that, market participants discounted significantly the effects of this cold wave, preferring to focus on the improving weather guidance expected in mid-February. However, since then, icy weather anticipations have revamped, according to the National Weather Service. Indeed, a new cold wave is expected on the February 9-15 period, touching a broader territory. This should contribute to sustain, concomitantly, power and residential/industrial needs, while providing a vigorous rerating on natural gas futures.

Source: Natural Weather Service

Given the above and the strong correction natural gas futures witnessed recently, the flammable complex is set to hit higher ground and to propel BOIL shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.