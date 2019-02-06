Long Ideas | Consumer | Japan
Sony: One Of My Strongest Buys Of 2019
About: Sony Corporation (SNE), Includes: CMCSA, MSFT, NTDOY, SSNLF
by: Joseph Heglin
Summary
Digital content and music streaming have brought Sony accelerated growth in early 2019.
With the end of the trade war finally in sight Sony has the potential for a 10-15% breakout following a China, USA deal.
With the Playstation 5 expected to be announced near the later part of this year the stock could run as much as 45% by early 2020.
Add in a small dividend and the low downside potential following the recent pullback and you have one of my strongest buys of 2019.
Digital Content Fuels Sony With PS5 Rumored To Be Announced This Year As Well
Back in November I wrote a detailed article on why you should play Sony Corporation (SNE) in your portfolio.