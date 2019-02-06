Simon Property: The Top REIT Choice For Income Investors
About: Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)
by: Anh Hoang
Summary
Simon Property sits on the top of our Global High Yield Dividend Stocks list.
It has a portfolio of high-quality class A retail properties, diverse tenant base, and high lease spread.
It is the most conservatively leveraged retail REIT, with growing uninterrupted dividend payments.
Simon Property Group (SPG) appears on the top of our list, Global High Yield Dividend Stocks, as it has been paying uninterrupted dividends for more than a decade. Its dividends have also