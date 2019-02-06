Facebook: New Initiatives Will Help Future Growth

Facebook's core platform is utility like and will continue to generate significant free cash flow for many years to come.

On January 30, Facebook(FB) posted strong earnings, which was up 61% YOY. Although most of the earnings resulted from a decrease in taxes, we believe there is still a strong bull case for Facebook and that Facebook is intrinsically undervalued. Facebook has its fingers in a lot of fast growing and large markets.

2018 - A strong year with some hiccups

Most people may just remember 2018 as the year of Cambridge Analytica or the year that the stock dropped 25%. However, what most people don't realize is that despite all the controversy, Facebook Blue did not lose many users and probably grew users. Yes, even with all those negative headlines and the #DeleteFacebook, Facebook Blue users most likely grew in 2018.

Facebook discloses Facebook Blue and Messenger DAUs and MAUs in their 10k:

The numbers of DAUs and MAUs discussed in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as ARPU, do not include Instagram, WhatsApp, or Oculus users unless they would otherwise qualify as such users, respectively, based on their other activities on Facebook.

Source: 10K

DAUs and MAUs grew in every geographic area, yes, even Europe. Despite GDPR regulations, Facebook still grew users YOY in Europe. Facebook Blue, which most believed was in secular decline, is most likely actually growing, especially in developed countries.

Now, if only Facebook could get those ARPUs up...

Fortunately, ARPU increased significantly as well, as disclosed in their 10K:

For 2018 , worldwide ARPU was $24.96 , an increase of 24% from 2017 . Over this period, ARPU increased by 34% in Europe, 33% in United States & Canada, 21% in Rest of World, and 20% in Asia-Pacific . In addition, user growth was more rapid in geographies with relatively lower ARPU, such as Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Interestingly, Facebook believes that future ARPU grow will be in areas where ARPU is relatively lower, which bodes well for future revenue growth:

We expect that user growth in the future will be primarily concentrated in those regions where ARPU is relatively lower, such that worldwide ARPU may continue to increase at a slower rate relative to ARPU in any geographic region, or potentially decrease even if ARPU increases in each geographic region. - Source: 10K

Source: 10K

Source: 10K

Payments was an especially bright spot, up 42% YOY. Many bears were saying people no longer trusted Facebook, but if that is the case, why do so many people use Facebook to send money?

Revenues by geography was also strong, with the slowest segment, Europe, still growing an impressive 28.3%. When Facebook adapts to GDPR, we expect Facebook to start growing at a faster rate.

Most of the net income resulted from a lowered tax expense as 2017 had expenses related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs act:

Our provision for income taxes in 2018 decreased $1.41 billion , or 30% , compared to 2017 , primarily due to a one-time expense of approximately $2.27 billion in 2017 resulting from the Tax Act, partially offset by an increase in income before provision for income taxes.

Fortunately, it seems like the low tax rate Facebook will be paying this year will most likely be recurring, thus boosting future earnings that can be passed on to shareholders.

Facebook also managed to repurchase over 50mil shares in 2018, and its BOD authorized another $9bil share buyback, which shows that Facebook is focused on returning shareholder value.

Overall, what this shows is that one shouldn't believe everything one hears in the headlines. Facebook had a strong 2018, and we are confident that 2019 will be better than 2018.

Growth drivers in 2019

For some reason, most people who have sold Facebook seem unaware that Facebook owns Instagram and a few other large platforms. Either way, this creates an opportunity for investors who understand that Facebook's other platforms are doing very well.

One way to understand the power of a platform is to think - What would life be like without it?

Personally, nearly every teenager we have witnessed uses Instagram. To them, viewing Instagram is a ritual - It allows them to stay in touch with friends, it allows them to entertain themselves. Some schools even use Instagram to display events or organize activities. Many teenagers we have met with use Instagram multiple times a day. It is impossible to understand how essential Instagram is without having used it or seeing someone use it.

Although we have not used Messenger, we do use WhatsApp, and everyone we know use it as well. In many ways, WhatsApp is even more essential then Instagram as it is not only a social media app, but a messaging app. WhatsApp has replaced the default messaging app in most phones, most likely because WhatsApp is a superior product.

These platforms have huge potential and already have a large pool of users. We estimate that over 500mil DAUs and 380mil MAUs use Whatsapp or Instagram without Facebook or Messenger, according management disclosures.

Instagram and WhatsApp will be the primary growth drivers of Facebook's revenues and users in the future. Considering the high adoption rate of these two apps in developed countries, we believe most mobile users in developing countries will eventually use these two apps.

Instagram is of course more monetizable than WhatsApp, and Facebook is already taking advantage of this by thinking up all sorts of ways to monetize Instagram. For example, Instagram is building a standalone app for shopping, which by itself has enormous potential. In fact, this is what management is most excited about in 2019:

In Instagram, one of the areas I'm most excited about this year is commerce and shopping. There's a lot of natural activity happening here. And this year, I expect us to deliver some qualitatively new experiences around that. - Q4 conf call

Instagram stories is also gaining traction, reportedly gaining 400mil DAU in July 2018. IGTV is facing some headwinds, but could one day start competing with YouTube if it is fixed.

WhatsApp is reportedly starting to monetize too, launching a feature that allows businesses to send messages to consumers for a fee. WhatsApp is also reportedly planning to monetize status in 2019.

These initiatives pave the way for future growth and will most likely more than offset any secular decline in Facebook Blue.

Facebook Blue remains a cash cow

Despite the Cambridge Analytica controversy and the #DeleteFacebook movement, users in all geographies, even first world countries like US and EU, have grown this year. ARPU in every region has also grown. This shows that, far from declining, revenues for Facebook Blue have grown in the past year. We expect this growth to continue as fast growing user bases and ARPU in developing countries offset slowing user growth in developed countries.

Facebook Blue has also continued launching many key initiatives that will lead to user retention and make users more dependent on Facebook, thus increasing ARPU. Zuckerberg describes these initiatives in the Q3 conference call:

A lot of these services are growing quickly. Hundreds of millions of people now belong to meaningful communities that are a central part of their social support structure. Marketplace is now used by 800 million people and is emerging as one of the most popular places to buy vehicles online. On jobs, our new tool has helped people find more than 1 million jobs. On fundraisers, in the last year we've helped people raise more than $300 million for charities on their birthdays alone. And I'm looking forward to rolling out dating across the world soon too. - Q3 conf call

In the long term, Facebook Blue could be a one stop shop for online activities for millions of people, which would lead to significant monetization opportunities and revenue growth.

Facebook Blue also contributes a significant amount, if not most of, Facebook's profits considering it is being monetized the most out of all of Facebook's products. This means even if growth initiatives fail, Facebook's profits and FCF should not decline significantly.

We expect revenues and the user base to grow sequentially in the mid to high single digits and we expect cash flow from Facebook Blue to remain strong.

Oculus and other hardware

Oculus is currently a wildcard for Facebook, but if VR takes off, Oculus's valuation could skyrocket. Oculus headsets are the best in the VR space and there are very few comparable headsets as most competing "VR" headsets we found on Amazon require one to insert a mobile phone into the case. The most comparable headset we could find was Sony's Playstation VR headset, which is not a general purpose headset.

Source: Amazon

This table shows the top results when we searched for "VR headsets" on Amazon. As you can see, Oculus dominates the premium VR headset segment.

Statista estimates the VR market will be worth over $200bil in 2022. This definitely shows huge potential for Oculus and if Facebook manages to execute properly, Oculus revenues could rival revenue from advertising.

As for Facebook's other hardware play, Portal, it is getting a decent start but has received mixed reviews. Again, there is huge potential, but execution is needed. This space is crowded so we are less optimistic about growth from Portal.

Risks

One major risk we see is company culture. Both Instagram's and WhatsApp's founders have left Facebook, and WhatsApp's founders have left a significant amount of compensation on the table. It seems like these founders are resistant to the idea of monetizing their previously unmonetized apps. Its hard to tell whether this is really a "risk" or a benefit in disguise, but for the sake of conservatism we'll leave it as a risk.

A short term risk is the risk of fines from regulators. Although a fine would not significantly impact fundamentals, it could dent the stock in the short term.

Takeaway

The beauty of Facebook is that even if all growth opportunities fall flat, the core business is still growing slowly and generating tons of FCF. This, combined with the fact that the whole of Facebook trades at a 22x forward PE ratio, gives Facebook buyers a huge margin of safety, even after a large run up. Downside is small as Facebook has a valuable asset, its large base of engaged users, not to mention strong FCF from its core business. Upside is huge though, as Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus, are all leaders in their respective markets and have a huge growth runway. The amount of growth potential is huge, and Facebook could easily double or triple in a few years if just a few of their initiatives gained traction.

Facebook continues to be an attractive investment, and we recommend adding on any significant dips.

