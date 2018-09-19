Quick Take

Paddy Power Betfair (OTCPK:PDYPY) announced it has acquired a controlling stake in Adjarabet.com for $132.2 million (GBP 101 million).

Adjarabet operates an online gambling portal in the Caucasus region.

PDYPY continues to diversify its operations internationally while it seeks to take advantage of improving, albeit fragmented and evolving, U.S. sports betting opportunities.

Target Company Market & Competition

Tbilisi, Georgia-based Adjarabet was founded in 1998 to operate an online gambling portal with a focus on the countries of Georgia and Armenia.

Management is headed by CEO Vahram Melikyan, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO at Vivaro Games.

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global online gambling and betting market was valued at $45.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $94.4 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of 10.9% between 2018 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies and Virtual Reality [VR] in online gambling.

The North America region is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing usage of VR in the gaming sector which, in 2016, contributed to nearly 50% in revenue generation of the media and entertainment industry in the US.

Competitive vendors that operate online gambling and betting platforms include:

Bet365 Group

Betfred

888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) (888.L)

GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) (GVC.L)

Fortuna Entertainment Group

The Stars Group (TSG)

The Betway Group

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Paddy Power Betfair disclosed the acquisition price as cash consideration of GBP101 million or approximately $132.2 million.

Management did not file a Form 6-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm's most recent annual report indicates that as of December 31, 2017, it had $400 million in cash & equivalents and $695 million in total liabilities of which $436 million were trade and other current liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, was $638 million.

Paddy Power acquired the controlling stake in Adjarabet as part of a diversification strategy.

As PPB CEO Peter Jackson stated in the deal announcement:

This bolt-on acquisition is in line with our strategy of establishing podium positions in attractive online markets. Adjarabet's leading brand presence and strong management team has established it as the clear number 1 in the fast-growing, regulated online Georgian market. Together with our Group's technology and sports capabilities, we are confident that Adjarabet will be strongly positioned to continue to build on this success.

In the past 12 months, PDYPY's stock price has dropped 25.6% vs. the S&P 500 Index's gain of 1.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Several negative earnings surprises in the past 18 months are the likely reason why the firm's stock has performed poorly:

Source: Sentieo

The merger of Paddy Power and Betfair closed in February 2016 and notably the stock has largely traded downward since the combination was finalized.

While the stock received a short-term boost in May 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to regulate their own sports gambling activities.

However, in its Q3 2018 conference call, management stopped providing forward guidance on expected 2019 investment levels, instead stating more generally:

Fully capitalizing on the U.S. opportunity will require substantial investment in promotions and marketing, and we'll be not shy about investing, but we will do so in a disciplined manner that focuses on returns generated from spend. Again, the initial indicators in New Jersey are encouraging, with initial acquisition economics indicating good returns on investment.

So, with the investment in Adjarabet, PPB is continuing to focus its investment capital on regions where it believes the business opportunities and unit economics are attractive and where it can obtain a 'podium position', i.e., top three competitor position in the region.

Recently, for example, in Italy, the new government banned gambling advertising, leading management to likely begin to reconsider its investment in the country.

The U.S. presents a large prize for PPB, but one that is fragmented by state. The chart below shows the current status of U.S. states allowing or considering sports betting:

Source: ESPN

So, while compliance and regulatory costs will rise as different states enact different rules and requirements, for firms such as PPB, the opportunity is potentially more significant since it can marshal the resources required over time to effectively compete in a compliant manner and amortize the costs of that compliance over a much larger platform.

It will just take longer to see come to fruition. In the meantime, management isn't saying much about its investment approach in 2019, likely hurting the stock in addition to the earnings misses.

Interested investors in the firm will probably need to be very patient as it gains increased visibility into the improved market acceptance of sports betting in the U.S. and continues to opportunistically diversify internationally.