Cardinal Health: Q2 Needs To Keep The Momentum Going

We need at least $1.10 in Q2 to keep the momentum going.

Earnings are expected to come in flat for the fiscal year at about $5 per share.

We are long both Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) and McKesson (MCK) but have a larger weighting in the latter. McKesson is obviously a higher-priced stock but we have consistently stated that we will lighten somewhat in Mckesson and then divert those funds into Cardinal Health. We just have not had the possibility of doing it recently due to how undervalued McKesson has remained. Suffice it to say, we do not want to sell any shares in Mckesson at a mere $131 a share.

Cardinal Health at around $50 a share looks slightly more expensive but only slightly. Its forward earnings multiple is just over 10 compared to McKesson's 9. Besides Cardinal's valuation though, many investors flock to this stock because of its attractive dividend. Currently, Cardinal pays out a very attractive 3.8% yield which is well ahead of the average 1.8% we see in this industry.

We though consistently watch out for adverse trends in all of our holdings. This industry has ultra-tight margins so stable cash flows in a company like Cardinal Health are imperative. Furthermore, because positive cash flow is essential, the firm cannot afford to have any missteps with its investments.

For example, the venture into the medical devices segment did not pay off and probably is the reason why Cardinal is trading at its current valuation. Management had to restructure this area which obviously again costs money in the near term. In fact, shares dropped almost 20% last year in one day following the disastrous showing from Cordis in one quarter. Investors need to remember that every segment (even non-core segments) remain vitally important when dealing with operating margins of 1.3% for example.

The move though to partner up with CVS Caremark (NYSE:CVS) looks like a good move as it should enhance Cardinal's core business over time. The combined buying power one would think should result in larger discounts from generic drug manufacturers as demand increases.

Therefore, let's see how recent events have impacted Cardinal's dividend credentials. We will start off with the growth of the same.

Cardinal Health has been growing its dividends since 1987 but growth has been slowing in recent times. The last increase was in July of last year when the payout got increased by just over 3%. This increase is well behind the 10-year average of 14.5%. Despite having a solid yield of almost 4%, astute dividend investors watch growth rates very closely. Why? Because the annual increase has to at least keep up with the inflation rate. If it doesn't, one is actually losing purchasing power which means one has to rely on share price capital appreciation for any potential gains.

From a free cash flow perspective, Cardinal Health generated $1.57 billion of free cash flow over the past four quarters. The firm paid out $581 million in dividends. This means we have a free cash flow payout ratio of 37%, which is attractive. Because dividend growth has remained mute, this has taken pressure off the payout ratio to a certain degree. No problems here with dividend affordability.

Strong free cash flows and a low payout ratio give us a sound base at present. However, we always have to be open to a potential adverse change in trading conditions. Therefore, we like to see how much of the firm's operating income is dropping to net earnings. Over the past four quarters, Cardinal generated $1.8 billion in operating profit of which $734 million dropped to the bottom line. Long-term investors will remember that Cardinal was consistently able to earn over $1 billion in net profit per year. These types of numbers protect the dividend and enable growth thereof. After a poor June quarter last year, earnings are once more trending in the right direction.

Cardinal's debt to equity ratio has increased to 1.35 and analysts who follow this stock expect the firm to grow its earnings by about 6% per year on average over the next 5 years. The trending higher debt load is concerning which is why we need at least those bottom line predictions to bear fruit before long.

Therefore, these are the trends we will be looking at when the firm announces its Q2 earnings on the 7th of February. Strong earnings growth most times solves everything. Therefore, we will be looking for at least $1.10 per share when the company announces earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Earnings on the 7th of February