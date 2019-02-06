Alphabet's Results Are Stronger Than They Appear

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reported strong fourth quarter results that came in better than expected on both the top and bottom lines. There was some concern initially among investors regarding Alphabet's shrinking operating margins and rising costs. But when diving deeper into the numbers we can see that Alphabet has much more control over those margins than the results let on.

The technical chart is bullish too, and it was on Dec. 10 that I noted Alphabet looked like one of the most attractive of the FANG stocks. Since that time the stock has increased about 8%, outperforming Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) while underperforming Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investing Heavily

The most startling expense increase for Alphabet in the fourth quarter came in R&D which rose a stunning 40% vs. last year and more than 15% sequentially. The big R&D spend resulted in operating margins falling almost 3% to 21%. Additionally, it resulted in income of operations rising just 7% to $8.2 billion, despite a 22% increase in revenue.

However, if we back that big rise in R&D out and revert it to the fourth quarter of last year suddenly Alphabet’s results look much better. Operating margins would have risen to 25.3%, 1.6% better than last year. Additionally, income from operations would have risen to $9.9 billion, almost 30% higher than last year.

It's largely an expense that the company controls and chooses to rachet up. Alphabet could very easily choose to cut back on this expense and would be able to rachet up its operating income and margins.

Full-Year Increases

R&D also saw a significant increase for the full year rising 25% to $15.4 billion, again hurting income from operations and margins, with operating income falling 2% and margins contracting.

However, when dialing back on R&D to last year’s values, we can see that income from operations is nearly 15% higher and margins are down about 2%.

It demonstrates that Alphabet could easily cut back on R&D spending at any point dialing up its bottom line results.

However, don’t expect that to happen anytime soon. When looking a bit closer at R&D as a percent of revenue, it would seem that Alphabet is rather committed to R&D representing around 12% to 15% of total revenue per quarter. That pace of investment has seemingly increased since 2014. Again, this is important because the company is choosing to invest in the future by spending heavily to create future revenue sources.

Stock Remains Strong

The stock continues to act well despite some initial signs of disappointment. The chart shows that the price continues to trend nicely higher since bottoming in late December. The stock is nearing a technical level of resistance and downtrend around $1,170. Should the stock rise above that level of resistance the equity could go on to rise to $1,270, an increase of about 12% from the current price of roughly $1,140 on Feb. 6.

The relative strength had been trending lower since reaching an overbought level in July. However, now the trend has shifted, and the RSI is rising, and all that would suggest the stock continues to rise too.

A Thing of The Past

It would seem that much of Alphabet's short fall in the quarter is mostly by the company's choosing. Should Alphabet choose to cut back on investments in the future investors will see just how much growth the company can drive to the bottom line, making worries over margins a thing of the past.

