Alphabet's Stock Is More Undervalued Than You Think

Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) reported better than expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Monday. But investors were not very impressed by the news, sending the stock down by nearly 3% in after-hours trading.

Looking at the company's quality and financial performance, the current entry price in Alphabet's stock is an attractive opportunity for investors.

The Business

Google is the world leader in online advertising. The company owns 8 different products with over 1 billion monthly users each: Google Search, Android, Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Google Play, Chrome, and Drive. This massive scale has a lot of advantages in terms of brand presence and access to both financial and strategic resources.

The Google division is still growing revenue at over 20% year over year, and it produces big sums of cash that Alphabet can invest in different areas with enormous potential for disruption. For this reason, Alphabet doesn't need to worry about external financing or short-term profitability for its other bets projects, and it can have a true long-term approach to developing the most promising futuristic technologies.

Looking at the company's financial performance over the long term, Alphabet is clearly a world-class business. The chart below shows how revenue, operating cash flow, and EBITDA evolved in the past decade.

Alphabet's earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 confirms that the business keeps firing on all cylinders. The company produced $39.3 billion in revenue during the period, growing by 22% in US dollars and increasing 23% in constant currency terms.

Google Sites revenues were $27 billion in the quarter, up 22% year over year. The main contributor to revenue growth was mobile search, followed by YouTube and desktop search.

Network revenues were $5.6 billion, up 12% year on year reflecting the ongoing momentum of AdMob and Google Ad Manager.

Other revenues for Google reached $6.5 billion, up 31% year over year fueled by Cloud, Hardware and Play.

Other Bets revenues were $595 million, up 25% versus 2017 and primarily generated by Fiber and Verily.

Revenue growth in mobile devices has a negative impact on margins. However, the company is still retaining a healthy 21% of revenue as operating profits. Earnings per share reached $12.77, surpassing Wall Street expectations by $1.91 per share during the quarter.

Moving forward, management is particularly optimistic about the potential benefits of Machine Learning across the company's different segments.

From the conference call:

In our advertising business, machine learning has enabled innovation in advertisers ability to match consumer intent more effectively for improved ROI. It has also enhanced the ability of smaller businesses to benefit from advertising on our platforms. Machine learning is also driving differentiation for newer Google businesses, like Cloud and Hardware, as well as central to a number of Other Bets, most notably Waymo and Verily

Alphabet is producing a rock-solid financial performance for shareholders, and the business looks strong enough to continue thriving over the years and even decades ahead.

The Valuation

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Alphabet to make $47.16 in earnings per share during 2019. Based on this assumption, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of 24 times earnings expectations. This is hardly an excessive valuation for such a fundamentally sound business producing an impeccable financial performance.

Looking at the earnings numbers in aggregate does not tell the whole story. Google is a cash generating machine, while the other bets segment is operating with losses because it's still in the early stages of growth and reinvestment.

If you value Alphabet by looking solely at the aggregate numbers, the other bets division will be having a negative impact on the company's value. It's hard to tell how much the other bets segment will be worth over the years, but it surely will not be worth less than zero.

Just as a theoretical exercise, let's assume that all the companies in the other bets division will ultimately fail completely and be worth absolutely zero. In such a pessimistic scenario, Alphabet could obviously cut spending in other bets, which could easily increase earnings per share by 5% to 10%.

Besides, the company has $109 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Only in 2018, Alphabet generated $48 billion in operating cash flow and $23 billion in free cash flow.

Since the business generates more than enough cash flows, Alphabet doesn’t really need to hold on to that money to run its operations, and management could easily decide to return that capital to shareholders through dividends or buybacks if it wanted to do so.

In other words, this means that nearly 14% of the company’s market capitalization is justified by excess cash holdings alone.

Adjusting current valuation numbers for the impact of other bets investments and excess cash on the balance sheet, the adjusted forward price to earnings ratio for Alphabet could easily be below 20.

This is a very attractive valuation for a fundamentally strong business generating revenue growth in the range of 20%-25% and producing massive amounts of cash.

Even if we focus solely on the numbers as they are reported, Alphabet looks notoriously strong from a quantitative perspective.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in my research service, "The Data-Driven Investor." This algorithm ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The algorithm has delivered outstanding backtested performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in 5 different PowerFactors buckets over the years. Companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns, and stocks in the strongest bucket materially outperform the market in the long term

Alphabet's stock is in the top bucket, with a PowerFactors ranking of 95.83 as of the time of this writing. The stock is above-average when it comes to factors related to the timing of the position, meaning relative strength (69.55) and fundamental momentum (77.2). Even better, Alphabet ranks exceptionally well in terms of financial quality (95.35) and valuation (86.84).

All quantitative systems have their limitations. To begin with, past performance does not guarantee future returns, and quantitative factors can underperform the market over long periods of time.

Because of its own nature, the PowerFactors system is based on historical and present data, as well as expectations about the future. Past data can always change, and companies can perform below expectations. When that happens, the quantitative algorithm will fail to deliver results.

Companies with certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market in the long term, but that does not tell us much about a particular stock in a particular year. In order for Alphabet to beat the market going forward, the company needs to continue consolidating its fundamental strengths and delivering solid growth.

Those limitations being acknowledged, it's good to know that the numbers are signaling further upside potential in Alphabet. Besides, the stock could be even more undervalued than what the ratios are showing when considering adjustments for other bets investments and excess cash on the balance sheet.

