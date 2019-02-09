Banco Santander (SAN) probably is the best known Spanish bank, but let's not forget about BBVA (NYSE:BBVA), the second largest Spanish bank with a global reach. Indeed, BBVA is generating the majority of its income outside of Spain with Mexico, the U.S. and Turkey as main centers of activity. The Turkish assets have been highlighted this year as the turmoil in the country has forced BBVA to record a relatively high impairment on its financial assets in the country, which had a negative impact on its consolidated performance.

Source: Yahoo Finance

BBVA has a relatively liquid U.S. listing, so there's no need to trade in the company's securities on the Bolsa de Madrid exchange. Considering the bank reports its financial results in EUR, I will use that currency throughout this article.

BBVA reported decent results in FY 2018, despite a 4.3B EUR writedown

In 2018, BBVA reported slightly lower revenues but a higher net income as the bank was able to reduce the total amount of impairment charges on its financial assets. The net interest income decreased by 0.9% to 17.6B EUR, while the gross income also decreased by almost 6%. But thanks to lower operating expenses (which dropped by almost 8% to 11.7B EUR), the operating income fell by just 6% as well. As BBVA had to put less money aside to cover impairment charges and provisions (approximately 1.2B EUR less than in FY 2017), its pre-tax income increased by almost 10% to 7.6B EUR, resulting in a net income of 5.32B EUR, which is almost 30% higher than the 3.52B EUR in the previous financial year. The EPS came in at 0.76 EUR, which is a substantial increase compared to the 0.48 EUR in net income per share in FY 2017.

Source: quarterly overview BBVA

BBVA has hiked its dividend again and after an interim dividend of 0.10 EUR per share, it will declare a final dividend of 0.16 EUR per share. This brings the full-year dividend to 0.26 EUR per share, for a dividend yield of 5% based on the most recent closing price of 5.22 EUR.

Source: press release

And perhaps we should take a closer look at BBVA's situation in Turkey, as this will undoubtedly continue to have an impact on the company's financial situation. In Turkey, BBVA's net interest income decreased by 5.9% to 3.14B EUR, while the gross income decreased by roughly 5% to 3.9B EUR as well. Thanks to the depreciation of the Turkish Lira the local operating expenses dropped dramatically by in excess of 15%, and this helped BBVA to report a 2% increase in its operating income, which increased to 2.66B EUR.

However, due to the economic shock that has hit Turkey, BBVA had to record a 1.2B EUR writedown on its assets, which is almost three times as much as in the previous financial year. That's why the net income fell by roughly 30% to 1.15B EUR, or which more than half was attributable to non-controlling interests. The bottom line: a net income of 569M EUR attributable to BBVA, down from 826M EUR in the previous financial year. Due to the change in the FX rates and the impairment charge of the Turkish financial assets, the total balance sheet size in Turkey decreased from almost 79B EUR to 66.3B EUR, predominantly funded by the almost 40B EUR on the savings accounts in Turkey.

Source: press release

So, Turkey definitely warrants attention, but the fall of the Turkish Lira actually also helps BBVA as the lower operating expenses are compensating for the lower gross income result. And as BBVA still generated an operating income of 2.66B EUR in FY 2018, I think it should be able to continue to absorb loan losses. The Turkish unit won't make much money in the next few years, but I think BBVA should be able to weather the current storm.

How did the bank do in its stress test and what does this mean?

It's also very interesting to compare the full-year levels of the CET1 ratio and the risk-weighted assets with the expectations from the stress test results from the European Banking Authority. Those stress tests were based on the end of 2017 as a starting point, and provide good insight in how BBVA's balance sheet and level of RWA has evolved compared to the EBA's expectations.

Source: quarterly overview

As of the end of December last year, BBVA's fully-loaded CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1 capital) stood at 11.3%, which is higher than the regulatory minimum of 9.25% for 2018. That being said, I will use the Danish Compromise of 10.5% as my base case scenario. This may be a bit more conservative than you're used to, but I would like to see how BBVA's capital ratios behave under the very adverse circumstances where an economic shock will be combined with a slightly higher required capital ratio.

According to the baseline scenario of the EBA, BBVA was expected to have a CET1 ratio of 11.45% by using a CET1 capital of 43.6B EUR on a total amount of 369B EUR in Risk-Weighted Assets. BBVA's 11.3% CET1 ratio is slightly lower, but not alarmingly lower. What's interesting though is that BBVA's total amount of RWA is just 349B EUR, with a total of 39.6B EUR in CET1. So the balance sheet carries less risky assets than anticipated, but also has a lower CET1 capital (approximately 4B EUR less than anticipated).

Source: European Banking Authority

Looking at the adverse scenario, the EBA estimates BBVA to end 2020 with a CET1 ratio of just 8.8% based on a CET1 capital of 36.75B EUR and a total amount of RWA of 397B EUR. So based on the EBA estimates, the total amount of RWA would increase by just 36B EUR during those adverse years while BBVA would lose "just" 5.5B EUR in CET1 capital.

Using a required CET1 ratio of 10.5% by the end of 2020, BBVA would face a capital shortage of 1.7% on a total level of 397B EUR of RWA, which indicates a CET1 shortage of 6.75B EUR. Not only is this a relatively benign capital shortfall that BBVA, as a bank with a market cap of 35B, should be able to handle, but also don't forget we are starting with a lower level of RWA. If we would apply the 10.5% ratio on the 377B EUR (to reflect the current 20B EUR lower level of RWA), the capital requirement to comply with the 10.5% Danish Compromise level BBVA would need just 6B EUR in additional CET1 capital to comply with the higher CET1 requirement.

Source: quarterly overview

Additionally, the 10.5% CET1 ratio I have been using is even more strict than the official capital requirement as requested by the regulator. According to the SREP requirements as outlined at the end of 2017, BBVA's required CET1 ratio on a fully loaded basis would be just 9.25%, consisting of 4.5% of Pillar 1 capital, 1.5% of Pillar 2 capital, a 2.5% capital conservation buffer and a 0.75% buffer for a bank with "systemic important" designation. This would reduce the capital deficit to less than 2B EUR, an amount BBVA could easily set aside over the next few years.

Investment thesis

A capital shortage of 6-6.75B EUR appears to be quite high but considering BBVA generated in excess of 5B EUR in net income in FY 2018, which included a total impairment charge of almost 4B EUR, I'm not too worried about that as the potential capital shortfall in the adverse scenario (which is the most conservative scenario ever outlined by the EBA) would represent less than 18 months of net income.

BBVA is also paying a 0.26 EUR dividend per share, which does cost the company approximately 1.75B EUR per year. So obviously not the entire 5.32B EUR will be added to the CET1 capital, but a substantial part will be, further strengthening the balance sheet and making BBVA a safer bank overall.

Spanish banks still have a "bad reputation" after the country's financial sector almost collapsed earlier this decade but it does look like they have been doing a good job in trying to improve the balance sheets, and the large Spanish banks appear to be ready to survive more economic shocks. Additionally, BBVA's diversification into other countries (like the U.S. and Mexico) could also help to mitigate the impact of an economic crisis in Europe. But on the other hand, should there be a worldwide financial crisis, these foreign assets will also need some additional capital buffers. The bottom line is that as long as there's no perfect storm (i.e., Global Financial Crisis version 2.0), BBVA should be fine.

I currently have no position in BBVA, but I would consider going long.