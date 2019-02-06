Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner

The bull case for Argan is becoming even better as the company surpassed expectations in a difficult environment for the sector.

And the other 1,600MW project that they are expected to announce in early 2019 is not included in that billion.

In my last Argan (AGX) article on Sept. 17, 2018, I talked about how the company had about $1.5 billion of orders on the way and just waited for a typical official confirmation before they made the announcement. And addressing the market's worry about Argan's future margins, I gave two conservative estimates about the value of the stock:

Assuming a conservative 10x multiple on these earnings, the implied valuation range is about $42-$64 per share. Add about $23 per share that the company has in cash and short-term investments and the value range for the company rises to about $65-$87. Operating Margin 11% 17% EBIT $66 million $100 million EBIT/share (15.56 mil shares) $4.2 $6.4 Value/share at 10X EBIT $42 $64 Cash & Short-term Investments per share $23 $23 Total value per share $65 $87 And this valuation range does not include any of the current backlog that will be completed in 2019 (fiscal 2020) or any new business the company may close during that time. Also, it is very likely that because of less competition Argan may have better profit margins going forward. But I won't go there as I want to have as much room for error as is reasonably possible.

However, yesterday, Argan did something amazing. They announced a big 1,875MW project in Guernsey County, Ohio. The company stated in their release that this project increased their backlog above $1 billion. And this does not include the 1,600MW project in Charles City County, Va., that they are still expected to announce in early 2019.

With competitors like Fluor (FLR) and AECOM (ACM) out of the EPC gas-fired market, Argan's news is especially exciting. As I see it Argan has significant growth ahead as it will probably gain market share in the coming years. I think we would be well-justified to assume a better-case scenario for Argan going forward. Here is my updated valuation table with an assumption of $2.5 billion in revenue over the next three to four years:

Annual Revenue $625mil $625mil $800mil $800mil Operating Margin 11% 17% 11% 17% EBIT $69mil $106mil $88mil $136mil EBIT/share (15.56 mil shares) $4.4 $6.8 $5.6 $8.7 Value/share at 10X EBIT $44 $68 $56 $87 Cash & Short-term Investments per share $23 $23 $23 $23 Total value per share $77 $91 $79 $110

As I see it even without the cash (which will have eroded since last quarter) the company is worth between $44 and $87per share. Even at its latest close of $47.41, after a one-day rise of 13.91%, this stock is a great low-risk bet with little downside and great upside potential.

In the current market environment, what more can an investor ask for?

If you are looking for investment ideas with great potential and low risk, take 5 minutes and check out my service, the "Cautiously Greedy Investor." Every month I will deliver to you 1 or 2 actionable investment thesis on stocks that: Is misunderstood or out of the market's view for a specific reason (or set of reasons). Has a very asymmetrical risk/reward ratio. A low-risk high-uncertainty situation with multi-bagger potential. Has a time horizon of up to five years. Sign-up now for a two-week trial, and pick the annual subscription plan to save 50% over the monthly rate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.