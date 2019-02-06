BSM Technologies Inc. (OTC:BSMZF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Louis De Jong - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen De Bolster - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Gabriel Leung - Beacon Securities

Justin Keywood - GMP Securities

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Louis De Jong, President and Chief Executive Officer of BSM Technologies. Mr. De Jong, please go ahead.

Louis De Jong

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. On the line with me is Steve De Bolster, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Our first quarter results for fiscal 2019 were released and filed to SEDAR after the close of markets yesterday. For today's call, I'll begin with an overview of our operations in the first quarter. Stephen will then discuss our financial results in more detail, which will be followed by concluding remarks before we open the call to questions.

We're pleased to report that we have started fiscal 2019 with a strong quarter of net subscriber growth. We had net additions of 3,500 subscribers which will increase our subscription fee revenue by over $950,000 annually. The growth in subscribers was predominantly driven by strength in our government and service verticals.

On our last conference call about seven weeks ago, we announced the planned launch of our new software platform, BSM illuminate. As we said on that call, the launch of BSM illuminate was the result of a thorough analysis of our business with the goal of better leveraging our strengths in order to bring a market leading product to our customers. BSM illuminate is our proprietary analytics platform designed to enable data driven operational decision making. It combines the in vehicle telematics strength of Geotab with our vertical expertise and software development capabilities, providing customers access to a suite of vertically tailored analytics modules. The availability of BSM illuminate in January was an important step as we seek to reposition BSM for future success.

Over the past month, we have begun migrating selected existing Sentinel customers to our new platform and expect migrations to accelerate as the year unfolds. Since announcing the initiative late last year, we have continued to develop the BSM illuminate platform with the focus on improving the overall user experience, advancing the development of additional analytics modules and continuing to enhance our dispatch offering. We've had the opportunity to demonstrate BSM illuminate to a number of customers and prospects and have been encouraged by the feedback we've received. Our sales teams are excited about the new platform and the opportunity to go-to-market with the compelling and truly differentiated product offering.

During Q1, we've made additional investments in the area of sales and marketing. We've launched the new website designed to improve lead flow and have added additional resources focused on lead conversion. These initiatives are early in the rollout, but we have already begun to see modest improvements in final development.

We have a significant runway in front of us and amplified opportunities for growth. Over the coming quarters, we expect to capitalize in our improved competitive position to grow with both new and existing customers and increase our presence in our four key verticals.

With that, I'll pass the call to Stephen to take you through our financial results.

Stephen De Bolster

Thanks, Louis, and hello, everyone. To begin, I like to highlight that as of October 1, 2018, BSM adopted IFRS 15 revenue from contracts with customers. IFRS 15 replaces prior standards and establishes a framework to account for revenue, giving guidance on the measurement and timing of when revenue is recognized. In applying this new standard, we determine that the value of hardware is consumed by the customer together with their access and use of the company's software platform over time. As a result, the transaction price for hardware, which is often paid at the inception of the contract is recognized on a different basis over time on a consistent basis with the corresponding subscription fees. This is a significant change from our historical accounting policy where hardware revenue was recognized at the time of shift.

Applying IFRS 15 requires us to define the contract term over which revenue is to be recognized. The contract term is not limited to the initial term and includes any expected renewal terms. Based on our analysis, we expect that the average contract term is approximately four years. This is also reflective of the expected life of hardware devices. We've adopted IFRS 15 using the full retrospective approach. All competitive information for our financial statements has been restated as if IFRS 15 had been in effect since October 1, 2017. Comparative information is therefore presented on an accounting basis consistent with the current period results.

Turning to our financial results for the quarter. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, on an IFRS 15 basis, we recognized total revenue of $15.7 million, compared to $15.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The current quarter included $3 million in hardware revenue recognized on a different basis for hardware shipped and invoiced in prior period. This compares to $1.8 million for hardware products shipped and invoiced in the current period, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in the different hardware revenue balance in the period.

Subscription fee revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $11.4 million, compared to $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and $11.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. As compared to the most recently completed quarter, subscription fee revenue included an increase of approximately $150,000 for the higher rate charged on seasonal winter operations assets. The current quarter is also included approximately $120,000 in revenue from net subscriber additions from both new and existing customers. In the current quarter, we achieved gross subscriber additions of 6,200, experienced churn of 2,700, resulting in an ending subscriber count of 168,100 as of December 31, 2018.

On a constant currency basis, average monthly revenue per unit was $22.77 in the current quarter, compared to $22.49 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The increasing in ARPU from the most recently recorded quarter is primarily attributed to the higher rate charged on winter operations assets in the fall and winter months. ARPU of $22.77 in the current quarter was a decrease from $23.39 on a constant currency basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2008. The decrease in ARPU against the year ago quarter reflects a change in the mix of revenue from gross subscriber additions relative to subscribe churn.

Total cash operating expenses in the current quarter was $7.6 million, an increase from $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase is attributable to a higher U.S. dollar valuation relative to Canadian dollar in the current period as well as for the timing of certain expenditures incurred in the current quarter relative to our annual operating cycle.

We continue to expect quarterly cash operating expenses to be approximately $7.5 million subject to foreign exchange rates and variable expenses such as commissions and performance based incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $1.6 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3%. On an IFRS 15 basis, adjusted EBITDA includes the revenue and cost associated with differed hardware revenue recognized in the period. Quarter-over-quarter, adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million was relatively consistent with $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

In the current quarter, we generated approximately $730,000 in cash flow from operations. This included a use of approximately $909,000 to fund an increase in non-cash operating working capital.

During the quarter, we used $221,000 for the purchase of capital assets, a further $229,000 to repurchase and cancel common shares under our NCIB. We ended the quarter with a net cash balance of $5.1 million as compared to $4.7 million as of the beginning of the quarter.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Louis.

Louis De Jong

Thanks, Steve. As you've heard today, we're excited about our progress in transforming BSM from a telematics company to a company focused on providing the analytics, our customers required to make data driven operational decisions. We have started fiscal 2019 with a strong growth in our subscriber base and improve financial results. We have a significant amount of work left to complete our transformation and we look forward to sharing that progress with you in the coming quarters.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator to start the Q&A session.

At this time, we'd like to take any questions you may have for us today. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Doug Taylor with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Doug Taylor

Thank you. Good morning. I just want to be clear here that the move to IFRS 15, I mean for the sake of compatibility, would you say the net impact was on your revenue and your EBITDA this quarter versus the prior standard?

Stephen De Bolster

Yeah, thanks, Doug. So it's a $1.3 million difference on revenue and $400,000 difference on adjusted EBITDA.

Doug Taylor

Positive?

Stephen De Bolster

Yes. So, IFRS 15 was higher by $1.3 million in revenue.

Doug Taylor

Okay, thanks. I just wanted to be clear on that. I appreciate the color. The expense base that you're showing currently or showed in Q1 was a little lower than it had been historically and I understand that some of that might be accounting. But can you talk through how we should model out the expense structure going for particularly as you migrate through this BMS illuminate transition?

Louis De Jong

Yeah. So from an operating expense, Doug, we do not foresee a cost increase. So our expectation is that operating cost will stay at this $7.5 million level.

Doug Taylor

Okay. I guess I'll ask the same question. Then have your margins versus what you thought when you embarked on this strategy versus how you see it now?

Louis De Jong

Yeah. So, gross margins on a fully deployed illuminate platform, is that what we're talking about?

Doug Taylor

Yeah. I'm just asking you, I guess to refine versus the original announcement of the strategy whether you've – now that you've seen some or at least a couple deployments or migrations, whether you think that the original margin structure and how that's expected to flow over the course of this year is still valid.

Louis De Jong

Yeah. So I think last call we talked about the core telematics margins, depending on a number of things are being some anywhere between 20% and 50%. And the analytics modules, being significantly higher than that from the perspective as it's more of a traditional, pure traditional software margin. And in some of those modules have very little if any direct costs. So then you're in the, you know, the 90% margin – typical software margins. So I don't think from what we've talked about last call that we've have any reason to change our expectation on what the margin profile will look like going forward.

Doug Taylor

20% to 50% in the core telematics pretty wide range. Is it a function of scale or is it just based on the product selection by your customers?

Louis De Jong

Yeah. So it's everything from particular situations, if it's, you know, if you're pricing around whether you're in a competitive RFP, it has things to do with whether that migration is an existing customer, whether it's a new customer, you know, there's different metrics there and it can vary in you know, as I said, in a relatively wide range. And net new on very high, you know, in a competitive situation is going to be towards the lower end. And in less competitive situations, you're going to be at the higher end. And particularly, the one thing I would say to keep in mind is that on a core – we're talking about just the core telematics piece, there's much less below the line costs associated with that in the new model. So, you know, gross margins are lower, yes, but operating margin, you know, shouldn't be impacted back. Operating margins can tend to be better depending on scale, you know.

So, and again going back to our original discussion point on our proprietary analytics modules, again depending on what the mix is, our overall margins will be a blend of both telematics plus the analytics software.

Doug Taylor

Okay. It sounds like you are really on here. You've had some positive feedback from some customers. I mean, has the feedback been uniformly positive. I mean, are there any customers are concerned by the transition. Is there the potential for any potential or added churn as some customers take the opportunity to step back and kind of review the, you know, some of the competitive options out there?

Louis De Jong

It's a good question. I would say we have not. In any discussion we've had with the customer is not a single customer has said yet I'm going to churn because of the change in strategy. That is to say that we're not going to have churn, what that is saying is that the customer conversations we have had, people are actually quite positive on the direction. This – what we talked about in terms of shifting to a focus on doing more with the data that resonates with the customers. They are in fact, you know, if you're an existing telematics customer, you do have the data being generated that you are finding oftentimes challenges applying some of that data. And whether it's through the visualizations that are lacking, or whether it's the, you know, the analytics piece is what we view as the next step. And so, when we're talking to customers, this resonates well with them. When we show them what we've done in our you know, the one module that we have, you know, been able to demonstrate on taking telematics data and it's a descriptive analytic module around safety and it's really well received. And the comments are quite positive on that.

So yes, there will be churn. Remember, churn is a lagging indicator. So the churn that we're going to see in 2019 are oftentimes decisions that are made in 2018. And so you know, to back your original question, we have not had a single customer tell us they are going to leave because of this, you know of the new platform.

Doug Taylor

And just remind me, sort of last question for me. I mean, as you work through your migration plan on to the BSM illuminate, did you start with a particular vertical or is it you know a couple from each of your targeted verticals?

Louis De Jong

So we're focused on the Sentinel platform first prior to fleet center. So that's the first sort of gate. And then it's discussions with customers and it's about going through a process of looking at how much of the out of the gate functionality meets with what the customer requires. And we're really look talking about here is, a number of existing customers will have integrations into other systems. And so those integrations will take more time than a straight out of the box migration. So some of the ones who are starting with are on just if you're a non-ELD customer as an example, we're focused on starting the migration process with customers who the needs, you know, it's a great fit out of the box. There are ELD migrations happening because of time constraints, because ELD has a December 2019 deadline. So a number of those are underway. So that's sort of the gating factor that we're using right now.

Doug Taylor

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Gabriel Leung with Beacon Securities. Your line is open.

Gabriel Leung

Good morning, and thanks for taking my questions. I got a couple things. Louis, you mentioned you had a pretty strong quarter in terms of wins and deployments, I guess in fiscal Q1. Just curious to know some, you've got a decent visibility into how the book deployment pipeline looks for fiscal Q2, we could expect to see the same sort of gross add numbers at this point? Thanks.

Louis De Jong

Yeah, so two things, we're working hard, Gab, to improve the predictability if you will of the business. And that involves, you know, having a more consistent sales pipeline with opportunities consistently closing in periods. We are now still seeing fluctuations where we're single deployments can have an impact. I would – the other thing I would say about Q1 is that Q1 is traditionally, seasonally strong for us because of particularly on the government side. There's a lot of the sales cycle happens over the summer and deployments happen into the fall ahead of winter, particularly for the government opportunity focused on winter operations. As if you look, you know, seasonally this time last year, we had a strong quarter. So our government business repeated that. This year, our goal is to have a more consistent role in terms of sub adds, but we're a little bit early in the process to be able to have any kind of predictive view at the beginning of the quarter where that particular quarter is going to end up as it relates to subscriber growth. It's an area where we're very much focused on. I talked about a number of the initiatives we have undertaken in marketing where we're taking steps to really significantly improve lead gen, and then lead conversion, so that we have a pipeline that is more consistently deployed over the course of the year.

Gabriel Leung

Gotcha. And then moving over to another comment you made in your preamble, you talked about a couple of your existing customers being migrated in new platform. Now in terms of the migration, are these customers taking out their old BSM said no boxes and replacing a little Geotab or is this migration where you've got some integration points into the Geotab platform with the old boxes?

Louis De Jong

So the migration that we're talking about is migrating people from Sentinel on to illuminate. And when you're on BSM illuminate, you can – your access core telematics through one of our modules which is single sign on to the Geotab portal. The migrations that we're doing that we've started are mix in the sense that we've done the engineering work to allow infield device data to be used on the illuminate platform. And some customers are now at a point where you're on a mixed fleet where existing hardware over time will be replaced by Geotab hardware. And this is a big effort for us as you know to get out of the hardware business in vehicle hardware piece. And so that the portion that of how that migration happens. So you can migrate a customer with their existing infield devices that they choose to keep them and then migrate the hardware, replace the hardware over time. Other customers will want to move that quicker. If they need to refresh anyway, if they want the full experience, the full, you know, enriched data set from the Geotab hardware, then there's a – you know, it's more of a rip and replace as they move to illuminate. So we're going to have a combination of both.

Gabriel Leung

Okay, so we've got guys who are moving on to illuminate take advantage of some of the analytics that's offered by the platform?

Louis De Jong

Correct.

Gabriel Leung

Gotcha. Okay. And then moving over to the financials. Maybe just to remind us again, in terms of I guess we're still in the midst of trying to figure out how this is going to play out modeling wise. As new subs are added or even existing subs are moved over to Geotab on both the hardware and the base telematics, that's going to result in revenues being recorded on both the hardware and recurring revenue side. Is that is that correct with margins ranging between, like you said 20% to 50% rate on the lines?

Louis De Jong

On the migration piece or on that new customers?

Gabriel Leung

Call it new customers.

Louis De Jong

So our new customers, you're going to have depending on the profile but you will have still have a hardware potentially a hardware sale. But under the new IFRS 15, that hardware is going to get recognized over effectively a period of four years, not up front. So from a modeling perspective, there's going to be a much more consistency in our reported hardware revenue over the next number of years because it's only going to really change by one sixteenth if you will, because it's four years at four quarters a year that has the impact, one quarter drops off, you add a new went on. So the consistency in the hardware revenue is going to be much more consistent going forward.

Gabriel Leung

Gotcha. And I know in the past you've mentioned I think with the Geotab hardware margins, we should sort of think about sort of maybe 20% of the gross margin profile, but under the new revenue recognition, is that still hold or do you expect it to, because I noticed was about 30% this quarter end?

Louis De Jong

So the recognition is going to be like the historical margin profile that will get wreck. So you're going to be – the gross margin on the hardware piece this quarter is a reflection of the last four years.

Gabriel Leung

Okay, gotcha. It's helpful. All right. I think that's it for me, appreciate the feedback.

Our next question is from Justin Keywood with GMP Securities. Your line is open.

Justin Keywood

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Just on the churn related to the legacy network shutdown, wondering if there's any update and how that's progressing?

Louis De Jong

No, real update, Justin, we continue to dialogue with customers that are impacted. We expect that network turn down to happen in our you know, in the May, June or April, May, June period somewhere in there. So not in the current quarter, but we expect that to happen in the following quarter. So we have ongoing dialogue and you know, I think probably next quarter will be in a better position to update sort of the net impact of that.

Justin Keywood

Okay, thank you. And then as far as the ARPU for the BSM illuminate, is it around the current range?

Louis De Jong

So it really would depend on what modules a client subscribe to. So if you're looking at just based telematics, you're going to be in that, you know, sort of where we are in that $20 range. If you are a customer who has base telematics and you're taking on our analytics modules, whether its safety or maintenance or appointment or route, dispatch any of these additional modules, then you'll see an improvement ARPU. And so that you know kind of cuts to the business model going forward which is, you know, a base telematics platform, best-in-class and then analytics on top of that. And we're really driving the analytics piece as a point of differentiation. And so our expectation is if we're successful in this not only will we add additional subscribers right, increase – improve the overall growth rate, but will also move ARPU higher as if we're successful and up selling these existing customers, the analytics modules. And it's very modular in its approach. Each one of those things I mentioned can be sold individually and they can be added on over time.

Justin Keywood

Okay. That's very helpful. And then migrating these customers to BSM illuminate, is the goal just to get them on the platform and then upgrade them to these different modules or you trying to upgrade them right after that?

Louis De Jong

It's – I think the initial focus is a migration from where they are today on to the new platform. And once they're on the new platform, you know, we have the ability to offer the additional modules. And so the focus on migration specifically is less about, you know, an opportunity to upsell as much it as an opportunity to move off a legacy platform on to the new platform.

Justin Keywood

Got it. And what would be the potential upsizing of the ARPU for these customers, like is it going from $20 to $25, or it could be much more substantial?

Louis De Jong

It depends on again, how many modules they were ultimately successful. You know, a simple descriptive analytics module might be $4 or $5 a month and a much more, you know, comprehensive module like dispatch, you know, significantly higher than that. So it's really difficult to give anything specific as because it will be a determinant of mix. But our initial goals are definitely focused on some of the descriptive and the visualizations that we're working on. And they're a shorter sale cycle. The more comprehensive appointment scheduling route dispatch, they tend to be a longer sales cycle, but significantly higher, ultimately in ARPU due to the complexity.

Justin Keywood

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Louis De Jong

Thank you.

We have no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to Mr. De Jong for closing remarks.

Louis De Jong

Thank you, operator. And again, thank you all for joining us this morning. We want to thank all of our investors for their continued support. We look forward to sharing our progress next quarter. Thank you.

