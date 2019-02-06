PetMed Express: A Dog House Value Trap
by: Almeida Investment Management
Summary
Attractive yield and strong balance sheet warrant consideration as a value investment.
Lack of sales growth is punishing share prices.
We believe PETS will prove to be a value trap as they continue to lose out to market forces and competition.
PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is likely to come upon a variety of screens as a value-oriented candidate. Despite the strong balance sheet, share buybacks, and ability to support their dividend, we do