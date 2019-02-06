Harris Promises Suitable Growth
by: Aitezaz Khan
Summary
Harris has delivered strong fundamental performance during Q2 and H1 2019.
Harris has outpaced the S&P 500 index.
The company has a suitable valuation and is poised to grow.
Despite strong fundamentals, the technical price chart hints towards some correction, and it would be best to buy the dips.
Harris Corporation (HRS) provides solutions related to air traffic management, tactical communications, avionics and electronic warfare, geospatial systems and services, and space and intelligence. Headquartered in the US, its products/services are broadly categorized