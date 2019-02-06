Netflix: Valuation Update After Quarterly Results

In terms of expected revenue growth rates, the current P/S multiple of Netflix looks more attractive than the average for FAAAMG.

In the context of the trend and return analysis, Netflix's stock looks clearly balanced.

First of all, let's look at the technical parameters of Netflix's (NFLX) stock price dynamics.

After the correction that occurred in the second half of 2018, Netflix's shares quickly returned to the level of their long-term exponential trend:

*An exponential trend always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis.

This is a good sign as, for example, Apple's (AAPL) and Facebook's (FB) shares are still considerably below their long-term exponential trend levels:

Judging by the dynamics of the annual total price return, a conclusion about the balanced state of Netflix's stock current price inevitably comes to mind:

It's interesting to note, that for the third consecutive year, Netflix has been retaining the status of the company that has been consistently delivering positive annual price return to its investors.

So, in the context of the trend and return analysis, Netflix's stock looks more or less balanced.

Revenue is still the key driver for Netflix's capitalization growth. This results from two objective laws.

Firstly, Netflix's capitalization is heavily dependent on the absolute size of the company's revenue TTM. And within the bounds of this relationship, Netflix's current capitalization almost exactly corresponds to a balanced level based on the revenue TTM in the last quarter:

Secondly, in the case of Netflix, there's also a strong relationship between the revenue growth rates and the EV/revenue multiple. This relationship also characterizes the current Netflix price in a balanced manner:

But it's worth noting that over the last two quarters, the company's revenue growth rates have been dropping. This permits us to expect a gradual decline in the EV/revenue multiple in the near future, which, all the other things being equal, means a sideways share price movement.

Now let's look at Netflix's relative value.

Comparing Netflix with companies from the FAAAMG list through the EV/revenue to growth multiple, we reveal the overvalued state of the company's capitalization:

But what has happened over the last six months points to the fact that this state is quite normal for Netflix:

Comparing Netflix with FAAAMG through the P/S multiple based on the expected revenue in 2020 and adjusted for the expected revenue growth (based on Yahoo Finance), we reveal that now the company is even a little undervalued. This means that, in terms of the expected revenue growth rates, the current P/S multiple looks more attractive than the average for FAAAMG:

And what's even more interesting, the current implied price based on this multiple is maximal for the last six months:

As a conclusion...

Six months ago, my models pointed to the distinct overvaluation of Netflix, which I openly wrote about in my article despite ruthless criticism in the comments. Now the situation is beginning to change for the better for Netflix. The company survived the correction at the end of 2018, and although its revenue growth rates began to decline, now Netflix is ​​not overvalued against the background of FAAAMG for sure. In such a situation, the growth of the company's share price, or at least its sideways trend, is more likely than another decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.