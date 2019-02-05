Alacer Gold Corp (OTCPK:ALIAF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Lisa Maestas - Director, IR

Rod Antal - President and CEO

Stewart Beckman - COO

Mark Murchison - CFO

Michael Slifirski - Crédit Suisse

Daniel McConvey - Rossport Investments

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Tim Hoff - Deutsche Bank

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Lisa Maestas

Thanks, Ben. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's full year 2018 operating and financial results conference call. Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Stewart Beckman, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer.

Alacer Gold is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG.

This conference call is available via webcast and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found on our website at alacergold.com. All documents released today can be found on sedar.com and also asx.com.au.

This call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking language included at the end of our presentation. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on 100% basis, unless otherwise noted. Following today's presentation, we will open up the call for a Q&A session.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal and ask if you could please turn to Slide 2.

Rod Antal

Thanks, Lisa, and thank you all for joining us, and welcome to the full year results call. Before we review the highlights of 2018, I'd like to spend a minute to discuss our organic growth strategy that is producing excellent results and will continue to evolve as we progressively work through our organic portfolio.

2018 set the stage for what has been a dramatic transformation of our business with the completion of the sulfide plant construction and production startup at the end of last year. With this done, we now have an asset base that we believe can sustain production of 300,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold per year, resulting in significant free cash flow generation for many years to come. With this solid foundation, we will continue to push through our organic growth pipeline to progressively add more sources of ore into the future.

For example, you will note and have seen, we published a maiden resource for Ardich last year. This has generated a significant amount of enthusiasm for the near-term upside of this deposit and led us to making this our single highest priority this year. So with that, I want to turn our attention to last year's highlights before handing over the call to Mark and Stew. So if you could please turn to Slide number 3.

We had a productive fourth quarter, which resulted in us producing 171,000 ounces of gold. Our all-in sustaining costs per oxide ounce were $609, and we derived a normalized EPS of $0.15 per share. Proudly, we continue to achieve all our goals while maintaining industry-leading safety results.

Last year's gold production represented a key milestone for the Company as it included the first production from the newly constructed sulfide plant. After the initial gold inventory buildup in the sulfide plant, 22,000 ounces were poured in December, which was the first full month of sulfide plant operations with both autoclaves running. The performance of the sulfide plant continues to meet our expectations, and Stew will provide some more details later in the presentation.

In addition to our strong operational performance, we made significant strides in the rest of the portfolio. Mining started at Çakmaktepe in September and will continue -- contribute oxide ore production in 2019. And Ardich Mineral Resource of 294,000 ounces was released and, as I mentioned, has become our highest priority target.

Low capital options to expand the heap leach pad by around 20 million tons were identified, which will provide us with the capacity to process oxide ore well into the future. And, of course, we redefined and reprioritized a number of other exciting exploration targets in the Çöpler District. We ended the year with $105 million in cash and net debt under $350 million leaving the Company in a very strong financial position.

So now I'm going to turn the call over to Mark to provide an update for the 2018 financials on Slide 4.

Mark Murchison

Thanks, Rod, and hello everyone. I'll focus comments on the full year numbers. 167,000 ounces of gold were sold for the year, generating gold sales of $213 million. There are 11,000 ounces of unsold gold on hand at year-end that was sold in early January, generating a further $14 million of proceeds.

All-in sustaining costs per oxide ounce for the year were $609, which was below the revised guidance. Operating cash flows of $100 million were generated for the year. Net profit, in 100% terms, was $25 million for the full year. Attributable net profit for Alacer for the full year was $15 million or $0.05 per share. Alacer's attributable net profit of $15 million takes into account unrealized noncash costs.

On the right-hand side of the slide, there was a reconciliation of Alacer's attributable EPS of $0.05 per share to a normalized attributable EPS of $0.15 for the full year. As shown on the graph, after adjusting for the unrealized noncash items, being unrealized noncash FX losses arising from the devaluation of the Turkish lira, incentive tax credits recognized and share-based compensation, the normalized attributable EPS gets to $0.15 per share.

A note on tax, we expect the accounting tax expense in the financial statements will normalize this year as the quantum of incentive tax credits generated going forward will significantly reduce as there is only minimal remaining spend on the sulfide project. In regard to the effective cash tax rate, we forecast the consolidated effective cash tax rate going forward to be around 5%.

The key drivers to deliver the low effective cash tax rate are. Firstly, $155 million of incentive cash tax credits to carry forward at the end of 2018 that will reduce future corporate tax payable. The credits are recognized as a deferred tax asset in the financial statements.

And secondly, there will be significant tax deductions generated from the expenditure to build the sulfide plant by way of accelerated tax depreciation. The combination of these items forecast to delivering effective tax rate, cash tax rate, of around 5% going forward. In summary, a very good result for 2018 with strong underlying operating cash flow generation that is expected to grow in 2019 and deliver significant free cash flow.

Now over to Slide 5 and to Stew for an overview of the operations.

Stewart Beckman

Thanks, Mark. It's been a very exciting and satisfying period for the development and operations team. Even though we've only got two months of operational experience with the full sulfide plant in operation, we are finding our new plant robust, forgiving, and we fully expect to deliver the promised performance. As I've stated previously, we're very proud of our health and safety achievements and believe this to be a foundation of our business performance.

We are now at about 19 million hours lost time injury-free, and our total recordable injury frequency rate is in the best quartile of the mining industry. We put in place many systems to drive discipline and to help the operations team manage the new process. And so our shift to operating a new, more complex plant has been good.

We are not, however, going to become complacent, recognize that there will always be many opportunities to improve health and safety and especially as we are ramping up and optimizing the new plant. We will continue to devote a huge amount of resource and energy into continuously improving our risk management, health, safety, environment, systems, processes and practices.

Now please jump to Slide 6. Oxide plant performance was excellent in the last quarter, with further heap leach material from the Çöpler pit, including ore discovered through our in-pit exploration program, along with some previously stockpiled material, which is part of the reason you've seen a small reduction in stockpiles. Recovery of the stockpile material appears to be better than our base case used for planning.

In our 2019 production estimate, we've scheduled the inclusion of oxide ore from the Çöpler resource -- reserve, ore discovered through the Çöpler in-pit exploration program and ore from Çakmaktepe. The processing of previously stockpiled ore finished in January. Our in-pit exploration continues as we aim to source extra material to take advantage of our spare oxide plant and heap leach capacity. So far, we've been pretty successful at achieving this. Work has started on the detailed engineering for the 20-million-ton heap leach expansion, which will accommodate further exploration successes.

We have been mining at Çakmaktepe since September and started bringing ore down to the run-of-mine stockpiles at Çöpler in January. Processing of this material commenced on the 1st of February. What a great achievement by the team, with Çakmaktepe representing the first of satellite deposits to come into production.

Phase 1 of Çakmaktepe has been to mine shallow areas that were covered by forestry permits. We also have pending pasture permit applications that will, when granted, allow us to expand Phase 1.

Please jump to Slide 7. As previously mentioned, the new sulfide plant seems to be very robust, and we see no issues that require major rework or design. We are ramping up, and we are learning how to best operate the plant and maintain the new plant. And we're only having to do minor tuning and adjustments and trimming. This is very impressive outcome for a new and relatively complex plant.

We've been achieving about 80% operating time, which includes all of the commissioning upsets, and recoveries have been creeping up and are now running at about 90% recovery. Again, a good outcome given that we only have a couple of months of operating experience under our belt. Performance will continue to improve as we trim and tune the plant and the operation team learns how to make it really hum.

Now please turn to Slide 8, and we can have a discussion about Ardich. Ardich is our highest priority development project. We released a maiden resource last year based on the first 55 holes, and we've now drilled a total of 100 holes. Drilling has slowed over winter and as we await for the drilling permits for the most prospective areas to the southeast. This is an extremely exciting and prospective deposit, with the mineralized target extending over 2 kilometers.

If the deposit continues to the southeast, as we postulate, it will materially increase the resource. Concurrent with the mineral exploration work, we've started all the work necessary to allow us to gain access and start mining as quickly as possible. This work includes requirements for EIA preparation, permitting, social license, metallurgy, et cetera. We will soon provide an update to the mineral resource that includes all 100 holes.

While Ardich is now clearly our primary near-term development focus, we're still working on Gediktepe. Extra metallurgical test work requirements means that the feasibility study is delayed for drilling, which, in turn, is delayed by winter. As a result, we decided to release an updated PFS that summarizes the work to date on the Gediktepe feasibility study. This update will articulate changes that have had to have been made to the project and so will include all the latest developments for the resource and reserve, the metallurgy, plant design, capital and operating costs and so on.

Now please turn to Slide 9, and I'll hand the presentation back to Rod for an overview of our 2019 guidance.

Rod Antal

All right. Thanks, Stew, and thanks, Mark. This year represents a major step change as we become a significant free cash flow-generating intermediate producer. Consolidated production guidance for '19 is 320,000 to 380,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $675 to $725 an ounce, giving us one of the best cost profiles in the gold industry. Gold will be produced from the Çöpler sulfide ore, the Çöpler oxide ore and Çakmaktepe oxide ore, meaning, for the first time, we will have three distinct ore sources.

Now looking at the sulfide plant first. Production guidance is 230,000 to 270,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of the mine site of $425 to $475 per ounce. The all-in sustaining cost numbers for the sulfide plant are indicative full year estimates, given commercial production has not yet been declared.

For the oxide plant, production guidance is 90,000 to 110,000 ounces, and this includes Çakmaktepe oxide ore. The all-in sustaining costs of the mine site for the oxides are expected to be $650 to $700 per ounce. And production from Çakmaktepe ore will be 80% attributable to Alacer as per the commercial arrangement we agreed with our joint venture partner last year.

So turning to the next slide to wrap up. 2018 was definitely a transformational year for us as we transitioned from a developer to an intermediate producer. We have proven our ability to build, deliver and operate complex assets and have done what we said we would do and more. We have a great portfolio with the potential to continue to grow and look forward to continuing this track record of delivery.

So with that, Ben, let's open up the call for questions.

Michael Slifirski

A few quickies from me, please. First of all, the revised ARO calculation, so that's basically, if I understand it, extending the mine life assumption for closure costs. So it's a once-off adjustment to D&A. Can you just sort of confirm my understanding?

Mark Murchison

That's right, Michael.

Michael Slifirski

Right, that makes it easy. Secondly, the comment about the tax rate, Turkey tax rate change from 20% to 22% for the next '18 to '20, that doesn't have any implications at all on the 5%. Is there any sort of rounding difference in that 5%?

Mark Murchison

Michael, yes, that did increase, that 2 percentage you noted, just for three years but when you -- when we take into account the incentive tax credits, then the impact is only a rounding error. It ends up as sort of 0.2 after you take into account the credits and bring it back down to that underlying rate.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. That's helpful. Thirdly, the Çakmaktepe commercial agreement with your JV partner, obviously, you're not going to say what the cost of that was, but 2 questions around that. Does that sort of set a pro forma for future renegotiation if there's other satellite ore that's not of the 80%? And where does the cost of that actually show? Is that within your cash cost? Is it within your all-in sustaining cost? Or is it some other capital item?

Rod Antal

Yes. Look, I think it was a good outcome for both parties, Michael. So it doesn't necessarily mean it will be the same commercial arrangements going forward for anything else. It certainly sets the foundation of how we would have discussions around the frameworks. But other than that, I think it's really more a guideline than probably a precedent. And in terms of the actual overall costs, the reason we didn't try to explain it, really, because it's -- it might have just confused everyone because of all the entities involved, but it's simply the costs are included in the AISC that you see there for the oxides.

Michael Slifirski

Great. That's what I wanted to know. And then finally, I just wonder if you can make some sort of comment about your tailings dam design, given that tailings dams have become so topical. We've seen the size of the structure. We've seen the amount of rock, but you can perhaps just talk a little bit about it and why we shouldn't be concerned about what you've designed compared to perhaps what's going on in Brazil.

Stewart Beckman

Yes. Stewart here, Michael. So most of the tailings dam sort of filed would have been upstream filled, which, as you know, are built with coarse foot -- fraction of the tailings. That's usually done because of cost and/or availability of material, and it's an engineered wall. What we have is essentially a bulk fill dam. And it's the mass of the rock that holds the wall back, not the engineering of the wall. And it's also built with coarse material. So particularly in the early -- even at the end of the mine life, we have about the same mass in the wall as what we had held behind it. It's coarse material. It's a lined dam. And we have done earthquake analysis on it both internally and by external third parties. So it's very different than the ones that you've seen filed.

Operator

The next question comes from Daniel McConvey of Rossport Investments. Please go ahead, sir.

Daniel McConvey

Question on the autoclaves. I think the plan a couple of months ago was to open up in March maybe just one of them, and then the other later, and take a look at it. That plan seems to have been changed a little bit. Can you just remind me what the original plan was and why the changes?

Stewart Beckman

Yes, we're still opening it up. We're just opening it up in April. So it's just a few weeks move. So it's just a scheduling issue. It's just for our purposes.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. And you're opening up both roughly the same time?

Stewart Beckman

No, we separate them by three months, unless, of course, we find something when we open the first one. The reason for that is that we have -- a lot of those severe-service valves are only good for so many operations of the valves. We have spare sets of valves, plus some spares on top of that, when we do a shutdown on autoclave, we'll remove all those ratables, put the new ones on and take the ones off the first autoclave and refurbish them and fit them to the second autoclave. So it's mostly about turning around those spares.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Is there anything you could -- you mentioned January recovery is 90%. Anything else? It sounds like you're really proud the way things are going, December and January. Any more color you can say on kind of what maybe hasn't happened that you might have expected, and it's going better than expected?

Stewart Beckman

Yes. So I think overall -- yes. So overall, we've had a really good startup. It is a startup for relatively complex plants. So we've had all of the normal fault lines and leaky lines and had to fix things up, tuning and having to tune things. Probably the three key issues that we have at the moment are we run the autoclaves up to nameplate and beyond as far as throughputs go. In order to do this, we found that some of the bent valves controlling the pressure on the feed heaters to the autoclaves were operating fully open, which means that if we have an upset in the plant, we don't have any control room left on those.

So to fix that, we've got to retrim those valves. The trims are made of special fused silica cardboard material, so we ship them off to the states. We're boring them out, and they should be back at site the next week or so. So that's -- that, at the moment, is making -- is just to slow down the throughput a little bit so that we're in a more easily controlled range. And we've also ordered some bit larger space for those. We've had a bit of sanding in the acidulation tanks in particular. Those tanks were designed with the expectation that they would scale up. I'm not seeing scale in them at the moment. We're seeing sanding in them.

So they were designed with big doors on them to operate one online and one offline. We're having to operate them one on and one off while we clean them out and by design so that we could draw the layer into them to do that. And then we'll make some changes to those so that we don't have to be cleaning them constantly just to remove scale or so designed. And probably the last one, if I call out the three big ones -- or the three main ones, is around the CPD. We're going to change some of the instrumentation, and we're in the process of doing that, things like mud level sensors.

So the performance of those fixes has been a bit less than we would expect, and it's having some impact on the recoveries, a little bit on reagent costs. So as we get that fixed up, we don't see that we've got an ongoing problem, but it's one of the things that we've been wrestling with. But if you take that into context over the whole of the project, these are relatively minor fixes, and the cost of repairing them will be sub-$1 million from what we can see now. It's a pretty good outcome.

Operator

The next question comes from Don DeMarco of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead, sir.

Don DeMarco

My question on recoveries is asked, but I was wondering, can you provide any color on the throughput that you achieved in January?

Stewart Beckman

Don, no, we're not reporting on January yet. But as I said, we're a little bit restricted at the moment, but we're achieving -- we achieved the throughput rates that we expected on the ramp-up period. And once we change out these trims, which we should have in the next week or 2, we should be back up. And we're aiming to deliver over the nameplate as I'm sure I've told you before.

Don DeMarco

Okay, shifting over to Ardich then. A couple of questions. First off, I see that you're looking at providing an update to the mineral resource soon, and that's encouraging. That's great to hear to incorporate the results on the 100 drill holes. But I was also wondering, when do you expect to confirm the extension to the southeast?

Stewart Beckman

Well, first of all, we need to get the drill permits. We know that the drill permits are moving through the system. Well, we understand that they're moving through the system, but we don't have them in hand yet. So until we have them in hand, we cannot drill it. So we are hoping that in spring, we'll have those permits, and we'll step out to the southeast drilling.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Daniel Morgan of UBS. Please go ahead, sir.

Daniel Morgan

I was just wondering if you might, at some future date, update the market on production aspiration plan over a longer period of time. It's been a little while since we've had sort of like a life-of-mine or production profile beyond just the 1-year guidance. Wondering if that might be coming in the next few months, some sort of update.

Rod Antal

Dan, it probably won't be the next few months. I mean, I think we might have talked about it before. The first real milestone for us was to get the plant constructed and started operating. It's a couple of months in. We'd still like to see a couple more quarters of data probably from the plant, that will then get fit in to our strategic mine plan process that we will start looking at optimizing our overall NPV of the business through mining and processing as well as, at that stage, plugging in some of the, hopefully, continuing exciting data coming out of Ardich and other areas that we can start to build on those profiles. So it will be this year some time. It's certainly on our agenda to do. But first things first, I think it's important to get enough data set to make a meaningful exercise because it is quite a -- as you can imagine, quite an arduous task to do it end to end and do it properly for us, but certainly on the objective for this year.

Operator

The next question comes from Tim Hoff with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, sir.

Timothy Hoff

Just looking at the snowfall in the area, and you've mentioned weather a couple of times, is there going to be any impact in that March quarter on oxide production given you have given guidance on 60-40 production split?

Rod Antal

No. No, it was a bit...

Timothy Hoff

Is that going to be grade-driven then?

Rod Antal

I beg your pardon.

Timothy Hoff

I'm sorry. Will that be grade-driven then rather than tons?

Rod Antal

Because it's 60-40, you mean -- is that the question, Tim?

Timothy Hoff

So your guidance is for a 60-40 for the start of second half production split.

Rod Antal

Yes. I'm just questioning to make sure I understand the question right. It's more about -- and Stew can add on. But I think the -- it's a couple of things that are happening. We're still getting, as you know, last year and last quarter, you would have seen us taking quite a bit of ounces onto the heap leach pad. So you get a natural runoff into 2019. And it's just really the rest of it, again, just dependent on the grade profile, that will be presenting itself as we're mining within Çöpler and also some of the Çakmaktepe ore coming on in this first half in particular.

Timothy Hoff

And I guess the only other question I had was around working capital. Is that generally considered a steady-state kind of level now? Or do you think that will unwind over the year?

Rod Antal

Mark?

Mark Murchison

Tim, look, it's probably -- we feel like we're at steady-state now, so not expecting too much growth fluctuation.

