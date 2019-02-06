Canopy's Moat: Powered By ebbu

Summary

Cannabis is a burgeoning new sector which will develop popular branded products and a disruptor to many existing worldwide brands.

Canopy is at the forefront of this disruption as well as a leader in the development of superior, patented, branded products.

Its purchase of ebbu was about much more than reducing costs via ebbu's hemp genetics IP.

ebbu also filed numerous patented innovations directly applicable to making better-branded consumer and medical products.

Canopy's future moat will be powered by ebbu and the innovative, patented discoveries it made. These innovations will drive numerous product improvements by providing standardized, repeatable desired consumer and patient outcomes.