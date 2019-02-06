Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCPK:GMICF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Jonathan Pinto - VP, IR

Stuart Levings - President and CEO

Philip Mayers - CFO

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Paul Holden - CIBC

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Geoffrey Dunn - Dowling & Partners

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Genworth Canada's fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. Leading today's call are Stuart Levings, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Mayers, our Chief Financial Officer. We will start with our prepared remarks followed by an open question-and-answer session.

Our news release, including our management's discussion and analysis, the financial statement, and financial supplements were released last night and are posted on our Web site at www.genworth.ca. A link to our live webcast and the slides for today's discussion are also posted on our Web site. A replay of this call will be available via the other number noted in the press release and will also be available on our Web site following today's presentation. The call will be available online for approximately 45 days following today.

As a reminder, our presentation and discussion today contain a disclaimer on forward-looking statements and non-IFRS statements on disclosure. We note that our actual results may differ from statements that we make, which are forward-looking. We advise you to read the cautionary note regarding these forward-looking statements. As well, some of the financial metrics presented on this call today are non-IFRS measures, and as such, do not have a standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures by other companies.

I would now like to turn the call over to Stuart to begin his remarks. Stuart?

Thanks, Jon. Good morning, and thanks for joining our call. On today's call I'm going to walk through some key financial highlights from our performance in 2018, and share some perspectives on the themes shaping our outlook for 2019. Phil will discuss some of the highlights from our fourth quarter results. I'll wrap up with the reminder of our key strategic priorities for the year.

We are very pleased with our 2018 results, which reflects ongoing strength and underwriting performance, proactive investment management, and another year of strong portfolio quality. For the year, we delivered net operating income of CAD475 million, up 2% over the prior year. This generated a return on equity of 12% and diluted operating earnings per share of CAD5.27, up 4% over 2017. These results reflect consistent premiums earned, sound [ph] expense management, strong investment income, and a gradually normalizing loss ratio as housing markets continue to stabilize.

Net premiums written totaled CAD639 million for the year, down 4% over the prior year. This includes a 3% increase in premiums written from transactional insurance, offset by a significant decline in portfolio insurance premiums written as high average premium rates and regulatory constraints continue to dampen lender's appetite for this product.

As discussed on prior calls, transactional insurance volumes continue to be negatively impacted by affordability pressure, driven by elevated house prices, [indiscernible] mortgage rate stress test and rising interest rates. The decline in volume was offset by a high average premium rate from the March 2017 premium rate increase. We believe the high launch of originations market will stabilize this year, as borrowers continue to adapt their buying behavior in a more balanced housing market and potentially more stable interest rate environment.

At 15%, our full-year loss ratio came in at the middle of our most recent range of 10% to 20%, and up five points from the prior year. This performance continues to reflect the value of a high quality insurance portfolio and a strong albeit normalizing housing and labor market. As noted at our recent Investor Day, we expect our loss ratio to gradually return to pricing levels over the next few years as housing market and consumers adjust to government actions and rising interest rates in a stable macroeconomic environment. Based on our current market assumptions, we expect a full-year loss ratio range of 15% to 25% for 2019.

We ended the year with an estimated MCT ratio of 171%, above our targeted operating range of 160% to 165%. Our capital priorities remain focused on supporting our core business volumes and ordinary dividends along with redeployment of available excess capital. This will be an active part of our strategy this year as we strive to operate closer to our targeted operating range that will depend on factors including market conditions, share price, and the availability of other strategic opportunities for business diversification. As part of our ongoing focus on capital efficiency, we are pleased to have completed another CAD50 million share buyback during the fourth quarter.

As noted on our third quarter 2018 earnings call, we increased our quarterly dividend by 9% to CAD0.51 per common, paid a total of CAD1.92 per common share for the year up 7% over the prior year. Our book value at CAD45.21 per share continues to grow up 5% over the prior year driven by ongoing profitability.

Turning to our current environment, we see a number of key themes that will influence our business in 2019. On the economic front we are encouraged by the strength in labor markets across many regions of the country and the recent recovery in Canadian oil prices. Furthermore, we believe that the ongoing normalization in major housing markets across the country together with employment income growth bodes well for future homebuyer affordability with a healthy pipeline of first time buyers due to the robust level of immigration over the past few years.

That said, we also acknowledge the increased level of economic uncertainty related to global trade and the additional pressure on household performance as a result of rising interest rates. As previously noted, we expect our loss ratio to gradually rise toward our long run pricing level of 20% to 25% over the next few years. This trend contemplates a balanced housing market and stable economy, but also the potential impact of rising rates on consumer debt.

Overall, we believe income growth potential for tightened mortgage spreads and household formation will be positive for demand in 2019 resulting in a new originations market similar in size to the past year. Back together with our strategy focus on growing market share should bode well for modest growth in total premiums written in 2019.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Phil for a more detailed review of our fourth quarter results before wrapping up and going to Q&A.

Thanks, Jon, and good morning. Our fourth quarter financial results continue to trend favorably with net operating income of $117 million underpinned by a loss ratio of 18%. These results reflect a solid portfolio quality, disciplined risk management practices and a generally favorable macroeconomic environment.

Premiums earned CAD169 million were flat in the prior quarter and down 1% versus the prior year. The modest year-over-year decrease predominantly reflects a lower level of premiums written in 2017 and 2018 as compared to the preceding two years. New delinquencies net of cures were essentially flat sequentially at 326 loans as improvements in Quebec and the Pacific region are partly offset by modest increases in the Prairie, Alberta and the Atlantic region. This translated into losses and claims of CAD30 million, representing a sequential increase of CAD7 million primarily due to higher proportion of Alberta delinquencies for their higher average reserve per delinquency. The result in loss ratio of 18% was up four percentage points quarter-over-quarter. Expenses of CAD32 million were essentially flat with the prior quarter, so the result in expense ratio of 19% remained consistent with management's expected range of 18% to 20%.

Operating investment income was CAD57 million, representing increases of CAD3 million sequentially and CAD7 million year-over-year. In both cases, the main drivers were the increase in real life income from our interest rate hedging program as well as an increase in the average amount invested asset year-over-year.

Overall, fully diluted operating EPS was down 2% sequentially at CAD1.32. We're pleased with the fourth quarter financial results including our operating return on equity of 12% for the full-year and the 5% year-over-year increase in book value per share to CAD45.21. Both of these key measures was benefited from our share repurchases in the past year. Our reported net income for the quarter CAD80 million including losses on derivatives and foreign exchange of CAD46 million, driven primarily by the impact of lower interest rate expectations on the market value of our interest rate swaps. That being said, we saw a similar magnitude increase in the market value of our bond portfolio which is recorded through other comprehensive income. Overall, our hedging program is working as expected.

Turning to underwriting performance, we continued to deliver strong underwriting income in the fourth quarter with a combined ratio of 37%. Looking forward to 2019, premiums earned expected to be flat to modestly lower as contributions from the relatively higher level of premiums written in 2015 and 2016 will be partially offset by lower contributions from the relatively smaller 2017 and 2018 books of business.

While we expect continued loss ratio and in normalization toward the long run pricing range of 20%, 25%, new business price and returns should exceed 13% under the 2019 capital framework. While we're comfortable with overall transactional insurance pricing, we will continue to review various new business segments as part of our annual pricing review that's underway. Altogether we expect solid underwriting performance to continue into 2019.

Our investment strategy focuses on producing that the consistent income stream from high quality fixed income securities, including a modest 8% allocation to preferred shares. Currently our CAD6.4 billion portfolio has an estimated pre-tax equivalent book yield of 3.3% and in our portfolio yield in 2019 should be relatively similar or modestly higher.

In total, we expect modestly higher operating investment income in 2019, led by contributions from our interest rate hedging program, which should contribute approximately $30 million to $40 million of realized income, up from $22 million in 2018. This is premised on maintaining the spread of approximately 100 basis points between floating rates and the weighted average contract rate of 117 basis points in our interest rate swaps. Overall, we're comfortable with our portfolio composition and our investment strategy should be a material contributor to our net operating income in 2019.

Our capital position continues to be strong with our minimal capital expense ratio of 171%, 6 points above the top end of our operating range 160% to 165%. During the quarter, we executed the share repurchases of $50 million as Stuart noted. This brings the full-year total share repurchases to $150 million, all of which were completed below book value. As a result, our holding company cash has been temporarily reduced to $55 million, a level we're comfortable with in light of the expected capital generation profile in 2019 and our un-drawn credit facility of $300 million.

In our third quarter release, we highlighted that the changes to the 2019 Mortgage Insurer Capital Adequacy Test or MICAT, just set the stage for stability in the regulatory capital framework for the next few years. These changes are largely offset [indiscernible] as the 5% increase in the total asset requirement is being largely offset by the elimination of the previous requirement to use updated credit scores for the 2015 and prior books.

The net result is that we expect the total asset required for insurance risk to decline in 2019, given the relatively smaller books in 2018 and 2017. After funding organic growth opportunities, we will be focused on capital deployment strategies, maximize shareholder value including ordinary dividend increases, share repurchases and/or special dividends. That said, regulatory capital requirements for insurance risk are influenced by several factors including changes in the loan-to-value and credit to our next of outstanding insured mortgage balances, repayment patterns and lapses of insurance coverage due to full repayments, refinances or property sales.

Recently, last recent transit down in concert with affordability pressure and we're monitoring this trend. We intend to review the sources and uses of capital on a quarterly basis to inform any decisions on the redeployment of capital. As a result of the capital being generated from ongoing profitability in the seasoning of the insurance portfolio, our forecasted capital redeployment is in the range of CAD500 to CAD700 million, is a bias towards the lower half of the range.

Overall, we expect our 2019 operating ROE to be relatively similar to the 2018 of 12%, as we strike the right balances and capital strength, flexibility and 2018 early of 12%. As we strike the right balance between capital strength, flexibility, and efficiency.

I'll now turn the call back to Stuart to conclude our prepared remarks

Thanks, Phil. In our view we have a sound business model operating in a supportive regulatory and macroeconomic environment. Our high quality, well-diversified portfolio, and strong risk management practices position us well to manage through those ability and economic performance.

Our strategy for 2019 remains focused on prudent risk management industry thought leadership and delivering a best in class customer service experience. We believe there are opportunities to enhance our customer value proposition through product innovation leveraging advanced analytics and our extensive mortgage data which could lead to modest market size expansion over the longer term.

Our key strategic priorities are therefore as follows drive market share growth by leveraging advanced analytics and process enhancements to improve our customer experience, continue to exercise prudent risk management and proactive loss mitigation, develop innovative product solutions to enhance our value proposition, right size our capital levels to drive improved returns and influence key government stakeholders to focus on first time homebuyer affordability. In summary, we believe execution of these priorities will produce another year of strong profitability and operating returns consistent with the prior year.

Thanks for listening. That concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call back to the operator to commence with Q&A.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now conduct the question-and-answer session.

Hi. Good morning. First question I had was, there's been some discussion that maybe -- there might be a tweak in terms of mortgage insurance, call it the ceiling on CAD1 million homes that might go up, have you done any sort of mass sensitivity, if it got increased, let's say, CAD100,000 or whatever number you might have been done as to what that might impact on net premiums written, and I'm just making the assumption here, may be for all homebuyers although a change may say for example target just the first time homebuyer?

Stuart Levings

Geoff, good morning, it's Stuart here. We haven't done actual math on that kind of thing yet at this point because our view is that there are a number of things that the government is potentially considering around changes to help first-time homebuyers. The ceiling is one aspect. I think the 30 year [indiscernible] course you've seen some discussion around whether or not the stress tests could see some modifications. So, at this point, we accept that any of those would be positive in terms of market size, and if we were to see an actual change, we would do the math on that to figure out how much more of a market we have. I think either scenario is great for our industry and frankly probably necessary in terms of helping some of the first-time homebuyers who have seen an incredible amount of pressure on affordability over the last two years.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. Phil, I had a question just -- I want to make sure, I understand this right. So, the comment around moderately higher investment income in 2019 including the hedges, so when you take a look at the 2018 full-year number, I think it was CAD195 million, was interest in dividend, we had about CAD21 million from the hedge income, so call it CAD216 million. Is that the base you're kind of talking about as the guidance for the 2019 number or is it some other figure?

Philip Mayers

I think Geoff you've captured the two line items that we're focused on. I think we would say that given where SEDAR is today, we can see some additional realized income from the hedging program in 2019. So that's what would be the contributor to modest increases. That being said, you know, or portfolio yield at 3.3%, we expect that that will hold or be modestly higher. So, we see two potential drivers of modest improvement in investment income.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. I've got it. And just the last question I had was, I just want to make sure I understood that your comment around the pricing review, it sounds like it's still ongoing as opposed to being completed because I think in prior years usually when there's been a price increase it's usually say been done by now and announcement's been done, is that the right way to think about it in other words like I said that it's still -- the review is still being done or it's been completed?

Stuart Levings

Yes, Geoff, the review is still in progress. Pricing changes don't have a specific exact date when that might get announced. We've seen pricing changes in the past by now as you pointed out, but also sometimes into March or April. So, I would say that we're ramping up our pricing review as we speak. I assume our competitors are doing the same thing. And then after that, we normally just look at it with [indiscernible] and go from there. So, it is still possible that there could be some shifts in pricing as Phil pointed out in his script particularly within certain buckets within LTVs. I think the absolute level may not change, but the mix and the pricing at the lower level more, granular level might see some movement, but that remains to be same.

Geoff Kwan

Okay.

Your next question comes from Tom MacKinnon of BMO Capital. Please go ahead.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes. Thanks very much. A couple of questions, one is with respect to the market share, can you talk about what it is in the quarter and what it was at the beginning of 2018 and maybe at the summer of 2018, and then just follow-up from that?

Stuart Levings

Yes. Tom, it's Stuart here. The market share fluctuates a little bit through the year as you see a lot of closings in Quebec as in our second quarter and that generally tends to swing share a little bit as one of our main competitors are more dominant in Quebec. I would say that overall our market share right now is in around the third level and it's up about a point from a year-ago. I'll go rather is to grow market share, approximately one point a year, as you know. It is a long sales cycle and there are puts and takes to that over the course of time. But generally speaking, we will see our share up about a point. And we expect to continue to grow that share by a roughly a point over the next couple of years.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay, thanks. And you mentioned affordability issues hurting the transactional top line growth. What do you see as changing this dynamic going forward?

Stuart Levings

Well, a couple of things, I think first of all, there is obviously a bit more of a dovish to answer right now as far as interest rates and the potential for further increases. I think that would put more pressure on if there were to be a lot more increases. I think that that might be a bit more of a helper this year, a bit more stable environment. Then there's also the fact that house prices are moderating and so, I think as buyers have sort of stayed on the sidelines a little bit, particularly the first time buyers, what they're looking at now is perhaps a bit more of price stability, while income growth has continued to be relatively strong. So that will also help affordability.

And then lastly, as I mentioned in my script to know, if indeed there is some adjustment to some of the rules, I think that will impact help with the affordability equation as well. In particular, the 30-year am which - arguably it's a one-time adjustment that it will in fact inject a bit more affordability into the homebuyer space which as, you know, is held to a 25-year am relative to the rest of the market they can do 30-year am today.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. So, moving to 25 to the 30 year and for that.

Stuart Levings

Yes.

Tom MacKinnon

Is that right?

Stuart Levings

That's right.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And then is there anything on the political front that might impact affordability?

Stuart Levings

Well. We certainly have seen the Minister of Finance talk about looking at measures to address affordability particularly for first-time homebuyers. We know that there is a budget coming up and we know it's an election year. So I think when you put all those things together, there is some expectation that there might be some measures in the budget for first-time buyers. It could be some of the things we just talked about; it could also be other things like tax incentives or rebate programs. So it remains to be seen. But I do think to your point there is the political environment at play that could lead to some changes that would be beneficial to first-time homebuyers in 2019.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And then finally on the CAD500 million to CAD700 million in capital redeployment in 2019 although it's biased to the lower end of the range, even your full share buybacks that would only be in the area of CAD200 million. So, there's another CAD300 million here in terms of room. Can you talk about even to hit the bottom end of that, can you talk about what you might do?

Stuart Levings

Yes. I think as we've talked about in the past, there's obviously a couple of options, we could still look at a buyback if we thought that there was a valuable opportunity in terms of the share price looking at it through an SIB. There's also the options of deploying it into other growth opportunities. So, for example, if the market actually does see some lift because of some measures taken and the first-time homebuyer space is a bit larger than we currently anticipate that will absorb some excess capital and we would be very happy to deploy it towards that growth. There is also the opportunity for the portfolio insurance market to continue to be a bit bigger than we expect because of bank demand. So there are other areas that could absorb capital failing those things there's also the ongoing strategic review that we always have. If there is no actionable opportunities in that space then we probably look at a special dividend

Tom MacKinnon

Your next question comes from Graham Ryding of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Ryding

Hi. Good morning. Maybe an update just on what you're seeing in the Alberta market, I guess do you feel like the most recent sort of loss performance that you saw in 2015, 2016 period is comparable to where we might be headed in 2019 or how are you feeling about that market.

Stuart Levings

Yes, absolutely, Graham. I think the reason for our loss ratio range in 2019 is predicated somewhat on the fact that the Alberta market is definitely still struggling, particularly under the weight of the B20 stress test and the impact that has had on house prices in that market coupled with the struggle they had with oil prices and the impact on unemployment. So we don't see a very quick turnaround in that market we think it will be a gradual recovery. Obviously oil prices have come back which is positive but the housing market there is still going to take some time to stabilize.

So part of the reason for the 15% to 25% is that the other part of it is really just the fact that you are seeing normalizing housing markets in the other two big markets of the country basically GTA and GVA and as we've talked about before that will impact the number of natural cures that we've been seeing in the past. And so there should be some upward bias on the number of losses in those markets. So when you put it all together I think that gives us comfort that we're in that range of 15% to 25%. There is also potential upside should the Alberta market recover faster than what we're expecting, that could help the loss ratio in 2019 and beyond as well.

Graham Ryding

Okay, that's helpful. You did update your sort of language on the redeployment of capital just with a bias towards sort of CAD500 million to CAD600 million range, I think is the message. What prompted sort of revising your guidance there slightly?

Philip Mayers

Hey, Graham, it's Phil. As we're sort of tracking the 2018 capital requirements, what we noted was that the number bores that we're moving from high ratio to conventional mortgages through refinances in particular that's that number decreased with the implementation of the mortgage rates trust that. So really, we thought it was prudent to update our assumptions regarding that and just note that - if that trend were to continue that then the bias will be to towards the lower half of the range.

Graham Ryding

Okay. Does that mean you just have more policies as tenure books for longer or does it actually have an impact on your potential claim that you pay out?

Philip Mayers

We don't think it really impacts claims, because it's really about persistency of capital for required capital. So any impact in claims will be marginal, but clearly on required capital, it means you hold capital for a longer period of time, because those borrowers that may have otherwise refinanced into the conventional market stay in the high ratio market and therefore we hold the required capital for a longer period of time.

Graham Ryding

Stuart Levings

Graham, just as a follow-up to that, your opening question there, we didn't actually change the range from CAD500 million to CAD600 million, we kept it at CAD500 million to CAD700 million, recognizing that the assumption that Phil was referring to, they can move. So it's quite possible that if we saw some development in the mortgage roles particularly for the insured market that may help to accelerate again some of the repayments and lapse rate in the portfolio. So, we kept the range of CAD500 to CAD700 but we just indicated that there's more of a bias to the lower half of that range.

Graham Ryding

Yes. Okay. Fair enough. Just lastly, your comments around the potential policy changes around addressing the ceiling, cap or house prices or amortization, I think there was a third one that was mentioned. These are all issues that would be considered that are under consideration by the Department of Finance or are these areas that the industry including yourselves have been advocating towards -- advocating that they should be addressed?

Stuart Levings

It's really more of the latter. I can't speak on behalf of the Department of Finance. I would say that there has been a very strong advocacy in the industry for revisiting especially the stress test as well as the 30 year ramp. I would not say there's been much discussion around the cap. I was raised initially, we've raised it ourselves because obviously a lot of homes have appreciated beyond the CAD1 million mark. But I would say that there's really been more of a discussion around the two, the 30 year ramp and the stress test and is from the industry side at this time.

Graham Ryding

Your next question comes from Paul Holden of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Paul Holden

Hi. Thank you. Good morning. So, we typically don't talk a lot about lapse in this business, but it's come up a couple times on the call. So, I was just trying to get a better understanding of how the changing dynamics around lapse may impact premiums earned and earnings themselves?

Philip Mayers

Paul, we don't really see impact on premiums earned. The premiums earned curve is related to the loss of mergers pattern, and the [indiscernible] that we're typically going to refi, we're not necessarily [indiscernible] go to claim. So really, it doesn't change the premium curve. It does impact the persistency of capital.

Paul Holden

Okay. And then a couple follow-ups then on terms of capital and the return of capital, obviously, there's premiums and earnings attached to that capital that's no longer will be required [indiscernible]. So, how do we think about that, like is that kind of lower premiums/lower earnings type of business relative to the capital requirement versus what you're putting on today?

Philip Mayers

I wouldn't say it is any lower premiums business. It typically is going to be borrowers with perhaps lower loan to values because they're the ones that would be -- would be able to refinance the [indiscernible], but I think typically we see the majority of our new insurance written in the transactional spaces in the 95 bucket. So, when you count the 90 and 95 bucket, 80% to 85% of our business has loan-to-value of above 90% of the transactional space. So, we don't really see it as lower premiums business per se. I think it's just really a persistency capital item without really any material P&L impact.

Paul Holden

Okay. Maybe I have to follow-up on that one, but second question on return of capital. Maybe you can just remind us what the factors are that would determine the timing of that? Is it things like when that capital actually becomes available maybe that's more back half loaded and maybe it has something to do with the potential change in ownership at GNW?

Philip Mayers

I think the factors that really will dictate timing is really the emergence of profitability and the emergence of the season in the older books of business and how they free up capital I think the last call back you mentioned really is not a consideration in terms of the use of capital. What we'd say is that the return on capital is being generated from both ongoing profitability and the seasoning of the larger 2015 2016 books of business. And as you can appreciate that takes place during the course of the year. So we would say that the return on capital will be sort of not one-time but it's more likely to be staged over several quarters and that would certainly argue for it will be more back-end weighted than front-end weighted.

Paul Holden

Got it. It's helpful. And then final question is related to the GNW and China Oceanwide transaction according to GNW there's discussions right now with the Canadian regulators over data protection requirements. Any early sense on how that might impact MIC and operational procedures and expense ratio if any impact at all.

Stuart Levings

Paul, it's Stuart here, as you know, we can't really comment much on this as it is a transaction between Oceanwide and Genworth Financial. However as you note and in their press release they did reference the largely focused on data protection aspect of the discussions with the Canadian government and we've always taken protection of our customer data very seriously and we would be very comfortable to support any additional measures to further strengthen that protection. At this point I would say we don't anticipate any impact on our strategies for 2019 or beyond as we've said before and therefore also no real impact on anything related to expense ratios. It's really about further measures and controls to further strengthen our data protection which we're very comfortable to support.

Paul Holden

If there were incremental costs associated with that data protection, do you think they would be at the MIC level or is that something that maybe, would be absorbed by the majority shareholder level.

Stuart Levings

I really can't comment on those at this point. It is probably premature to discuss that.

Paul Holden

Your next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, good morning. The first question Phil is around the persistency of that capital and lapse expectations in previous commentary around guidance for 2020, excess capital is that it would be roughly around similar levels. Is that still the same or do you see this change in lapse experience affecting that guidance.

Stuart Levings

Well, I think it's the further out you go, there were a lot more factors come into play including the size of the mortgage insurance market. But I would say that if you assume the mortgage insurance market grows, just modestly by inflation and we would anticipate that the return on capital is not just the 2019 story, the magnitude of it is likely to be perhaps similar to, but that's all contingent on our market share progression as well as the size of the portfolio insurance market.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, so I guess the bottom line here is that this sort of discussion around lapse isn't affecting that previous guidance for 2020 and beyond.

Stuart Levings

Well, I think in the sense that we see this as a multi-year story, it doesn't impact it. In terms of the quantum of it, that will depend in terms of what we see in terms of the new business volume. That's problem the bigger in terms of going forward.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, thanks. In terms of the portfolio insurance product, kind of commenting around a CAD1 billion is, is that the expectation here for a quarterly run rate or are you seeing an uptick in demand as sort of highlighted in the MD&A?

Stuart Levings

Jaeme, I would say that that has been the historical run rate as you note. I think we're anticipating that there might be a bit more demand going into 2019 for a couple of reasons. One, some of the innovation that we're bring into that product that we discussed at our Investor Day last year, in addition to the fact that there could be just more demand from a lender point of view in terms of their capital needs and other needs. So we're actually going to be looking for a larger number of portfolio insurance this year. TBD on the actual amount, but I do think that CAD4 billion a year, if you take the run rate would be the bottom end of our expectation. We'd like to see more than that.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. So another one for you around the swap income and I - and forgive me if I missed this in the prepared remarks. So if I look at the calculation of where SEDAR is versus the CAD117 fixed pay fix. That get kind of generates a certain level of income and their reported amount seems to be a little bit lower than that. Is that related to the cost of the floors that we're inputting, is the level that was achieved in Q4 of around CAD7.5 million. Is that the base run rate that we should expect in a pretty tight call or depending on where interest rates move?

Stuart Levings

Yes. I think, Jaeme, the CAD7.5 million, there's some potential upside from that. I mean or swaps the rates reset at a particular point during the quarter. So if you go into Q1, you're going to see some resets that are marginally higher than they were in Q4, at a particular point during the quarter. So as you go into Q1, you're going to see some resets that are marginally higher than they were in Q4. If you look at SEDAR relative to or locked in rate, there's about 100 basis points of spread. So in my prepared remarks I noted that we see the potential of CAD30 million to CAD40 million of income from the slops which are up from the CAD22 million we had in 2018. So we do see some potential upside inclusive of the off floor.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Have you disclosed or discussed the cost of those [indiscernible] at any point or is that something you can share today.

Stuart Levings

Yes, I think it's disclosed in our financials. You can certainly follow it offline if you would like to.

Jaeme Gloyn

Stuart Levings

We can point you in the right direction.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. Two more quickly for me just around the anti-money laundering initiatives that the government is pursuing, can you meet me, you're not clearly not prepared to give us any cost guidance but can you talk about some of the initiatives that would be incremental to what is being done today that the government is looking at.

Philip Mayers

Jaeme, it's Phil. I think we're still evaluating that. There was a discussion paper that they did publish. It's still open for consultation - the consultation period has ended and there are some amendments but we don't see any material impact. And at this point we'd say it's premature to see what the impact would be on our infrastructure given that we do not directly deal with consumers. So we are continuing to have discussions on what this will mean for the organization. So it's a little premature to conclude.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And last one for me is around the latest board appointments. Raj clearly looks like he has quite a bit of international experience alongside some risk management experience. So I just want to focus more on that international experience, is this something that you saw as a value add to Genworth as a potential opportunity to look to expand beyond the Canadian borders given the excess capital and potential for deployment elsewhere.

Stuart Levings

Jaeme, it's Stuart, There's always some interest on our part to continue to evaluate whether or not we could take our sound model here elsewhere in the world, obviously as you know we can compete with our major shareholder if they are operating in a market already, but I will say that being a part of the sort of major shareholders global set of motion shows companies we definitely benefit from sharing expertise as to what's happening in other markets globally, whether it's Australia, whether it is the U.S. or even India. And I think you know adding Raj to our board brings a bunch of that expertise. He is the Chief Risk Officer as you would have noted for housing risk globally and I think there's a tremendous amount of learnings we can take from other markets both from what went well and what didn't go so well there. And I think we're just thrilled to have him on our board for that additional expertise.

Jaeme Gloyn

Your next question comes from Geoffrey Dunn of Dowling & Partners. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Dunn

Thank you. Good morning. As you approach the capital management initiative for 2019, are you still targeting to maintain CAD100 million, CAD150 million at the holdco or can we expect that to drop a little bit below that as you try to manage down to a more efficient capital ratio?

Philip Mayers

Yes. I think Geoff the way we think about it is you know what liquidity do we need within the business and with the undrawn credit facility that changes our perspective. So I would say that we are still targeting and maintain a holding company cash somewhere around the CAD100 million level or the long run. In the fourth quarter, we thought that our stock prices trading below intrinsic values, so we took advantage of holding company cash to do a CAD50 million buyback. But I would say our plan to rebuild towards a CAD100 million over the course of 2019.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. And then can you just maybe give a little bit more detail on loss provision this quarter. I know your commentary indicated some mix shift with Alberta, but obviously a pretty big swing when you look at on a per notice basis. How should we think about that evolving from here into early 2019? Are you seeing the Alberta mix shift back at all yet or is this really going to be a very slow adjustment and you're going to see an elevated provision per notice through the majority at the first-half of the year?

Philip Mayers

Yes. Well, I certainly think that we expect the average reserve for delinquency will stay at similar levels to where it is currently. Clearly there was a softening in the real estate market in Alberta in the second-half of 2018. And until we see material improvements there, we expect the number of delinquencies coming out of Alberta will continue to dominate there about one third of delinquencies. And if that continues and home prices stay at current level, the average reserve for delinquency is going to be somewhere in the low-70s as it is currently.

Geoffrey Dunn

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Graham Ryding of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Ryding

Operator

Well, thanks again for joining us today. We do appreciate your time and this concludes our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call.