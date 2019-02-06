Alphabet Jumps Capital Spending As Well As R&D Spending

Investors need to keep their eyes on the longer-run picture and continue to support a management that has done a good job in the past in maintaining its competitive presence.

Alphabet, like other high tech giants, is not only protecting its own turf by moving beyond, in a competitive race to sustain market presence and booster scale.

The management of Alphabet reduced earnings in the past quarter to beef up capital spending and spending on R&D.

"Google's parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ended last year with an investment binge that dented profit margins and led to renewed concern on Wall Street over the internet group's periodic spending sprees." So writes Richard Waters in the Financial Times.

"Alphabet said it had ploughed another $7.1 billion into capital spending in the final months of last year, taking the total to $25.1 billion for the full year, up from $13.2 billion the year before. That echoed big spending increases at rivals such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last year."

"The biggest rise in expenditure came from licensing original content for YouTube, which is trying to build a premium subscription business, and expanding the company's cloud computing division. Alphabet also pumped cash into new data centers and equipment, nearly doubling its capital spending over the past year."

But this was not all.

"In another sign of the spending surge, Alphabet reported a 40 percent jump in R&D costs in the final quarter, to $6 billion."

Something is going on in the high tech area.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not immune to this trend, either.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, states, "Apple innovates like no other company in the world and we are not taking our foot off the gas."

"Apple spending on research and development in the first quarter hit a record of $3.9 billion, which is up 15 percent, year over year."

What seems to be the number one target these high-tech companies are heading for?

Scale.

But, in today's world, scale is both good and bad.

As I have written many, many times, the "intellectual capital" behind these information giants produce products whose quantity can be expanded at almost zero marginal cost. Consequently, there are few, if any, constraints that limit the economic size.

Thus, the scale of the organization depends upon the size of the market and, in many cases, which comes to dominate the market first. So, we have many segments of this space almost solely controlled by one company.

And, this is the bad side of the situation.

More and more, governments are looking unfavorably at this situation and beginning to consider how these giants might be constrained.

Australia, for example, has been slamming "Google's 'near monopoly' in Internet search."

Yet, before governments get their act together and do something about this "scale" thing, these companies are putting any constraints upon their opportunities to expand. Competition is just too fierce. Although not every company may innovate the way Apple does, no one is "taking their foot off the gas."

And, these companies are producing good returns on shareholders' equity, they have plenty of cash on hand, and they innovate on their time schedule and not that of the business cycle or consumer fad. In my mind, the efforts to innovate are 24/7.

It is important to remember in this respect that the price paid for these stocks should be dependent upon the long-run expected profitability of the companies. And, talking about these giants, we are talking about companies that generally meet the requirements economists set for companies that are considered to have a sustainable competitive advantage in their markets: these companies are producing a return on shareholders' equity of 15.0 percent or more and have done this for at least five years.

These criteria are not easy to reach, and, they are not easy to sustain. Over time, there is a high correlation between these results and the stock price of the company. But this type of performance is what "value investors" look for.

I support what James Mackintosh writes in the Wall Street Journal, "Don't Obsess Over the Earnings Season."

Alphabet is doing just fine. Remember, "The biggest rise in expenditure (on capital expenditure) came from licensing original content for YouTube, which is trying to build a premium subscription business, and expanding the company's cloud computing division."

Like Apple, Alphabet is continuing to "keep its foot on the gas." In fact, given the huge increase that took place this past year, Alphabet may even be pushing a little harder on the gas.

Given that these companies have sustainable competitive advantages, look for the longer-run. Their investment and R&D expenditures are "time paced" and are dependent more upon executive decision, rather than current economic conditions. And, they have the access to cash to execute their plans when they want to.

Therefore, trust in the leadership of the company is perhaps the thing the investor needs to focus upon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.