IPO Analysis | Healthcare  | Cayman Islands

IPO Update: Stealth Bio Finalizes Plans For IPO

|
About: Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)
by: Donovan Jones
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Donovan Jones
IPOs, tech, alternative investments, CEO VentureDeal.com
Marketplace
IPO Edge
Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics has filed proposed terms for an $80.6 million IPO.

The company is developing its primary compound, Elamipretide, for the treatment of various mitochondrial disorders.

Prospective risk-tolerant life science IPO investors may be enticed by the strong investor support and relatively short time frame before we learn Phase 3 trial results.

Quick Take

Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) intends to raise $80.6 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended regulatory filing.

The company is advancing a pipeline of