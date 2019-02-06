IPO Update: Stealth Bio Finalizes Plans For IPO
About: Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)
by: Donovan Jones
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics has filed proposed terms for an $80.6 million IPO.
The company is developing its primary compound, Elamipretide, for the treatment of various mitochondrial disorders.
Prospective risk-tolerant life science IPO investors may be enticed by the strong investor support and relatively short time frame before we learn Phase 3 trial results.
Quick Take
Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) intends to raise $80.6 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended regulatory filing.
The company is advancing a pipeline of