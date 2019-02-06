Facebook: Headlines Don't Matter

Summary

Facebook shares rally off stronger than expected Q4 report. The strong price action marks (in my view) the beginning of a turnaround in Facebook shares.

The business is being de-risked. Investments in platform security will pay off longer term. Revenue growth deceleration is a short-term problem.

Right now, the key growth driver is Instagram. Instagram is not Facebook's only growth driver. Payments/original content/e-commerce/etc. should drive revenue growth into the 2020s.

2018 was the peak year for negative media sentiment. 2019 is the year of the reset in sentiment and move higher in share price.

Reiterating at buy. Price Target lower from $205 to $200 off higher opex and capex expectations and lower revenue growth assumptions than previously expected.