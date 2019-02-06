ServiceNow: Exceptional Q4 Results
by: Bridger Research
Summary
ServiceNow released strong Q4 results and Q1 '19/full-year 2019 guidance.
Management is excited about bringing mobile to the enterprise market in 2019.
The stock is trading at a premium forward PE multiple compared to the average of SaaS companies.
ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) delivered an exceptional Q4 '18 and fiscal year 2018 results beating the top-line analysts' estimates by a wide margin. Following the strongest fourth-quarter results ever, the stock price reached an