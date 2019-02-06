Wayland (Maricann): 80% Sales Drop Caps A Horrific Quarter

Wayland Group (OTCQB:MRRCF) announced its earnings for the three months ended on September 30, 2018, a little while back. However, we haven't had a chance to cover this stock since our initial article "Maricann: Damaged Goods For This Cannabis Producer?" back in April 2018. The earnings were very bad, and one has to question whether the problem is temporary or more structural in nature with revenue dropping from $1.1 million to a mere $225k! What happened at Wayland, and is it a worthy investment?

Situation Overview

Wayland has significantly underperformed its peers during the last year, and the stock has been trading with very low volumes, a sign of waning investor interests in the stock. Even after a blowout January 2019 for cannabis stocks, Wayland remains significantly below where it was trading for most of 2018. We think the lack of interest from investors is likely due to the fact that Wayland is lacking a credible strategy. Its Canadian operation continues to struggle while reporting negligible revenue, and the recent sale of 49.9% of its international assets for shares in another small public company was confusing and disappointing.

The company generated sales of $1.2 million last quarter, which represents a whopping 80% decrease from last quarter! Management attributed the collapse in revenue to its transition from a B2C model to a B2B-centric model where it focuses on supplying the recreational market. We are confused by this explanation, given the adult legal market in Canada also represents a huge opportunity for LPs to reach consumers directly. Wayland viewed its sales through provincial channels (online, brick and mortar) as B2B, which is utterly confusing and out of line with how other LPs viewed their similar business. We think management has done a poor job of laying out its strategic plan and has caused some confusion as to its true focus. We also do not understand why a focus on the recreational market could result in a significant reduction in sales, which we have not observed in other LPs so far. Overall, the filings contained little explanation for the collapse in revenue, which is concerning.

As expected, Wayland burned through a ton of cash as its $225k in sales barely paid for its $13.4 million of expenses. Without new revenue stream until 2019 Q1, the earliest due to construction delays, the cash burn will continue, and its $70 million of cash does not look enough to get it through its expansion plans and normal operations. The company has ramped up its expenditures with $9 million SG&A and $1.8 million in sales and marketing. We do not see this negative trend improving as expenditures will likely continue to ramp up as Q4 will include the beginning of legalization.

In August, Wayland raised $37 million by issuing 23 million shares at $1.60 per share and 23 million warrants exercisable at $1.75 per share. In October, Wayland raised another $57 million by selling 34.9 million shares at $1.65 per share with warrants exercisable at $2.15 per share. The company has 140 million shares outstanding as of Q3, which implies a total of 175 million shares outstanding, including the October issuance. The stock closed at $1.28 per share last Friday, giving the stock basic market capitalization of $220 million. Interesting to note that $70 million of the market value is cash at this point, but the company will spend most of it on its Canadian facility expansion.

The company announced a sale of 49.9% of its international portfolio back on January 15 to another small CSE-listed company called International Cannabis Corporation. For consideration, Wayland received 300 million shares of ICC at a deemed issuance price of US$0.43 per ICC share, and the company will distribute the shares to shareholders six months from closing. ICC closed at US$0.38 on Monday, but the stock has very low trading volumes, which mean that the selling pressures from Wayland shareholders could result in material negative impact on the stock. Despite the US$258 million implied valuation for Wayland's international assets, the stock has barely moved on the news. We think the lack of cash consideration and the relative unattractiveness of ICC's shares made the deal less exciting for Wayland shareholders.

Looking Ahead

We think Wayland is facing a tough year ahead of them as its domestic business experienced a devastating quarter with revenue falling off a cliff. With negligible revenue, the company is burning through cash very fast, and any new capital raise would be highly punitive and difficult, given its recent underperformance. We think Q4 would be extremely important as management attributed Q3's 80% revenue drop to its transition to legalization, and investors will surely be looking for signs of a turnaround.

