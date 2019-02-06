Gold's Ducks Are Still In A Row

Despite the gradual loss of safety-related demand, gold’s intermediate-term rising trend remains strong. In today’s report we’ll review the factors which continue to support a buoyant gold price even as investors’ collective worry level recedes. This includes a favorable economic outlook for emerging market countries (which depend heavily on strong commodity prices) in 2019.

It may surprise gold investors to learn that Brazil’s equity market can be used as a confirming - and sometimes even a leading - indicator for the price of gold. As an emerging market economy, Brazil is highly dependent on a stable U.S. dollar, that is, a dollar which isn’t too strong. Brazil’s commodity-dependent economy tends to thrive when the dollar is weakening, or at least not strengthening, since this promotes stronger commodity prices.

To give you an idea of the level of volatility that Brazil has experienced in the last two years, the following graph of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) is shown here. Note the extreme choppiness evident in the performance of Brazil’s stock market as reflected in this chart.

Source: BigCharts

You can see a similar level of volatility in the gold price since 2017. Below is a 2-year graph of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD). While the historical peaks in the Brazil ETF sometimes coincided with past peaks in GLD, the major intermediate-term turning points were usually first made in EWZ with the gold ETF following the lead of the Brazil ETF. This was certainly the case during the major gold price topping process during the first few months of 2018.

Source: BigCharts

It was also true that EWZ bottomed nearly two months before the gold price did in the summer of 2018. Brazil’s equity market was evidently anticipating the future improvement in the emerging markets outlook, as well as the cessation of the U.S. dollar rally. Also helping to bolster the outlook for Brazil is its recently installed market-friendly government.

The most important takeaway from this comparison between Brazil’s bullish interim stock market outlook and the gold price outlook is that as long as EWZ trending higher, gold investors have another reason to anticipate a stronger outlook for overall commodity prices. And whatever benefits the broad commodity market tends to be beneficial for gold by extension.

While it may seem paradoxical, the improvement in the emerging markets is simultaneously contributing to the loss of gold’s “fear factor” while also reflecting a stronger currency component, and hence an improved outlook for commodity prices in the coming months. The most important of these two factors is gold’s currency factor, so anything that boosts commodity consumption and boosts natural resource prices will contribute to the strength and maintenance of gold’s intermediate-term rising trend. For this reason, gold investors should be cheered by any additional improvement in the emerging market economies in the coming months.

It’s also still to gold’s benefit that the U.S. dollar index is stable and hasn’t significantly strengthened since peaking last December. The most important observation that can be made in the chart of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my favorite dollar proxy, is that the ETF remains under its 50-day moving average. As long as UUP stays under this widely watched and psychologically significant trend line on a weekly closing basis, the dollar’s intermediate-term trend can at least be assumed to be neutral. This in turn bodes well for the commodity market outlook in general and for the gold price outlook in particular based on the metal’s currency component.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), the gold trading vehicle used for this report, the ETF is still confirming that its immediate-term trend is up. IAU is above both its rising 15-day and 50-day trend lines, and to date the recent erosion of gold’s fear factor hasn’t undermined gold ETF demand. In fact, as we discussed in the recent reports, gold ETF inflows remain strong. I therefore continue to recommend a stop-loss slightly under the $12.35 level on our open trading position in IAU. I’ll maintain my immediate-term bullish posture on IAU as long as this level remains inviolate.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, while the yellow metal still faces the decline of investors’ fears over the global market outlook, the outlook for commodities in general and gold in particular remains strong. This is based in part on an improvement in the outlook for emerging market economies in 2019. Moreover, the combination of rising speculative demand from investment funds and retail investors, as well as increased central bank demand, should support gold’s continued intermediate-term recovery. Gold’s currency component is also still supportive, which should also allow gold to keep its 5-month rising trend intact. Based on the combined technical and fundamental weight of evidence, investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish posture toward the metal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.