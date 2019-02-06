Corn's Bullish China Factor

The corn price will soon get a major boost from a confluence of bullish factors. One of the most favorable developments for the corn market outlook is China’s ethanol mandate for 2020. In this report we’ll discuss the outlook for higher corn consumption from China, along with other key factors that support rising grain prices in the coming months.

The past year has been a particularly frustrating one for corn investors and commodity fund managers alike. The corn price has been stuck in a narrow trading band since last summer, with futures prices averaging around $3.95/bushel. As the graph below illustrates, there has been no progress in the futures price of corn since the last major rally peaked nearly nine months ago. With the March corn futures price at $3.80 as of Feb. 5, and below last year’s average price, many participants are wondering if the corn market will ever emerge from its prolonged doldrums.

Source: BarChart

It’s also a source of consternation for traders that corn isn’t much above its current cost of production. According to USDA’s Agricultural Resources Management Survey, corn’s cost of production in 2018 was predicted to be $645 per acre. The breakeven price for corn at a yield level of 200 bushels per acre for 2018 was forecast to be $3.23 per bushel, and $3.58/bushel at 180 bushels per acre. At 160 bushels per acre the production cost was forecast to be $4.03.

The low prices of recent months imply that traders are anticipating a sizable increase in corn acreage for the 2019 growing season. Based on production costs, however, corn growers face significant pressures and may decide to switch out to other crops based on corn’s low price level.

It should be noted that the corn price rarely stays for long below the cost of production, thus production costs can be considered as a long-term price floor. With corn hovering just above last year’s production costs, it can only be assumed that corn’s downside potential is significantly limited. This makes buying corn a low-risk prospect, especially with the U.S. dollar showing stability and the outlook for emerging markets in 2019 looking much better than last year. As emerging markets are heavily dependent on rising commodity prices, the bullish performance of several EM countries, most notably Brazil, reflects in part a stronger outlook for commodity prices in 2019.

Among the major institutions expecting a revival year for emerging markets in 2019 is Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley’s 2019 Global Strategy Outlook predicts that emerging market equities will outperform in the coming year. More significantly, a cyclical peak is predicted for the U.S. dollar, which Morgan Stanley’s analysts estimate is 15% overvalued against other major currencies.

One such currency which will benefit from a weaker dollar is Brazil’s Real. With Brazil being the world’s third biggest corn producer, a strong Real has historically supported higher corn prices. Shown below is the Brazilian Real/U.S. Dollar chart which shows that the Real is on the mend after last year’s steep decline in the currency’s value. It’s also worth noting that the Real/Dollar index anticipated last September’s yearly low in the corn price.

Source: BarChart

Perhaps the biggest “X-factor” for corn in the coming year is the market’s interpretation of China’s ethanol mandate for 2020. It’s predicted that China will triple its ethanol production capacity by 2020 based on the government’s mandate for cleaner fuels. In 2017, China’s government said it would require gasoline supplies nationwide to be blended with ethanol by 2020, which would require about 15 million tons of the biofuel annually. One of the primary sources for ethanol production is corn, which means both the U.S. and Brazil, as top producers, would likely benefit from the anticipated increased Chinese corn demand. More importantly, increased corn ethanol demand from China could give corn prices a considerable boost year ahead.

Based on the bullish longer-term fundamentals, investors should consider buying some corn in the coming months if and when prices break out above the multi-month trading range. I would hasten to add that while there may be a temporary move below the current multi-month range, since prices aren’t far from the cost of production, it’s likely that any downside moves from here will be reversed fairly quickly.

Before corn can be purchased trading purposes, however, we need to see some additional technical improvement. Specifically, the corn price should be able to close above its nearest trading range ceiling. Below is the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) graph, my favorite tracking vehicle for corn’s short-to-intermediate-term trend. The nearest pivotal price peak for CORN is the $16.50 level. A strong close above this level would push the ETF above a five-month trading range ceiling and signal that the bulls are taking over on an intermediate-term (3-9 month) basis.

Source: BigCharts

To summarize, there are several reasons for believing why 2019 will finally be the year that corn emerges from its directionless trend. Rising demand from China, along with improvement in the emerging markets led by Brazil, also bode well for the corn outlook. From a technical perspective, a decisive close above the $16.50 level in the Teucrium Corn Fund ETF would signal the beginning of an intermediate-term advance in the price of corn. For now, though, traders should keep plenty of powder dry and wait for the market to show strength before making fresh long commitments as the corn price trend is currently neutral (i.e. range-bound).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CORN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.