Limelight Networks: All About Trust After The Bounce
About: Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)
by: Vince Martin
Summary
LLNW fell hard in late 2018 amid small-cap tech weakness and a double guidance cut.
The stock has bounced nicely in 2019, however, gaining 32% YTD.
Back at $3, the case comes down to trust in management - and perhaps the broader market.
2019 looks like a pivotal year: the opportunities still exist, but the key question is whether Limelight can capitalize.
When I recommended (and bought) shares of content delivery provider Limelight Networks (LLNW) in late December, the thesis was that a 50%+ plunge in LLNW shares was unjustified. Some level of selling