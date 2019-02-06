Long Ideas | Services  | Editors' Picks

Limelight Networks: All About Trust After The Bounce

About: Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)
by: Vince Martin
Vince Martin
Summary

LLNW fell hard in late 2018 amid small-cap tech weakness and a double guidance cut.

The stock has bounced nicely in 2019, however, gaining 32% YTD.

Back at $3, the case comes down to trust in management - and perhaps the broader market.

2019 looks like a pivotal year: the opportunities still exist, but the key question is whether Limelight can capitalize.

When I recommended (and bought) shares of content delivery provider Limelight Networks (LLNW) in late December, the thesis was that a 50%+ plunge in LLNW shares was unjustified. Some level of selling