Microsoft: The 22% Gain In Bookings Has Yet To Be Recognized

Microsoft - Trying to separate the wheat from the chaff

Microsoft (MSFT) reported its earnings the other day and essentially the world took little notice. I am not in a position where I can actually ignore the business results of the world’s largest software vendor and I have to try to think of some clever things to say. I have been an investor in Microsoft shares for a few years at this point. I consider it to be part of the ballast I try to have in a portfolio larded with high beta/high growth names. But as ballast, it is pretty sprightly. In fact, parts of Microsoft act like a hyper-growth business.

Microsoft’s success is reasonably well known. It is difficult to shake up a venerable and iconic institution such as Microsoft without a few people realizing what is going on. But I do not think its pivot is really yet embodied in the company’s valuation. Most hoary software companies talk about their transformation and their ability to survive in the new cloud based/subscription-based word. Microsoft has actually been able to execute that pivot and come out growing and generating cash on the other side.

I have enjoyed my ride down the Microsoft river and I will continue the journey. I can’t ignore 76% Azure growth or some of the other gaudy metrics the company has reported, particularly for Office 365 and its various flavors of Dynamics 365.

I think Microsoft shares remain as they have been: an excellent pick for investors looking for IT names with a dividend, less beta and a lower valuation. The shares are only up by 10% or so over the past year, and given the growth the company has experienced, that has brought the company’s valuation back down to what I believe to be an attractive entry point.

My analysis, based on an 11% growth rate expectations as an average over the next 3 years, and current revenue expectations essentially in line with the First Call consensus, suggests that Microsoft shares are trading at a valuation which is average for its growth rate. On the other hand, the company is far more profitable with a much greater free cash flow attainment, than the average company in its growth cohort. While something that I can’t readily quantify given the complexities of revenue classification for this company, and the many product areas in which it operates, Microsoft appears, on balance, to be gaining share, even trying to account for its legacy, non-cloud products. It is obviously enjoying market share gains as a provider of cloud solutions, and I think the same can be said in the area of enterprise applications.

For me, it is these market share gains part of the reason I recommend the shares. The fact is that Microsoft’s revenues will increasingly be derived from the fast growth areas of its business, and those areas themselves are going to experience improving margins over time. The concerns about slowing demand for Microsoft services because of weakness in parts of the global economy simple do not seem to be verifying based on this latest earnings release.

Some salient figures reported by Microsoft

Microsoft’s quarter at least based on headline numbers was considered to be a bit below the center line. This reflected that the fact that the company did not beat, or beat materially, on either EPS or revenues. And revenue and earnings guidance basically bracketed the prior consensus. Overall, changes in estimates by analysts have been small and were somewhat divided. At this point, no analyst has changed their rating. How should readers evaluate the results?

Microsoft is not a hyper-growth company and it would be unreasonable to evaluate it the same way that one evaluates companies that need to grow 25%/year or more in terms of revenues to be considered as viable investments. And Microsoft generates an enormous amount of cash - and with annuity revenue sources having reached 89% of the total, the generation of operating cash will continue to rise for the foreseeable future. Yes, Microsoft proved that it still does some transactional business - and by its nature some quarters that are influenced by transactional revenues will be less uplifting than others. But I would make the case that the acceleration in commercial bookings, as discussed below, far outweighs the decline in Windows OEM revenues in terms of its importance as a signpost for the company’s future.

The company achieved a 22% growth in commercial bookings last quarter, a number greater than had either been forecast by the company or expected by investors and analysts. That 22% bookings number actually under-represents the strength of MSFT’s commercial business because long-term Azure bookings do not create deferred revenues in the period in which they are signed but will contribute to revenue growth for years to come. As detailed below, the strength in bookings was across the commercial portfolio. In particular, Microsoft appears to have the ability to compete on equal terms for large cloud deals with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it appears to be gaining share in some areas of the enterprise application stack.

Just to briefly review some of the more significant numbers that Microsoft reported; revenues grew by 12%, operating income increased by 18% and EPS reached $1.10 non-GAAP. It should be noted that Microsoft has one of the smallest proportion of its earnings coming from stock-based comp in the IT space. Stock-based comp was about 3% of revenues last quarter. Operating cash flow grew by 14% last quarter, with most of the increase a function of the growth in GAAP net income. Free cash flow was flat. It isn’t really possible to build the Azure network at a rate that supports 76% revenue growth and probably twice that growth in transactions without sustained increases in capex that are now showing in the companies cash flow performance.

And yes, Microsoft Azure did enjoy another quarter of 76% growth and no, investors didn’t sell shares because they were disappointed with that performance. Overall, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud, which is the category that includes Azure, saw revenue growth of 20% year on year and of 9% sequentially. Within that overall number, Commercial cloud revenues reached $9 billion, a remarkable growth of 48% year on year. The commercial cloud has now reached 31% of Microsoft revenues, and it will trend higher over time. While a gross oversimplification, it is this hyper-growth in commercial cloud, as well as respectable growth in the other components of the portfolio, that is leading this company to sustained double digit revenue growth.

Some other growth numbers of significance include the 34% growth in Office 365 Commercial, the 29% growth at LinkedIn, the 17% growth in Dynamics revenues (including growth of 51% in Dynamics 365 revenues - the cloud offering) and the 31% growth in Xbox software and services. Why should readers care about all these numbers? Basically, with one notable exception, these results illuminate a trend that Microsoft’s growth is coming because of a successful pivot to the enterprise software space. While Microsoft doesn’t break out revenues in dollars for each of the above product categories, and some of the revenues fall into different buckets, it is worth repeating that constant currency commercial bookings growth accelerated to 22%. Microsoft’s commercial business, in total, should approach $90 billion in revenue in the current fiscal year, and will be around 65-70% of the company’s total. It is the strength in its commercial business, and their substantial contribution the company’s revenue that under-girds the growth story here.

The anatomy of Microsoft’s growth

Microsoft’s earnings release was not particularly well received. The shares fell by 4.5% for the week ended 2/1 while the software index increased by more than 2.5%. Overall, Microsoft shares have essentially sat out the strong rally of January, and the shares are up just 11% over the past year, quite a bit less than the performance of the IGV software index which has appreciated by 16% over the same span.

The basic reason for the under performance over the past year has been investor concern about the company’s growth opportunities coupled with some unhappiness that Microsoft is in an investment mode with regards to capex. From time to time, some analysts seem to wonder if can continue to grow in the low teens percentage in fiscal year 2020 and beyond. There were a scattering of price-target decreases in the wake of the earnings release, and some analysts talked about tough comps and a larger FX headwind as rationale for price-target reductions. Free cash flow was essentially flat, as the company spent substantially more on capex this past quarter than in the year ago period. It is obvious, that despite the efficiencies in terms of building the cloud, that growth of 76% in terms of revenues, and perhaps twice that in terms of usage, has to be achieved by increasing capex.

I am not going to try to answer the question here as to whether or not Microsoft Azure offers better services than AWS or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - however one might define that. It is self-evident that at the least, Azure is being offered by a company that doesn’t directly compete with most of its users and given the scale of Amazon, that is a significant advantage. I would, I think be unreasonable to suggest that Azure can continue to grow revenues at 76%/year indefinitely. And it obviously does not need to do so in order to support the contention that Microsoft can continue to grow in the low teens percent.

It is worth noting that one of the more unheralded growth drivers continues to be the extraordinary results of Office 365 Commercial. That business, which gets counted as part of Productivity and Business Processes, rather than in the Intelligent Cloud, grew 33% last quarter with seat growth of 27% and user migration to higher value offerings. That is a trend that has been going on for a couple of years, and it is one of the reasons why the Microsoft growth engine is accelerating.

Azure as a service apparently has some advantages that are difficult to recapitulate in a non-technical article when it comes to functionality within the hybrid cloud. Yes, Amazon does offer and promote its vision of the hybrid cloud - it more or less has to in order to remain competitive - but the hybrid cloud is where Microsoft lives and it is likely that some benchmarks go its way because of that focus.

I also imagine that there are some users who appreciate the integration between all of the pieces of the Microsoft cloud strategy including Dynamics, Office 365 and Power. Amazon simply doesn’t offer the same combination of services and while for the most part users do not tend to standardize on a single vendor, some find it attractive to do so. Last quarter, more than 90% of new Dynamics CRM customers also chose the Azure. I imagine that kind of growth driver is likely to continue.

Microsoft has some level of focus on what it calls “Teams” which is a set of solutions that at a high level offers products somewhat akin to those offered by Atlassian (TEAM). Teams is a big deal because of its interaction with Microsoft 365 and the Office Suite of applications. It is one of the reasons, I believe, why Office 365 commercial has been able to sustain a very high growth rate over an extended period. One of the reasons why Atlassian is occasionally mentioned as a potential consolidation target is that the concept of teams is such a powerful growth driver. I won’t try to comment on the benefits of MS Teams vs. Atlassian Jira nor does it matter all that much to shareholders. Basically, Teams is one of the reasons why the 22% increase in commercial bookings was no outlier.

Part of Microsoft’s strategy that is not really duplicated by Amazon is its focus on appealing to developers. As many reasons know, it recently bought GitHub which is part of that strategy. Over time, the development of an ecosystem that includes a strong cohort of developers will be a powerful factor in insuring that Azure maintains a strong position in its market.

So how fast can Microsoft grow its top-line and for how long? At this point, the consensus view of this current fiscal year is that growth will be around 13% and will fall to 10.5% next year. That kind of cadence would be a bit surprising. The bookings growth of the commercial cloud coupled with the specifics of why Microsoft’s reported revenues were just in line this last quarter suggests that growth next year will be more or less the same as this year. At 11% growth, the number I use in my valuation analysis, Microsoft shares are priced below average for its growth rate and I actually expect that growthy forecast to be exceeded.

I think simply taking the commercial cloud growth, which was at 48% last quarter, and using that for 31% of the revenues, yields a 12% growth rate for the company… if nothing else grows. And of course, other parts of the company are currently growing and are likely to continue to do so. My view is that 12% is a conservative expectation for top-line growth, well supported by the results just reported as well as the results reported over the last several quarters.

Microsoft did suffer a hiccup in its Windows OEM business and it was that hiccup that kept this latest quarter from being differently considered than was the case. Basically, the company sold less in the way of Windows into the consumer PC segment for a variety of reasons - some having to do with supply and some having to do with declines in entry-level PC demand. The company probably had softer overall growth in gaming than had been expected; some third-party titles did well and other did not. Xbox hardware was apparently above expectations.

Margins at Microsoft

One of the issues that apparently has weighed on Microsoft’s valuation in the wake of its latest earnings report has been the level of capex, or perhaps better said, the level of free cash flow margins. For many years, Microsoft, even when it was not growing, was able to generate a substantial level of operating cash flow because of its high margins from selling Windows. It still enjoys that legacy of course, but as noted, the company has moved far beyond that business in terms of its overall business drivers. These days, the company’s free cash flow is being held in check by rapid increases in property and equipment capex. This is turn is a function of the enormous growth of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure.

Last quarter capex rose by 43% year on year, but the sequential increase fell to 3%. It is almost inevitable that capex will rise to at elevated levels to support the growth of Azure. Microsoft will have to build hyper-scale data centers and expand its availability zones and continue to compete on the basis of performance in order to secure the large platform wins that were the fuel behind its 22% commercial bookings growth. The question is basically one of determining if the growth in Azure is worth the current constraint of free cash flow margins. Over time, the numbers will play out such that free cash flow margins, currently at below 30% accelerate significantly. But that is likely a couple of years in the future. In evaluating MS as an investment, my view is that the company is storing up substantial revenue growth that is not seen on the balance sheet because of the nature of its long-term Azure arrangements. Microsoft is a large company, of course, and it has many “needle movers”, but the fact that free cash flow is not showing hyper-growth is a function mainly of the way performance of Azure is reported rather than any structural weakness in the business model. Part of the reason to buy MS shares is that this hidden asset is starting to assume a substantial level of importance in forecasting future growth rates.

Another issue that seems to weigh on some commentators is that of gross margins. Last quarter, GAAP gross margins for the company came to 61.7%, exactly unchanged from the year-earlier period. Some analysts had been counting on more. The issue is simply this: Microsoft is pivoting its revenue from low-growth, high-gross margin sources to high-growth sources where gross margin is still ramping. Over time, the influence of higher margins at Azure and other cloud based offerings, will the mix swing from older products.

Last quarter, operating expense rose by 6.7% year on year, compared to the revenue increase of 12%. This was the major factor that drove the increase in operating income to 18%. The company is expecting that operating expense will continue to rise at a comparable cadence for the balance of the year. Overall, the results of this past quarter have not caused a material change in estimates for future growth in margins. I expect that gross margins will tick higher over the coming quarters as the impact on rising gross margins at Azure offsets the changes in mix to some lower margin revenue sources. In particular, I think Azure gross margins will continue their improvement while the increase in Surface (the company's PC offering) revenues as a growth driver will abate.

I think that improvements in operating expense ratios will continue, albeit at a modest pace. I imagine that the last two quarters of the fiscal year will return to a pattern of consistent beats - the issues that hobbled performance in Q2, and in particular the issue of inadequate PC supply to support OEM Windows growth are one time in nature. The current First Call consensus is showing a 13% growth in EPS for fiscal 2020. My own guess, is that the company’s revenues will rise by a bit faster than the current consensus expectations, and this, in conjunction with the other tailwinds to margins, should be enough to rise EPS growth to the mid-teens.

Should readers buy Microsoft shares

Like many other things in life, one size doesn’t tend to fit all so far as a recommendation for investors. For investors looking to participate in the cloud revolution and to enjoy substantial exposure to the more dynamic trends in the software space, investing in Microsoft makes sense. It will not show the kind of percentage growth smaller and newer companies are showing. But it is growing at rates that are not totally encapsulated by current valuations. In particular, the strong bookings growth, alluded to numerous times in this article, doesn’t show up on the balance sheet but will lead to faster levels of top line growth than the First Call consensus suggests.

Microsoft will continue its capital return strategy at rather consistent rates. It can afford to buy back shares and raise its dividend at rates that are decent if not exciting. The shares are not an income play per se and the forward yield of about 1.65% can’t match the levels of companies without material growth prospects. I do imagine that the company will declare a further increase in its dividend payout later this year.

I consider Microsoft shares as portfolio ballast - but ballast that is itself starting to lift its ship. I have owned the shares for some time and expect to continue to do so for years into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.