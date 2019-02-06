The Brink's Company (BCO) CEO Doug Pertz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Brink’s Company. (NYSE:BCO)

Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 06, 2019, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Cunningham - VP of IR, and Corporate Communications

Doug Pertz - CEO

Ron Domanico - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Clement - Buckingham

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust

Jeff Kessler - Imperial Capital

Ashish Sinha - Gabelli & Company

Sam England - Berenberg

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to The Brink’s Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. Brink’s issued a press release on fourth quarter and full year results this morning. The Company also filed an 8-K that includes the release and the slides that will be used in today’s call.

For those of you listening by phone, the