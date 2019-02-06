The Brink's Company (BCO) CEO Doug Pertz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: The Brink's Company (BCO)
by: SA Transcripts
The Brink’s Company. (NYSE:BCO)
Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call
February 06, 2019, 08:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Ed Cunningham - VP of IR, and Corporate Communications
Doug Pertz - CEO
Ron Domanico - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Jamie Clement - Buckingham
Tobey Sommer - SunTrust
Jeff Kessler - Imperial Capital
Ashish Sinha - Gabelli & Company
Sam England - Berenberg
Presentation
Operator
Welcome to The Brink’s Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. Brink’s issued a press release on fourth quarter and full year results this morning. The Company also filed an 8-K that includes the release and the slides that will be used in today’s call.
For those of you listening by phone, the